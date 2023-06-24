Passejant...

24 de juny de 2023
Restes Sant Jordi i algun més

46.- Raül Garrigasait , PAÍS BARROC (L’Avenç, 2021).

47.- Daphne du Maurier, ARA NO MIRIS (Viena edicions, 2023 – Col. Petits plaers,34). Traducció: Lluís-Anton Baulenas

48.- Edgar Allan Poe, EL CORB BURLETA (Comanegra, 2023 – Col. Cul de sac, 2). Traducció: Jaume C. Pons Alorda

49.- Màrius Montmany i Alonso, LA TEORIA DE LES TRES POTES (I LA QUARTA) (Autoeditat, 2019). Il·lustracions: Eduard Ulldemolins López [Piera]

50.- Mary Oliver, OCELL ROIG (Godall edicions, 2023). Traducció i pròleg: Corina Oproae [Poesia]

51.- Leïla Slimani, UNA DOLÇA CANÇO (Edicions Bromera, 2017 – Col. L’Eclèctica,273). Traducció: Lluís-Anton Baulenas

52.- Aurora Bertrana, FRACÀS (Viena edicions, 2023 – Col. Petits plaers,324).

53.- Ricard Martínez Pinyol, ELS ULLS FECUNDS (Tres i quatre, S.L., 2023). [Poesia]

54.- Maggie O’Farrell, EL RETRAT DE MATRIMONI (L’altre editorial, 2023), Traducció: Marc Rubió Rodon

55.- Robin Sharma, EL MONJE QUE VENDIÓ SU FERRARI  (Penguin Radom House 2016 – DEBOLSILLOclave). Traducción: Pedro Fontana

56.- Franz Kafka, UN METGE RURAL (L’Avenç, 2023 – Col·lecció: L’Accent, 11), Traducció: Josep Murgades

