Com ja he dit en anteriors edicions del Festival de Berlín, la secció Fòrum em resulta impossible de seguir-la, per la immensa quantitat de pel·lícules que s’hi programen, la majoria de les quals mai les arribarem a veure per aquí, etc. Tanmateix, per tal de deixar constància de la seva programació, en aquest apunt en reprodueixo la llista de films facilitada pel festival, sense editar-la, ni ampliar-la, ni traduir-la, simplement enllaçant-ne el títol amb la corresponent pàgina del web del certamen (en anglès).

Berlín 2024: Fòrum.

Art Education

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1976

Forum Special

Scenes from the lives of the masters: Vermeer, Piero della Francesca, Michelangelo. But what happened to the women? They become

artworks, muses or secretaries. And having barely come into existence, Adam thus asks: “Why is she not God?”

Baroque Statues

by Maria Lassnig | with Lisbet Eberwein, Willy Gabriel

Austria / USA 1970

Forum Special

Nails painted in red polish, tender hands invite the saints to dance. Out in front of the church, feet in the grass. Close-up, wide shot,

doubling, solarisation. God-fearing folds of fabric get moving in earnest. A costume drama.

Il cassetto segreto (The Secret Drawer)

by Costanza Quatriglio

Italy / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

As Sicilian journalist Giuseppe Quatriglio turns 90, his daughter starts filming him. When he dies, she keeps on filming. Boxes become

archival materials, as journeys, women and post-war Europe come to the fore. And in the end, there is a father.

Chairs

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

A scrawny chair does gymnastic exercises, an upholstered one puffs and sweats. Hand-drawn animation, burlesque sketches. Early

cinema. Then she enters the scene and sits on a chair. Everything is sitting well!

Chroniques fidèles survenues au siècle dernier à l’hôpital psychiatrique Blida-Joinville, au temps où le Docteur Frantz Fanon était chef de la cinquième division entre 1953 et 1956 (True Chronicles of the Blida Joinville Psychiatric Hospital in the

Last Century, when Dr Frantz Fanon Was Head of the Fifth Ward between 1953 and 1956)

by Abdenour Zahzah | with Alexandre Desane, Gérard Dubouche, Nicolas Dromard, Omar Boulakirba, Amal Kateb

Algeria / France 2024

Forum | World premiere

Frantz Fanon was a renowned politician and decolonialisation activist. This feature focuses on his visionary social therapy methods

during his time as a psychiatrist in Algeria from 1953 to 1956. A piece of sober anti-racism.

Couples

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1972

Forum Special

Scenes of men and women, sizing each other up. A match? Not if she earns more than he does. “You are not my universe”. A revue of

misplaced lust. And at the end, a bleeding heart.

Deda-Shvili an rame ar aris arasodes bolomde bneli (Mother and Daughter, or the Night Is Never Complete)

by Lana Gogoberidze

Georgia / France 2023

Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Greatness paired with modesty: 93 years old and a daughter, world-famous director Lana remembers her mother Nutsa, Georgia’s first

female filmmaker. A cinema legacy that revolves around being human in dark times: feminist, loving, critical of violence.

Diese Tage in Terezín (Those Days in Terezín)

by Sibylle Schönemann | with Victoria Hanna Gabbay, Manka Alter, Orni, Hanna Fialová-Malka, Irene Ravelová

Germany / Czechia 1997

Forum Special | Documentary Form

Looking for clues about the “Chaplin of Theresienstadt”, ghetto cabaret artist Karel Švenk, Schönemann meets his acquaintances and

creates an intergenerational network of memory. Laughter was a form of defence. Resistance means commemoration.

Encounter

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1970

Forum Special

“Ensoulment” was Lassnig’s term to describe how she made her own drawings move via stop-motion animation. Two figures, an

encounter that begins as a confrontation before all differences are overcome. Her first animated film.

Gokogu no Neko (The Cats of Gokogu Shrine)

by Kazuhiro Soda

Japan 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

An ample community of cats has set up home around the Shinto shrine in Ushimado. Some local residents take care of them, others

are disturbed by their mess. Kazuhiro Soda observes their co-existence with kindness, precision and occasional involvement.

Henry Fonda for President

by Alexander Horwath

Austria / Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

“The United States of Fonda” is the motto of this three-hour autobiofilmographical monument, put together with cinematic passion and

editing verve for a president that will only ever have existed on the big screen: Henry Fonda.

La hojarasca (The Undergrowth)

by Macu Machín | with Carmen Machín, Elsa Machín, Maura Pérez

Spain 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Three sisters on the Canary Islands, their everyday lives infused with a magical, meditative lyricism. Three life strategies without a

breadwinner, narrated via the body, a mix of staging, observation and memory. Before the volcano, serenity arrives.

L’ homme-vertige (L’ homme-vertige : Tales of a City)

by Malaury Eloi Paisley

France 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

Apartment blocks with no future are being torn down in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe. Malaury Eloi Paisley follows those lost in the city

through the empty streets. Their accounts form a valuable commodity, circulating in carefully developed relationships.

The Human Hibernation

by Anna Cornudella Castro | with Clara Muck Dietrich, Demetrius Hollimon, Jane Hubbell, Brian Stevens, Neil O’Neil

Spain 2024

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

A brother and sister are hibernating. Only the sister wakes up. Human hibernation blurs the boundary between people and animals. A

thought experiment equal parts sci-fi and meditation shot in searing images.

Ihre ergebenste Fräulein (Well Ordered Nature)

by Eva C. Heldmann

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Free-floating yet rigorously structured, this essay film presents botanist and educationalist Catharina Helena Dörrien and her time in

Orange-Nassau in the 18th century. Via regulations and floral formulas, nature philosophy and social policy converge.

Intercepted

by Oksana Karpovych

Canada / France / Ukraine 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

The destruction caused by the war against Ukraine is shown in lengthy tableaux. Intercepted phone conversations between Russian

soldiers and their families set up a shocking parallel world. Sound and image stare each other in the face, stunned.

In the Belly of a Tiger

by Siddartha Jatla | with Lawrence Francis, Poonam Tiwari, Sorabh Jaiswar, Jyoti, Sonali

India / USA / People’s Republic of China / Indonesia / Taiwan 2024

Forum | World premiere

Bhagole and Prabhata are an old couple, struggling with their farm’s debts. He decides to let himself be killed by a tiger to save his

family. Their last night becomes a surreal love story. A mythological, expressionistic and deeply moving film.

Iris

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

Stomach, legs, knees. The movement of the body parts collides with the movement of the film. A chin rises up from between two

breasts. Iris looks at herself in a distorted mirror. “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”.

Kaddu Beykat (Letter from My Village)

by Safi Faye | with Assane Faye, Maguette Gueye

Senegal 1975

Forum Special | Documentary Form

Ngor loves Coumba with shyness but also determination in this wonderful docufiction, just as Safi Faye, who died last year, loves the

Senegalese village that forms its central setting: its workers, millet and peanuts. A letter from the country.

Kottukkaali (The Adamant Girl)

by Vinothraj PS | with Soori Muthuchamy, Anna Ben

India 2024

Forum | World premiere

Meena stubbornly refuses to speak. She loves a man from a lower caste. Her family thinks she is possessed and the spell is cast out of

her. The day begins, a road movie starts, as religious fervour and insane misogyny are narrated in passing.

Maria Lassnig Kantate (The Ballad of Maria Lassnig)

by Maria Lassnig, Hubert Sielecki

Austria 1992

Forum Special

A life in fourteen verses: tragicomic horror stories drawn by Lassnig herself that take the form of a street ballad sung by Lassnig

herself: “It’s art that always keeps me young, it makes the spirit hungry and then fills it up!”.

Marijas klusums (Maria’s Silence)

by Dāvis Sīmanis | with Olga Šepicka-Slapjuma, Artūrs Skrastiņš, Vilis Daudziņš, Inese Kučinska, Ģirts Ķesteris

Latvia / Lithuania 2024

Forum | World premiere

In 1937, the Moscow art scene is in free-floating accord with Soviet power. Latvian artist Maria Leiko believes she is untouchable and

unwittingly plays the role of her life: that of an innocent victim. A hugely topical historical allegory.

Mit einem Tiger schlafen (Sleeping with a Tiger)

by Anja Salomonowitz | with Birgit Minichmayr, Lukas Watzl, Oskar Haag, Johanna Orsini, Josef Kleindienst

Austria 2024

Forum | World premiere

Birgit Minichmayr plays avant-garde painter Maria Lassnig at all ages and in all mental states, giving access to internal and external

perspectives alike in radical fashion. An unconventional biopic of a female artist in the midst of a man’s world.

As noites ainda cheiram á pôlvora (The Nights Still Smell of Gunpowder)

by Inadelso Cossa | with Inadelso Cossa, Maria Estevão, Moises Langa, Macuacua, Zalina

Mozambique / Germany / France / Portugal / Netherlands / Norway 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Inadelso Cossa visits his grandparents’ village in Mozambique, where he grew up during the civil war. Back then, his grandmother kept

the war out of sight for him. Now the film shines a careful light into the darkness of the past.

Oasis

by Tamara Uribe, Felipe Morgado

Chile 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film | A film by MAFI Collective

In 2019, a nationwide movement forms in Chile to create a new constitution. For three years, the film accompanies indigenous,

feminist, militant, legalistic, anarchist and conservative activists. A timely large-scale canvas of democratic protest.

Oasis of Now

by Chee Sum Chia | with Thi Diu Ta, Aster Ee Yeow, Abd Manaf Bin Rejab

Malaysia / Singapore / France 2023

Forum | European premiere | Debut film

An apartment block in Kuala Lumpur that houses migrants. Hanh moves calmly, incessantly. She cleans, washes up, tidies, helping

everyday life to function better for others. A gentle yet determined wander through the spaces of an existence denied rights.

Palmistry

by Maria Lassnig | with Dona Craig, George Heyward

Austria / USA 1973

Forum Special

Split screen: the drawing of a woman sitting at a real table perfectly decked out eats and eats and eats. Maria has her palm read; she

finds family photos between the lines of her hand. “Are you possessive?”

Pa-myo (Exhuma)

by Jang Jae-hyun | with Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hai-jin, Lee Do-hyun

South Korea 2024

Forum | World premiere

A rich American-Korean family has been cursed. When their ancestral vault is opened, something is released. A pair of shamans, a

geomancer and an undertaker try to tame the spirit with pig head and horse blood rituals in this horror mystery thriller.

La piel en primavera (Skin in Spring)

by Yennifer Uribe Alzate | with Alba Liliana Agudelo Posada, Eduardo Arango, Cristian López, Laura Zapata

Colombia / Chile 2024

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Medellín. Bus 243 takes Sandra to work. She is a security guard at a mall, takes her job seriously. Her uniform fits, her son is already

15, time to start something new. A film about places, sounds, a woman, her body, the self and the world.

Reas

by Lola Arias | with Yoseli Arias, Ignacio Amador Rodriguez

Argentina / Germany / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Gentle or rough, blonde or shaved, cis or trans, long term inmates or those newly admitted: women re-enact their lives in a Buenos

Aires prison, in trance and balance, voguing and singing. A hybrid musical and charming piece of collective empowerment.

Redaktsiya (The Editorial Office)

by Roman Bondarchuk | with Dmytro Bahnenko, Zhanna Ozirna, Rymma Ziubina, Andrii Kyrylchuk, Oleksandr Shmal

Ukraine / Germany / Slovakia / Czechia 2024

Forum | World premiere

Young biologist Jura still lives with his mum and witnesses arson while looking for marmots on the Cherson steppe. As he tries to make

what happened public, he ends up entangled in deep state matters. A surreal, self-critical satire on media and politics.

Reproduktion (Reproduction)

by Katharina Pethke

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

The ensemble of buildings that makes up the maternity clinic and art school in Hamburg where the director taught is the starting point

for this sober interrogation of how motherhood and career can be combined based on three generations of German women.

Republic

by Jin Jiang | with Li Eryang, Li, Bai, Jiaojiao, VT

Singapore / People’s Republic of China 2023

Forum | European premiere | Documentary Form

Eryang has turned his Beijing cave into a private micro-club with fine music and a mezzanine bed for love. No space at all, but lots of

time to kill, with passion and psychedelics. They drink and ponder money, Communism and the cosmos.

Resonance Spiral

by Filipa César, Marinho de Pina | with Bedan na Onça, Bidan Quelenque, Cristina Mendes, Mû Mbana, Nsai Ndiba

Portugal / Guinea-Bissau / Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

The Mediateca Onshore in Malafo, a village in Guinea-Bissau, is an archive and a club for agropoetic practices. As Amílcar Cabral talks

feminism on tape, the directors speak in the mangroves about the contradictions of depicting the community.

Săptămâna Mare (Holy Week)

by Andrei Cohn | with Doru Bem, Nicoleta Lefter, Ciprian Chiricheș, Mario Gheorghe Dinu

Romania / Switzerland 2024

Forum | World premiere

A painterly Romanian landscape around 1900. A Jewish man named Leiba runs the village inn, a meeting point for Christians and Jews

alike, although the conviviality masks racism and anti-Semitism. Between Passover and Easter, a spark.

Selfportrait

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1971

Forum Special

A self-portrait with a stick. This film was completed in the same year as the painting, the facial expressions are similar. “The face of

phases”. What’s new are the lyrics and her voice: “Until you are gone with the wind, be aware”.

Shahid

by Narges Kalhor | with Baharak Abdolifard, Nima Nazarinia, Narges Kalhor, Thomas Sprekelsen, Carine Huber

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere

Narges Shahid Kalhor is a director seeking to be rid of the “Shahid” (martyrs), who are too heavy a burden. From Bavarian bureaucracy

and therapy to dancing with Iran’s past generations and their long shadows, she twirls through a heady autofiction.

Shapes

by Maria Lassnig

Austria / USA 1972

Forum Special

Physical poses are set in motion, like in many of Lassnig’s film works. Nudes. Engaged leg, free leg. A wild circular dance of silhouettes,

templates and multiplications. And a game involving art historical platitudes to top it all off.

Spuren von Bewegung vor dem Eis (Traces of Movement before the Ice)

by René Frölke

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Twenty years after Swiss publishing house Pendo closed its doors, the descendants of its founders repeatedly circle, examine and lose

sight of its legacy. Frölke’s film gives structure to this archive via media experimentation.

Techqua Ikachi, Land – mein Leben (Techqua Ikachi, Land – My Life)

by Anka Schmid, James Danaqyumptewa, Agnes Barmettler | with Qomahoyngma, Sewemunewa, Qomayumptewa, Quavayma,

Dawangyawma

Federal Republic of Germany (historical) / Switzerland 1989

Forum Special | Documentary Form

Invited by the then 74-year-old James Danaqyumptewa, two Swiss artists come to witness and document the non-violent resistance of

the Hopi in Arizona, combining sketches, photography and animation. At once a message in a bottle and a cry for help.

Der unsichtbare Zoo (The Invisible Zoo)

by Romuald Karmakar

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form

Across the seasons, the film gives an account of life and work and the animals and visitors at Zurich Zoo, an institution that is one of

the leading zoological gardens in Europe. Animals in their cages, humans in the cinema. What lies between them?

Voices of the Silenced

by Park Soo-nam, Park Maeui | with Kim Seong-soo, Hirano Nobuto, Jeon Dong-rye, Lee Yong-im, Seo Jeong-woo

Japan / South Korea 2023

Forum Special | International premiere | Documentary Form

Now nearly 90 years of age, Park Soo-nam had already lived half her life when she swapped the pen for the camera to tell the story of

Koreans in Japan: discrimination, forced labour, traces of the atomic bomb. “Beyond description” at every moment.

Was hast du gestern geträumt, Parajanov? (What Did You Dream Last Night, Parajanov?)

by Faraz Fesharaki | with Mitra Kia, Hasan Fesharaki, Faraz Fesharaki, Rahi Sinaki

Germany 2024

Forum | World premiere | Documentary Form | Debut film

A webcam dialogue between Berlin and Isfahan: Faraz Fesharaki documents conversations with his family over 10 years. This debut

film blends recordings, text and VHS memories into a warm, melancholy intergenerational portrait. Intimacy is also work.

The Wrong Movie

by Keren Cytter | with Laura Hajek, Ashby Bland, Elijah Lajmer, Jordan Raf, Edward Baker

USA / Belgium 2024

Forum | World premiere

Chilling as the stuff of existential tragedy. Ex-lover Alex becomes a mini drone, the new lover is a stuntman; Timur cannot escape his

mother and his drug problem, nor can Nicole her father’s ashes. An urban indie chamber drama with delicate synth sounds.

Yoake no subete (All the Long Nights)

by Shô Miyake | with Hokuto Matsumura, Mone Kamishiraishi, Kiyohiko Shibukawa, Ryo, Ken Mitsuishi

Japan 2024

Forum | International premiere

Two work colleagues: he suffers from panic attacks, she has extreme PMS. Their company distributes toy planetariums. What may not

sound like Ozu Yasujirō is actually precisely that: people are attentive and do each other good, without even realising.

