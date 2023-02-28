Preface Footprints on earth (2)

MY POEMS

As for the fifty poems in this book, my first and foremost purpose was to deeply portrait inner and most intimate sentiments. In this way, I was feeling the extreme necessity to write down my own sensations and fondness as an extremely realistic portrayal experimenting with language and the large number of possibilities it offers. Finding the proper place for each word was my main goal, the word undoubtlessly should become the most powerful communication weapon ever. It goes without saying that verses were my ideal tool, then.

In actual fact, these footprints (set of emotional irregular verses) portray (or mirror) intimate personal issues, since they became definitedescriptions of most matters I was feeling interested in.

Likewise, before composing (the moment of encountering your often concealed poetic self) it is absolutely essential for any author to be used to reading all kinds of poems in order to rightly acknowledge a large number of diversified styles, as well as the main features of the famous classics we can definitely learn a great deal from.

For instance, eminent 19th century English poet John Keats was one who gave way to my deepest inspiration with such amazing and accurate verses. A thing of beauty is a joy forever.

Its loveliness increases; it will never pass into nothingness …