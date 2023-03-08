Footprints on earth (4)

CLOUDY

It was a cloudy morning, I dared not look back.

The whole day staring at faces and rocks and branches,

And doors the faces came from, hiding… fading.

Up close I beheld it and didn’t get off the floor.

Right then, suddenly, it got dark.

And I no longer saw the clouds.

I might not remember of it again.

Another afternoon, beyond on the horizon

— Like hidden — there was a cosy young girl.

She was unclothed. I contemplated delicately

Her endearing body that was so exhilarating,

And made my teens rekindle within me.

Sweet youth of everlasting remembrances,

A shame the weather was inclement.

FRONT VIEW

I saw front view, consciously, what would happen

But I didn’t move a finger. I was stock-still, unwilling,

Facing a hereafter that no longer suited me.

I’m not stone-made or fond of current times,

Nor do I want to rewrite history.

I breathe, work, study, write and concentrate.

I don’t smoke or drink, nor am I happy.

I seem to be surveying … but with an abrupt movement

If only I could remove the evils of the Third World,

Where children work and bad governments are ruling.

Like a garden with grass, — with rubbish dirtying the floor—,

Forgotten by humanity, on a bitter sunset

Of austere solitude, dust is piling up

In the lost silences of childhood.

NAKED LANDSCAPE

The word takes over the naked landscape

Building solitary meaningless portrayals.

Poems don’t have assonant rhyme, slashed

Like a bank cheque. Useless to write down

Beautiful terms to describe something non-existent.

Short stories get me bored, love novels get me down.

Tirant12 passed away in bed not in fight, being loved.

I leave the pen beyond. Paper cries in the drawer.

Chocolate gets easily melted in my hands,

My heart is burning morning to evening.

I’m seeking for an everlasting hallmark.

I’m confused, a thorough maze.

Writing does not fulfil my fate.

The key to my fright is not a poem