La ruta invisible, de Jordi Galli.

Well if you ever plan to motor west

Travel my way, take the highway that’s the best

Get your kicks on Route 66

Well it winds from Chicago to L.A.

More than two thousand miles all the way

Get your kicks on Route 66

Well it goes to St. Louis, down to Missouri

Oklahoma City looks so, so pretty

You’ll see Amarillo, Gallup, New Mexico

Flagstaff, Arizona, don’t forget Wynonna

Kingman, Barstow, San Bernardino

You get hip to this kind of tip

And go take that California trip

Get your kicks on Route 66

If you get hip to this kind of tip

And go take that California trip

Get your kicks on Route 66

Get your kicks on Route 66

Un viatge personal a traves del traçat de l’antiga Route 66 és el que ens proposa en aquest roadbook (m’ho acabe d’inventar?) Jordi Galli. Un recorregut on va apareixent les grandeses d’aquest país, però també les seus misèries, la seua història i/o les seues llegendes (When the legend becomes fact, print the legend).