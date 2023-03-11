Preface Footprints on earth (5)

THE VALUE OF POETRY

I do believe the essential value of poetry should not only be sought in the development of a new metric and a different syntax, but also in the search for a new value for the word, reducing it to its essential elements. The poet ought to alter the verse, create new rhythms, seeking the essence of the isolated word. Therefore poetic creators must reverse the tendency of literary movements. Never should they follow a determined stylistic form because it’s fashionable, or just the opposite.

Just then, you see a dazzling vermilion fire

Scattering ashes all over… far and wide,

As the world is getting eager to take another way

So as to find something to alter human fate,

Just with the use of new vocabulary.

When composing, a poet must be free to use the forms personally feels more comfortable with. Tradition can normally be helpful, as nobody must get rid of what has been written with its own aesthetics, even though everyone wants to follow its own way. It is about time we read the following beautiful musical verses by renowned Irish intellectual politician William Butler Yeats, as one of the clearest example:

When you are old and grey and full of sleep

And nodding by the fire, take down this book,

And slowly read, and dream of the soft look

Your eyes had once, and of their shadows deep.

To make matters short, my dearest objective was to play both with vocabulary and stress/flow in order to develop my English know-how in such a poetical way. As I had written before, I consider poetry to be like a sound of soul, in spite of not always being used with lovely rhythms and

appealing words. Undoubtedly it is not always related to beauty, but elaborated defining speech most times not easily understood.Poetry may also become the sincerest and most overwhelming language, apart from a useful fighting tool against all kinds of ignominy. I look up to all those poets who do struggle with poignant powerful verses and lead the way to humanitarian changes.

One of the most exemplary and famous cases was Langston Hughes, one of the greatest literary figures in North-American literature. We are referring to a talented and influential negro poet, as well as determined human rights fighter, who had a precious dream to fulfil. Luckily he could achieve it by means of his praised poetry as he was able to liberate most ideals he had in mind.

Some of his most famous poems became real freedom hymns, recited or sung by thousands of people who believed in a better world without any kind of discrimination because of the colour of one’s skin.

Hold fast to dreams

For if dreams die

Life is a broken-winged bird

That cannot fly.

I am actually fond of writing about such noteworthy poets, who have taught me so many things and allowed to have such good moments with their verses. This is my second poetry book and the first written in a foreign language, thus I shouldn’t have many expectations. Hopefully some of you will enjoy these verses and rhymes, my beloved game with words, own feelings in my heart. My veteran acclaimed friend Antoni Canu10 gets his happiness whenever he composes poetry. That’s it, on his behalf.

Emigdi Subirats

Campredó 1 October, 2020