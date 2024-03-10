El fictici Estat de Palestina vol l’exclusió d’Israel de les Nacions Unides

Tots aquells que pregonen la solució de dos estats per resoldre el conflicte entre Israel i el món àrab/musulmà haurien de saber que l’objectiu de la “causa palestina” és l’anoerrament de l’Estat d’Israel i la presència jueva en la seva terra ancestral (isnorant la continuïtat problacional més que mil·lenària). Sobre la impostura històrica que en fa part integrant del món àrab hom brama “Del riu a la mar” com a “solució final” per no reconèixer el dret del poble jueu a bastir el seu propi estat-nació, (i única garantia de supervivència).

L’ANP, (admesa a les Nacions Unides com Estat de Palestina) nega qualsevol solució negociada a la guerra en curs a Gaza i aposta per una intifada diplomàtica internacional contra Israel. Tot per evitar que Hamàs sigui derrotat militarment i Israel surti victoriós front a l’eix iranià. La maltempsada de l’antisemitisme global és una oportunitat favorable per una acció combinada de tots els totalitarismes que odien Israel com a mitjà per afeblir Occident (amb la col·laboració autodestructiva de molts estats europeus).

Avui, el Jerusalem Post informa sobre “The Palestinian initiative to suspend Israel from the UN. It was also reported that the suspension of membership is a complicated move that requires a vote by all members of the UN Security Council, along with a two-thirds majority of the assembly.

In the aftermath of a military operation in Rafah, Israel assesses that the Palestinians will attempt an initiative that will signify freezing or suspending Israel’s participation in the United Nations General Assembly discussions, as well as its ability to vote in the debates, according to an N12 report on Saturday.

It was also reported that a suspension of membership from the General Assembly is a complicated move that requires a vote by all members of the UN Security Council, along with a two-thirds majority of the assembly.

Sources at the Foreign Ministry estimate that this is the path the Palestinians will want to take, per the N12 report. The fear comes amid leaks from political officials of the Arab League , and following remarks made by Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour last week, in which he stated, “Israel cannot continue to sit among us.”The Foreign Ministry’s legal advisers are working on a move that illustrates this to be fundamentally baseless, according to N12.

However, whether the move succeeds or not – this is very damaging for Israel’s image. A similar step occurred solely once since the UN was first established, according to the report. In the 1970s, South Africa’s participation in the General Assembly discussions was suspended due to the apartheid regime.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, said: “If they really try to promote the suspension of Israel from the General Assembly, then this would mean crossing a red line and Israel will have to react sharply and take unprecedented steps, such as closing the UN headquarters in Jerusalem, evacuating UNRA compounds, so that any country that considers supporting this move will know that it will only harm the Palestinian cause.”

Es tracta de repetir en favor del fictici Estat de Palestina la maniobra de l’octubre del 1971 que va fer la República Popular Xina membre de les Nacions Unides alhora que se’n foragitava la República de la Xina (Taiwan). L’hostilitat estructural de l’ONU i els organismes que en depenen contra Israel és manifesta i creixent després de l’atac dels jihadistes palestins el 7 d’octubre passat i culminaria així el propalestinisme institucionalitzat enderrocant l’acord del novembre del 1947 avalant la creació de dos estats -àrab i jueu- en el territori de Domini britànic sobre Palestina (els jeus de l’època s’autodenominaven palestins, no pas els àrabs).