Anotacions a Benny Morris: Israel’s Grim Future. Attrition on All Fronts

Benny Morris (1948) és un dels historiadors israelians de més prestigi internacional especialitzat en el conflicte àrab/israelià, formà part de la generació dels anomanats “nous historiadors” coneguts pels seus estudis crítics sobre la fundació i evolució de l’estat d’Israel, sense que per això deixi d’autoconsiderar-se sionista. Des d’aqueixa perspectiva desqualifica la tesi que l’estat jueu sigui fruit del “colonialisme” en aquest article titulat “Muslim Antisemitism and the Western Left. The pro-Hamas demonstrations are driven by the identification of Israel with “colonialism” and the idea that the Palestinians are anti-colonialists. This approach is based on ignorance”, publicat el proppassat 7 de novembre al magazine australià Quillette.

Els seus articles sobre la guerra en curs tenen una profunditat analítica excepcional com aquest publicat el proppassat 16 al magazin australià amteriorment esmentat, “Israel’s Grim Future: Attrition on All Fronts“. The Jewish state is facing security threats from groups based in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Yemen—all of them supported by Iran.

Where is the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza heading? The short—and dismal—answer: an open-ended, multi-front war of attrition, which will sap Israel’s energy and continue to destabilize the Middle East well into 2024 and the years beyond.

In Gaza itself, the prospect is clear. In coming days, Israel will complete its occupation (and, in many areas, destruction) of the northern third of the Gaza Strip, which includes Gaza City, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia. They will also fully subdue the refugee camps at the center of the strip—Nuseirat and Bureij— and Khan Yunis, the second largest urban center in Gaza. (It should be noted that the term “refugee camp,” while commonly used in this context, is a misnomer: These are, in fact, suburban slums populated by the descendants of refugees who were driven out of what is now Israel 75 years ago.)

If given the time to complete their work by the international community—meaning, effectively, U.S. President Joe Biden—the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will push into the southern end of Gaza, where they will take control of Rafah and the 12-kilometer length of the Gaza-Egypt border. Hamas fighters have no anti-aircraft capabilities, and will be crushed by an Israeli military whose combined-arms capabilities include state-of-the art tanks, well-trained assault engineers, and abundant air power. Given enough time, this Israeli military campaign will effectively dismantle Hamas’ control of Gaza, though the associated ideology, and its believers, will remain.

But thanks to the underground network of surviving concrete tunnels and bunkers that lie beneath Gaza’s towns and “refugee camps,” scattered squads of Hamas fighters will still be able to use small arms and explosive devices to attack the IDF units that Israel will leave inside Gaza after the main campaign is over. Eliminating this threat, Israel’s generals have admitted, will take months, and maybe years, of dangerous counter-insurgency operations. Inevitably, Israel will sustain many more casualties, on top of the more than 100 soldiers who’ve already died in Gaza over the last two months.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been vague about who he wants to control Gaza once Israeli forces leave. There are currently no good candidates. The Palestinian Authority (PA)—the more secular political institution that emerged from Yasser Arafat’s Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and its dominant Fatah faction—has only tenuous control over much of the West Bank. And opinion polls show that the majority of Palestinians—in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza alike—support Hamas, the PLO’s bitter rival.

In any case, Netanyahu opposes the PA taking over the Strip; as he says the PA’s ultimate aim is the same as that of Hamas, Israel’s destruction. Moreover, western powers are unlikely to send troops to prop up an unpopular PA regime presiding over Gaza’s ruins. The same is true of Washington’s nominal Arab allies, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Egypt. Any arriving forces would be seen by Gaza’s 2.3-million residents (and much of the Arab world besides) as Israel’s lackeys. They’d likely face an insurgency soon after arriving, and would return home as soon as they began taking casualties (following the precedent set by the American and European forces that tried keeping the peace in Beirut in the 1980s). And so the most likely scenario is that the IDF, assisted by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, will remain in charge of Gaza for some time.

And yet, Gaza may not even prove to be the greatest of Israel’s problems in the coming months, and, probably, years. Along Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, and to a lesser degree along the adjoining Israel-Syria border, the Iranian-backed Shiite Islamist militia known as Hezbollah has been prosecuting a low-intensity war of attrition, firing rockets and mortar shells at Israeli border-hugging villages and IDF units, as well as targeting Israeli forces with effective Russian- and Iranian-made anti-tank missiles. Hezbollah commenced these attacks just hours after the post-10/7 IDF assault on Gaza had begun.

Israel has replied in kind. But these exchanges have been episodic. And so far, the two sides have limited their targeting to a depth of five-to-seven kilometers on both sides of the border, being mutually disinclined to turn this mini-war of attrition into a full-scale war.

But even though this conflict has been much smaller in scale than the war in Gaza, it has still understandably pinned down large IDF forces in the north. Moreover, the constant rocketing, along with the threat of a Hamas-like ground assault by Hezbollah, has forced some 50,000 inhabitants to leave their homes in the border-hugging Israeli villages and towns; and they now remain dispersed in the homes of relatives and in hotels in other parts of the country. The same remains true of a similar (or slightly larger) number of Israelis who’d inhabited communities near the Gaza Strip before Hamas’ October 7 terrorist attack.

In both cases, many of these “internal refugees” have made it clear that they will not return to their homes so long as Hamas and Hezbollah rockets, missiles, and suicide squads remain a threat. In the south especially, it seems that residents are done with the pre-10/7 status quo that has existed since 2007, by which the threat of rocket attacks has been part of everyday life. For the Israeli government, the elimination of the threat posed by Hamas and Hezbollah isn’t just a military imperative, but a domestic political imperative as well.

Hezbollah fields a much stronger military force than Hamas. It has an estimated 150,000 Iranian-supplied rockets and missiles that are far more accurate (and generally have longer ranges) than Hamas’ largely homemade variety.

Hezbollah’s own political calculus is complex, however, because—unlike Hamas in Gaza—the group, while politically dominant in Lebanon, isn’t the country’s only powerbroker. And a full-on war between Hezbollah and Israel would result in the destruction of much of Lebanon’s infrastructure throughout the country, not just in the areas that Hezbollah controls.