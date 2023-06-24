Restes Sant Jordi i algun més

46.- Raül Garrigasait , PAÍS BARROC (L’Avenç, 2021).
47.- Daphne du Maurier, ARA NO MIRIS (Viena edicions, 2023 – Col. Petits plaers,34). Traducció: Lluís-Anton Baulenas
48.- Edgar Allan Poe, EL CORB BURLETA (Comanegra, 2023 – Col. Cul de sac, 2). Traducció: Jaume C. Pons Alorda
49.- Màrius Montmany i Alonso, LA TEORIA DE LES TRES POTES (I LA QUARTA) (Autoeditat, 2019). Il·lustracions: Eduard Ulldemolins López [Piera]
50.- Mary Oliver, OCELL ROIG (Godall edicions, 2023). Traducció i pròleg: Corina Oproae [Poesia]
51.- Leïla Slimani, UNA DOLÇA CANÇO (Edicions Bromera, 2017 – Col. L’Eclèctica,273). Traducció: Lluís-Anton Baulenas
52.- Aurora Bertrana, FRACÀS (Viena edicions, 2023 – Col. Petits plaers,324).
53.- Ricard Martínez Pinyol, ELS ULLS FECUNDS (Tres i quatre, S.L., 2023). [Poesia]
54.- Maggie O’Farrell, EL RETRAT DE MATRIMONI (L’altre editorial, 2023), Traducció: Marc Rubió Rodon
55.- Robin Sharma, EL MONJE QUE VENDIÓ SU FERRARI (Penguin Radom House 2016 – DEBOLSILLOclave). Traducción: Pedro Fontana
56.- Franz Kafka, UN METGE RURAL (L’Avenç, 2023 – Col·lecció: L’Accent, 11), Traducció: Josep Murgades
Us ha agradat aquest article? Compartiu-lo!