Footprints on earth (2)

FUGITIVE FORCE

You’re feeling a fugitive force, an awakening desire

Of other worlds, where human freedom takes its place,

And supportive words are filling in dictionaries.

You see longings off and greet flawless concerns,

Heart-warming ones with nostalgic chants

By songwriters, always so keen and passionate,

Giving out love and magnificent sensations.

While listening all around is getting sky blue,

Cloudless world getting closer to souls.

Just then, you see a dazzling vermilion fire

Scattering ashes all over… far and wide,

As the world is getting eager to take another way

So as to find something to alter human fate,

Just with the use of new vocabulary.

WALKING ALONE

I was walking alone down the wet street,

The sky was fleeing in the last evening breath.

The day was sinking into the void.

Suddenly the sharp voice of a boy sounded in the air,

Who was invisible in darkness, leaving the trail

Of his singing that crossed the twilight silence.

I felt weird hearing such strange sounds.

His village was on the edge of muddy lands,

Hidden between shadows of green olive trees.

I stopped —silent and relaxed— for a moment my walk

Under the light of stars seeing the empty ground.

Countless farmhouses with break rooms, maternal hearts

Family homes, and happy young lives,

Who ignore what’s going on in the world.

RIVERS OF THOUGHTS

In mind rivers of thoughts keep flying,

Thousands of rivers with clearest water.

Springs make verses become best terms.

Winds are blowing right now… hope,

Now silences reign everywhere.

The sounds of pianos are fading

And beauties are getting inebriate.

I am seeking for mind blowing words.

I am feeling the warmth of the stars.

I am feeling something pretty disparate

I am breathing more and more pure air.

I am thinking more and more calmly.

Birds are chanting with new roots on the horizon,

The beautiful show gets reopened