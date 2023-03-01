Footprints on earth (3)

PARADING
I am staring at a crowd parading down a wide avenue
In a laborious hectic town where words become verses,
And the stars are rolling across hastily,
Relieving the solitary sorrow we are all feeling.
The world is no longer lost here. All this new landscape
Is expanding happily — Dominated by rigorous fondness —.
This is a noble, precise, accurate idea.
Here the permanent alienation is taking place
As we have been told by those who are ruling,
Instant memory searches for beautiful terms,
Remembering glorious moments lived quickly.
Longing is based on new traps in time,
Since we feel immobile. What nightmare is chaining
Us to stories that are bittering our existence?
FLUMEN
Resplendent sun is reflecting some reddish rays
On the sweet vital ‘flumen’
11 water engendering
Wealth along the greenish riverbanks and its citizens.
I was filled with enjoyment, but wasn’t talking,
Just listening to word sounds when dawn was over.
I was nourished again with severe silence,
Calm held sway elsewhere, since birds were kings of air.
By staring at them in the middle of great starry plains
I noticed close fantasy bordering on my soul.
Out of nowhere new hopes were emerging
As there are still things that appeal to me.
Leading lively life since the early morning!
Death is said to be just personified sleep,
But existence, what on earth is existence?
LONELINESS
Days go by through austere loneliness,
The well-established warmth is around us.
The world remains solitary … at random,
As if it were exiled in other spheres,
Not listening to the essence of nice poems.
Some waves of greatness get recited,
— Hours are flying, Evenings get vanished — ,
As days get fulfilled with high sorrows,
In an unworthy sense of human beings
Only solidary with wallets. The rush clock
Is running with useless length, old customs,
Homesickness, spheres motivated by image.
We no longer walk at a good pace.
Wingless flying never goes ahead.
