Entre el Túria i el Ridaura

el bloc de vicent

La ruta invisible, de Jordi Galli.

Publicat el 10 d'agost de 2024 per vicent montesinos
Well if you ever plan to motor westTravel my way, take the highway that’s the bestGet your kicks on Route 66
Well it winds from Chicago to L.A.More than two thousand miles all the wayGet your kicks on Route 66
Well it goes to St. Louis, down to MissouriOklahoma City looks so, so prettyYou’ll see Amarillo, Gallup, New MexicoFlagstaff, Arizona, don’t forget WynonnaKingman, Barstow, San Bernardino
You get hip to this kind of tipAnd go take that California tripGet your kicks on Route 66
Well it goes to St. Louis, down to MissouriOklahoma City looks so, so prettyYou’ll see Amarillo, Gallup, New MexicoFlagstaff, Arizona, don’t forget WynonnaKingman, Barstow, San Bernardino
If you get hip to this kind of tipAnd go take that California tripGet your kicks on Route 66
Get your kicks on Route 66Get your kicks on Route 66Get your kicks on Route 66Get your kicks on Route 66Get your kicks on Route 66
Un viatge personal a traves del traçat de l’antiga Route 66 és el que ens proposa en aquest roadbook (m’ho acabe d’inventar?) Jordi Galli. Un recorregut on va apareixent les grandeses d’aquest país, però també les seus misèries, la seua història i/o les seues llegendes (When the legend becomes fact, print the legend).
Publicat dins de Literatura | Deixa un comentari

Deixa un comentari

L'adreça electrònica no es publicarà. Els camps necessaris estan marcats amb *

Aquest lloc està protegit per reCAPTCHA i s’apliquen la política de privadesa i les condicions del servei de Google.