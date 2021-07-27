‘Around English’ (Entorn de l’anglès)

I had never made a post in English, and I think it’s time to do it. It’s not a bad time because yesterday, in a rush, without much thought, I decided that from today I will fill some of my summer and retirement hours to learn English. I should have mastered it by training, but I belong to a generation that had French as a foreign and prestigious language, and in my career it was not essential for me to use English either. I want to learn it now in a very self-taught way, with no teachers, no academies, no outside stimuli. For this foolish purpose I will have some English language learning cards that La Vanguardia gave away a bunch of years ago, and that I kept thinking about the day that I would decide to take the step that everyone, sooner or later, please by force, you should do.

When I say “learn”, it needs to be nuanced. Thirty years ago I already took a first level of English, then with a teacher and practicing conversations with other students. As usually happens in these cases, not continuing the training and the few opportunities to practice it in daily life determined that my tongue rusted, as it is vulgarly said, so that when years later I traveled to London, I had a hard time understanding the hotel receptionist, who was telling me something as simple as waiting for me for a while for the room to be available… This in terms of oral use, talking and understand it, which I found very difficult even in the aforementioned course. Another thing is to read it, a much more affordable activity because it takes much longer to do the mental process of translation and because there is no added difficulty in pronouncing vowels and consonants which, as everyone knows, if not demonized little in short, with its complexity without apparent logic.

I would like to achieve a good level of English, until I can read English authors without difficulty. For example, Shakespeare, at risk of being unoriginal, and the best-known fragment of Hamlet which, precisely because it is well known, is perfectly understood without the need for any help:

To be, or not to be, -that is the question:-

Wheter ‘tis nobler in the mind to suffer

The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune,

Or to take arms against a sea of troubles,

And by opposing end them? -To die, -to sleep,- no more.

[versió en català]

Mai havia fet un apunt en anglès, i penso que ja és hora de fer-ho. No és mal moment perquè ahir, en un rampell, sense reflexionar-hi gaire, vaig decidir que a partir d’avui ompliré algunes de les meves hores d’estiu i de jubilació a aprendre anglès. Per formació hauria de dominar-lo, però sóc d’una generació que va tenir com a llengua estrangera i de prestigi el francès, i en la meva carrera laboral tampoc em va ser imprescindible emprar l’anglès. Vull aprendre’l ara de manera molt autodidacta, sense professors, ni acadèmies, ni estímuls exteriors. Per a aquest insensat propòsit comptaré amb unes fitxes d’aprenentatge de l’anglès que regalava La Vanguardia fa una colla d’anys, i que guardava pensant en el dia que em decidiria a donar el pas que tothom, tard o d’hora, si us plau per força, hauria de fer.

Quan dic “aprendre”, cal matisar-ho. Fa trenta anys ja vaig cursar un primer nivell d’anglès, llavors amb professor i practicant converses amb la resta d’alumnes. Com sol passar en aquests casos, el no continuar la formació i les poques oportunitats de practicar-lo a la vida diària van determinar que la llengua se’m rovellés, com es diu vulgarment, de manera que, quan anys més tard vaig viatjar a Londres, em va costar molt entendre el recepcionista de l’hotel, que m’estava dient una cosa tan senzilla com que m’esperés una estona a què la cambra estigués disponible… Això pel que fa a l’ús oral, parlar-lo i entendre’l, que em resultava molt dificultós fins i tot en el curs abans esmentat. Una altra cosa és llegir-lo, activitat molt més assequible perquè es disposa de molt més temps per fer el procés mental de traducció i perquè no hi ha la dificultat afegida de la pronunciació de vocals i consonants que, com tothom sap, si no és endimoniada poc en falta, amb la seva complexitat sense lògica aparent.

M’agradaria assolir un bon nivell d’anglès, fins a poder llegir sense dificultats autors anglesos. Per exemple, Shakespeare, a risc de ser poc original, i el fragment més conegut de Hamlet que, precisament per ser molt conegut, s’entén perfectament sense necessitat de cap ajuda:

Ser o no ser, aquesta és la qüestió:

si pensa amb més noblesa qui suporta

dards i fonades d’ultratjant fortuna,

o aquell que s’arma contra un mar de penes

i amb les armes s’hi oposa per finir-les.

Morir, dormir: res més.

[Imatge: Viquipèdia; traducció: translate.google; versió catalana de Hamlet: M. Morera i Galícia]