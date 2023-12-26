Jaume Renyer

per l'esquerra de la llibertat

26 de desembre de 2023
Israel vist des de Catalunya,
Operació Espases de Ferro: fins a la derrota de Hamàs a Gaza

Diversos analistes israelians de prestigi han escrit, a mitjans diferents i amb pocs dies de diferència,  sengles articles preconitzant l’assoliment de la victòria militar sobre Hamàs a Gaza: el primer, Avi Issacharoff, el proppassat 17 a YnetNews: “Israel must fight Gaza war to the end. Despite the IDF’s operational failure in causing the death of three hostages in Gaza, rushing to a hostage-release deal and stopping the fighting is just what Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar wants”.

El segon, Ron Ben-Yishai, també a YnetNews fa tres dies: “Victory in Gaza is up to the Israeli public, not the US. Top IDF commanders say that achieving victory against Hamas will take several months and require public resilience and political backing”. I el tercer, Uri Pilichowski, abans d’ahir al Jerusalem Post:  “Israeli victory far more important than international approval. While public perception is important, Israel isn’t going to sacrifice its soldiers’ lives, or future civilian lives to appease people marching against its existence in the streets of Europe”.

Tots ells reflecteixen la persistència del capteniment expressat pocs dies després de la massacre del 7 d’octubre per Haviv  Rettig Gur a The Times of Israel: “Le Hamas n’a pas encore pris la mesure de la profondeur de la détermination d’Israël. Les Israéliens ont été harcelés par le terrorisme – qu’ils désirent la paix ou qu’ils la rejettent. Après le 7 octobre, plus de tolérance pour un groupe dont la stratégie est la brutalité et le meurtre de masse”.

Les eventuals treves puntuals estaran lligades a l’alliberament dels ostatges, però no alteraran la determinació d’acabar amb el cicle de violències desfermat des de Gaza arran de la retirada unilateral israeliana  de l’any 2005. El problema és definir en què pot consistir la victòria militar, com advertia ahir  en una nota breu a l’INSS, How to Defeat a Terrorist Army:

Hamas is a terrorist army. That is, it combines a military organization with a terrorist purpose. Accordingly, even when the military organization is defeated, the terrorist purpose remains and must be addressed. The challenge is that it has no capital, no center of gravity. The motive of terrorism is found in people’s hearts, and in a violent radical ideology.

Terrorism is defeated by denying its purpose, that is, by illustrating the futility of the organization and its inability to terrorize citizens to achieve a political goal. But this is not enough – the capabilities of the terrorist organization must also be denied by their systematic destruction, and this takes a long time. This is not “military decision” in the classical sense of exerting maximum force in a minimal amount of time toward a center of gravity. Rather, it is a systematic reduction of terrorists, financing methods, laboratories and arsenals, and so on. And hence three insights concerning the war:

The difference between the different phases of the campaign: Phase B is the military dismantling phase; Phase C will be the defeat of terrorism.

The operational significance: since terrorism has no center of gravity, it will take a long time, and it will continue to unfold all over the Gaza Strip.

Fighting against terrorism will continue even from areas where the military structure of Hamas was defeated. Gaza City is not free from terrorism (just as Jenin and Nablus are not free, either). We will have to continue to operate there.

L’eventual derrota militar de Hamàs a Gaza no suposarà pas la desaparició de l’organització gihadista a d’altres indrets, niserà un cop definitiu contra l’eix iranià, com advertia fa pocs dies Benny Morris, ja que Israel es veurà obligat a sostenir-hi una guerra de desgast en diversos fronts alhora que probablement durarà anys. De moment, a diferència dels disturbis de fa dos anys, no s’ha produït un agreujament de les tensions àrab-jueves al si de la societat israeliana, El fet que hi hagi un elevat nombre de víctimes de Hamàs entre els drusos i beduins, (i en menor mesura àrabs) ha contribuït a aqueixa cohesió social en temps de guerra.

Post Scriptum, 28 de desembre del 2023.
Ron Ben Yishai és un veterà corresponsal de guerra israelià i un dels referents del diari Yedith Ahronoth on ha publicat un parell d’articles, (ahir i avui en versió castellana) sobre la guerra a Gaza que cal llegir conjuntament: “Una guerra “de dos pisos” lleva a Israel a buscar nuevos métodos para avanzar”. Para Israel, la guerra tiene dos fases: tomar el control del terreno y luego una destrucción lenta de la gran extensión de túneles de Hamás, algo que ningún ejército enfrentó. El resto, confiesan, es “pura palabrería”. I “Las FDI libran un nuevo tipo de guerra y hacen historia militar”: Las tropas luchan en la guerra urbana y luego en la guerra de guerrillas por tierra y deben abordar complejos sistemas de túneles con centros de comando y posiciones militares construidas durante 15 años en anticipación a la guerra.

