Preface Footprints on earth (3)

NOT A NATIVE ENGLISH SPEAKER

All in all, first thing readers ought to bear in mind: I have been teaching the English language for decades, I am not a native speaker though. I mostly make use of my beloved native Catalan in my literary work. Consequently, it was quite a big challenge to try to compose poetry in what is my daily working tool: Lord Byron’s and Emily Dickinson’s tongue. As if I were permanently learning from them, nature’s greatness, as well as its proper preservation, are some of my most preferable themes.

Again you shall intend to take off the waters

Of the canal, the river, the lake, the sea.

You’re moving everything too strongly.

Maybe it’s all right, but you should reason,

As it is never useful to rush around,

You should be here from dawn to dusk

Reddening the sky, since tenacity always wins.

Basically my poetical worries also have to do with the speedy pass of time, unstoppable and unchangeable. It is definitely something nobody can take control of, whereas memory becomes the most outstanding channel as people even might have more remembrances than neurons. Time is memory, then. What’s more, an expression that can be easily followed and understood:

youth vanishes as quick as sound fades.

As a consequence, our hereafter becomes pretty uncertain, sorrows and happiness get rapidly combined in people’s brain and makes us worry about what is going to happen next. In the meantime, we do belong to nature, whose power is so great and unbelievable that can provide us with anything but also take it soon later, as the greatest mysterious force that is thoroughly out of human control.

Time is flying, thus driving us westwards

Where people are dreaming of gold and silver,

Winds of gaiety and peace get blowing fast.

In summer, waves are stirring the water,

The calm sea smells salty in wild sandy

Empty beaches, portrait of a promised land.

Despite being fond or composing verses about abstract psychological matters and the influence of time in our lives, which let me look into the real meaning of words, I also enjoy finding the poetical language to express my feelings towards everything outstanding that is filling my life: my family (wife and children, father and sister), my best friends, my dear students and their learning, my favourite football team (a heart filling passion), my local pub, my political ideology and fight for independence, or the surrounding nature in the area where I live.

There is nothing at all like the moment you were born,

That tiny creature with closed eyes and tender skin.

Just knowing who you were, nothing else could I see.

In two days those charming eyes were staring back at me.

I hoped hearts opened every day so kindness would take its way.

Language might often help to partially uncover all these ambiguous bizarre feelings we hardly ever get to decipher, since it is the main key to clarify our own mind. It is also a main part of our own identity.

Language is the true key to existence,

Since it is growing epitomes all over.

The life journey takes off full-on,

Very fast towards inland beyond