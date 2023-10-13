L’eix Iran, Rússia i Xina contra Israel i Occident

La guerra en curs a Israel i els territoris palestins és un conflicte civilitzacional en el qual intervenen els diversos règims totalitaris (Iran, Rússia i Xina) que volen destruir l’hegemonia política i cultural de les societats obertes occidentals, Israel en primer lloc, i utilitzen el palestinisme com ariet. Els pobles d’Ucraïna, Armènia, Israel i potser aviat Taiwan són els primers objectius d’aqueixa ofensiva totalitària global.

Les diàries declaracions de Putin donant suport a la creació immediata d’un estat palestí són una bufetada a Israel, com també ho és el posicionament de Xina, veure sinó aqueixa anàlisi de Galia Lavi ahir a l’INSS d’Israel: China and the War in Israel: In Dire Times, True Friends Make Themselves Known.

Israel is now in real trouble. Despicable murderers infiltrated its territory, raped, murdered, and kidnapped babies, children, women, and the elderly from their homes. This is neither a battlefield nor a confrontation between militaries, but horrific terrorist activity that shocked the entire world.

Well, almost the entire world. There are countries that were less shocked – China, for example. The statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson was, as usual, laconic, and spoke of the need for calm among “all sides.” Although in general and vague terms it condemned “actions that harm civilians,” it did not mention Hamas by name and could just as well have been directed at Israel, which is now attacking in Gaza. The Israeli embassy in China, which dared to write a post on the Chinese social network Weibo stating that it expects China to condemn Hamas, immediately received thousands of hateful and antisemitic responses from Chinese users. The Chinese censorship did not prevent them from continuing their protest, until the post was blocked for comments.

The fact that there are also Chinese among those kidnapped did not matter at all. On the contrary. The fact that these are people who supposedly renounced their Chinese citizenship and took on another (Israeli) citizenship became an excuse why China should disown them.

The Chinese press has pursued the same line, seeing the criminal act of terrorism as part of a “conflict between countries.” In tandem, Chinese researchers even leveraged the incident to rail against the United States, which according to them “inflames the situation.”

Almost six months ago, Prime Minister Netanyahu boasted of the invitation he received to visit Beijing, and people around him even noted that this was intended to “show the US that Israel has alternatives.” These days, which are marked by repeated demonstrations of unequivocal support by the US for Israel – from statements by President Biden himself to the dispatch of an aircraft carrier to the Mediterranean to restrain our enemies from the north – it is important to clarify and reiterate: China is a superpower and is economically important, but it is not a friend of Israel.