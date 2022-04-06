Llibertat, anarquia i un aforisme cada dia XLVI
Publicat el 6 d'abril de 2022 per vicent montesinos
Dedicat a Frank Sinatra, malgrat que no sé si era un bon lector:
And now, the end is near
And so I face the final curtain
My friends, I’ll say it clear
I’ll state my case of which I’m certain
I’ve lived a life that’s full
I traveled each and every highway
But more, much more than this
I did it my way
