Festival de Berlín 2026: la selecció

Pel·lícula inaugural: De Shahrbanoo SADAT, No Good Men – Kabul Jan. Producció: Alemanya, França, Noruega, Dinamarca i Afganistan. Any: 2026. Durada: pendent. Versió original: en paixtu. ♦ Una dona de 25 anys que és l’única càmera a Kabul TV, està convençuda que no hi ha homes bons a l’Afganistan. Però, just abans del retorn dels talibans, coneix un pertiodista, salten espurnes entre ells i ella comença a qüestionar aquesta convicció. La directora [i protagonista] del film continua la seva tasca vital de posar en relleu la vida de les dones afganeses, aquí incorporant romanç i tocs d’humor a una història intensament política. El fet que estigui basada en fets reals i que la directora hagi arriscat tant per fer aquesta pel·lícula fa que No Good Men sigui encara més significativa com a Gala d’obertura de la 76a Berlinale, afirma la directora del certamen. Sinopsi: La Naru, de 25 anys, és càmera d’un programa de cuina a la televisió i odia tots els homes després que el seu marit li fos infidel repetidament. Ara viu amb el seu fill de 3 anys a l’apartament d’una sola habitació dels seus pares, a Kabul. Però, segons la llei afganesa, el fill pertany al pare. Quan el seu marit truca en directe a un dels seus programes de cuina i li demana que torni a casa davant de tothom, ella és traslladada al departament de notícies, on coneix en Qodrat, de 50 anys, casat i amb quatre fills. S’enamoren. És en Qodrat una còpia exacta del seu exmarit o realment hi ha un home bo a l’Afganistan? I aconseguirà la Naru quedar-se amb el fill? Amb: Shahrbanoo Sadat, Anwar Hashimi. Guió: Shahrbanoo Sadat, Anwar Hashimi. Festival i premis: Berlín 2026 – Inauguració – Berlinale Special Gala. Enllaços: Tmdb, Imdb, Letterboxd, altres. Distribuïdores: Condor Films. Vendes internacionals: pendent.

Informació: The Programme of the Competition.

A New Dawn

by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya

Japan / France 2025

Competition | World premiere | Debut film | Animation

Keitaro lives in a fireworks factory that is about to be shut down. He is determined to unravel the mystery of the Shuhari, a mythical

firework created by his father before he disappeared without a trace – and launch it before the factory closes.

At the Sea

by Kornél Mundruczó | with Amy Adams, Murray Bartlett, Chloe East, Brett Goldstein, Dan Levy

USA / Hungary 2026

Competition | World premiere

After a stint in rehab, a woman returns to her family’s Cape Cod home where sobriety forces her to confront buried trauma and the

terrifying question of who she is without her career as a dancer.

À voix basse (In a Whisper)

by Leyla Bouzid | with Eya Bouteraa, Hiam Abbass, Marion Barbeau, Feriel Chamari

France / Tunisia 2026

Competition | World premiere

Lilia returns to Tunisia for her uncle’s funeral and reunites with a family that knows nothing about her life in Paris, especially her love

life. Determined to confront her family’s secrets, Lilia sets out to unravel the mystery of her uncle’s sudden death.

Dao

by Alain Gomis | with Katy Correa, D’Johé Kouadio, Samir Guesmi, Mike Etienne, Nicolas Gomis

France / Senegal / Guinea-Bissau 2026

Competition | World premiere

A film in which two celebrations of life, a wedding in France and a commemoration in Guinea Bissau, are organically intertwined with

the threads of a family and heritage that live and travel between these two worlds. Perpetual circular movement framing reality.

Dust

by Anke Blondé | with Arieh Worthalter, Jan Hammenecker, Thibaud Dooms, Anthony Welsh

Belgium / Poland / Greece / United Kingdom 2026

Competition | World premiere

At the end of the 1990s, during the height of the Belgian tech boom, visionary entrepreneurs Luc and Geert watch their empire

collapse as news of their fraud breaks. With just one day of freedom left, they part ways in search of redemption.

Etwas ganz Besonderes (Home Stories)

by Eva Trobisch | with Frida Hornemann, Max Riemelt, Eva Löbau, Gina Henkel, Rahel Ohm

Germany 2026

Competition | World premiere

“Who are you and what defines you?”, Lea is asked by the production crew of a reality talent show. She does not know. And with this

question, her search for an identity within and beyond her family’s hotel in the forests of the former East Germany begins.

Everybody Digs Bill Evans

by Grant Gee | with Anders Danielsen Lie, Bill Pullman, Laurie Metcalf

Ireland / United Kingdom 2026

Competition | World premiere

At the height of his career, legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans loses his bassist and musical soulmate in a tragic car crash. The film

portrays the inner life of a musical genius as he struggles to learn that sometimes an intermission is part of the music.

Gelbe Briefe (Yellow Letters)

by İlker Çatak | with Özgü Namal, Tansu Biçer, Leyla Smyrna Cabas, İpek Bilgin

Germany / France / Turkey 2026

Competition | World premiere

Life is good for Derya and Aziz, a celebrated artist couple from Turkey, until an incident at their play’s premiere. Suddenly targeted by

the state and struggling to balance their ideals with life’s necessities, their marriage is pushed to a breaking point.

Josephine

by Beth de Araújo | with Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves, Phillip Ettinger, Syra McCarthy

USA 2025

Competition | International premiere

After eight-year-old Josephine accidentally witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park, she begins to act out violently to protect herself.

This emotional trauma leads to conflicts between her parents as they search for justice, and a way to feel safe again.

Kurtuluş (Salvation)

by Emin Alper | with Caner Cindoruk, Berkay Ateş, Feyyaz Duman, Naz Göktan, Özlem Taş

Turkey / France / Netherlands / Greece / Sweden / Saudi Arabia 2026

Competition | World premiere

In a remote village, an exiled clan returns, reviving a decades-old land feud. Seized by divine visions, Mesut challenges his brother’s

leadership to save his people. Will this new path bring salvation or tragedy?

Meine Frau weint (My Wife Cries)

by Angela Schanelec | with Vladimir Vulević, Agathe Bonitzer, Birte Schnöink, Pauline Rebmann, Clara Gostynski

Germany / France 2026

Competition | World premiere

An ordinary workday on a building site. Forty-year-old crane operator Thomas receives a call from his wife: he has to pick her up from

the hospital. Once there, he finds her sitting alone on a park bench, crying.

Moscas (Flies)

by Fernando Eimbcke | with Teresita Sánchez, Bastian Escobar, Hugo Ramírez

Mexico 2026

Competition | World premiere

Olga rents out a room to a man whose wife has been admitted to a hospital nearby. However, the man has a nine-year-old son he has

been sneaking into the room, which leads to Olga’s carefully controlled world shifting as their lives become intertwined.

Nina Roza

by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles | with Galin Stoev, Ekaterina Stanina, Sofia Stanina, Chiara Caselli, Michelle Tzontchev

Canada / Italy / Bulgaria / Belgium 2026

Competition | World premiere

An art dealer travels from Quebec to the homeland he abandoned to see the paintings of an elusive pre-teen prodigy in the Bulgarian

countryside. It is only by viewing her work firsthand that he will be able to determine if she is a fraud, or a genius.

Queen at Sea

by Lance Hammer | with Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, Anna Calder-Marshall, Florence Hunt

United Kingdom / USA 2026

Competition | World premiere

As advanced dementia erodes an older woman’s ability to communicate her inner life, her husband and daughter struggle to act in her

best interests, navigating love and the fragile boundaries between care, protection and autonomy.

Rose

by Markus Schleinzer | with Sandra Hüller, Caro Braun, Marisa Growaldt, Godehard Giese, Augustino Renken

Austria / Germany 2026

Competition | World premiere

In the early 17th century, a soldier arrives at an isolated Protestant village in Germany claiming to be the heir to an abandoned

farmstead. Even though he proves to be a good man, the villagers’ suspicions about his identity grow and they force a reckoning.

Rosebush Pruning

by Karim Aïnouz | with Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Elle Fanning, Pamela Anderson

Italy / Germany / Spain / United Kingdom 2026

Competition | World premiere

In a Spanish villa, American siblings Jack, Ed, Anna and Robert wallow in isolation and their inherited fortune. When Jack wants to move

in with his girlfriend and Ed uncovers the truth about their mother’s death, the fabric of the family begins to unravel.

Soumsoum, la nuit des astres (Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars)

by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | with Maïmouna Miawama, Ériq Ebouaney, Achouackh Abakar Souleymane

France / Chad 2026

Competition | World premiere

Seventeen-year-old Kellou has been gifted with supernatural powers she does not understand. Her disquiet and uncertainty only

change when she meets Aya. It is an encounter with destiny that forges a mystical world where the visible and invisible converge.

The Loneliest Man in Town

by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel | with Alois Koch, Brigitte Meduna, Alfred Blechinger, Flurina Schneider

Austria 2026

Competition | World premiere

Blues musician Al Cook lives in an apartment filled with memories. Outside, the world carries on without him. But when his home is

slated for demolition, out of the ruins of his existence, a long-forgotten dream suddenly resurfaces.

Wolfram

by Warwick Thornton | with Deborah Mailman, Erroll Shand, Joe Bird, Thomas M Wright, Ferdinand Hoang

Australia 2025

Competition | International premiere

1930s Australia, the colonial frontier. Two swaggering outlaws roll into a mining town and unleash a wave of cruelty, leading three kids

to break free from their white masters and set off across the “sweet country” of central Australia in search of a safe home.

Wo Men Bu Shi Mo Sheng Ren (We Are All Strangers)

by Anthony Chen | with Yeo Yann Yann, Koh Jia Ler, Andi Lim, Regene Lim

Singapore 2026

Competition | World premiere

A life-altering event forces 21-year-old Junyang and his girlfriend to face reality. At the same time, while Junyang’s father is struggling

to hold their modest life together, a woman enters his life and both generations are forced to redefine their family.

YO Love is a Rebellious Bird

by Anna Fitch, Banker White | with Yolanda Shea

USA 2026

Competition | World premiere | Documentary form

After losing her friend Yo, Anna builds a detailed 1/3-scale version of her friend’s house. It is just big enough for Anna to squeeze into,

and inside lives a puppet of Yo. When the pair first met, Yo was 73 and Anna 24.

Yön Lapsi (Nightborn)

by Hanna Bergholm | with Seidi Haarla, Rupert Grint

Finland / Lithuania / France / United Kingdom 2026

Competition | World premiere

Eager to start a family, Saga and Jon move to her childhood home in the Finnish forest. But after their baby is born, the couple’s dream

of a perfect child turns into a nightmare – and only Saga senses the unsettling truth.

Informació: Berlinale Special 2026: A Meeting Place for Audiences.

Die Blutgräfin (The Blood Countess)

by Ulrike Ottinger | with Isabelle Huppert, Birgit Minichmayr, Thomas Schubert, Lars Eidinger, André Jung

Austria / Luxembourg / Germany 2026

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

The Blood Countess and her maid embark on a quest for the red elixir of life and a book that threatens the vampire realm. Hot on their

heels are a police inspector, two vampirologists, a vegetarian nephew and his therapist.

Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

by Gore Verbinski | with Sam Rockwell, Juno Temple, Haley Lu Richardson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Peña

Germany 2025

Berlinale Special Gala | European premiere

A man from the future enters a diner in Los Angeles. He has to recruit exactly the right combination of people from the customers

present for a nighttime mission to save the world.

Heysel 85

by Teodora Ana Mihai | with Violet Braeckman, Matteo Simoni, Josse De Pauw, Fabrizio Rongione, Paolo Calabresi

Belgium / Netherlands / Germany 2026

Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere

When violence erupts before the 1985 European Cup Final at Brussels’ Heysel Stadium, killing 39 people, the mayor’s daughter and a

journalist are drawn into the heart of the tragedy, caught between professional duty, family loyalty and moral responsibility.

House of Yang

by Stefanie Ren (Showrunner, Creator), Mia Spengler (Director) | with Elisa Hofmann, Purnima Grätz, Andrea Guo, Emma Bading,

Vladimir Burlakov

Germany 2026

Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series

In 1949, a girl disappears from an isolated house in the Black Forest. Fifty years later, another girl disappears. Now, in the present, the

ghosts of the past step out of the shadows once more in this six-part mystery series.

La casa de los espíritus (The House of the Spirits)

by Francisca Alegría (Showrunner, Director), Fernanda Urrejola (Showrunner), Andrés Wood (Showrunner, Director) | with Alfonso

Herrera, Dolores Fonzi, Nicole Wallace, Fernanda Castillo, Antonia Zegers

Chile 2026

Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series

Based on Isabel Allende’s book, “The House of the Spirits”, the series follows three generations of the revolutionary and resilient

Trueba women through a remote and conservative South American nation of upheaval, disaster and magic.

Lord of the Flies

by Marc Munden (Director) | with Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, Ike Talbut

United Kingdom 2026

Berlinale Special Series | European premiere | Series

Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys become desert island castaways in the first television

adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic.

Mint

by Charlotte Regan (Creator, Director) | with Emma Laird, Ben Coyle-Larner, Sam Riley, Laura Fraser, Lindsay Duncan

United Kingdom 2026

Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series

A love story about a crime family. And not your usual gangster series – no shootouts or drug deals. Instead, the story is told through

the eyes (and the imagination) of the family’s daughter, who is desperately searching for love.

Monster Pabrik Rambut (Sleep No More)

by Edwin | with Rachel Amanda, Lutesha, Iqbaal Ramadhan, Didik Nini Thowok, Sal Priadi

Indonesia / Singapore / Japan / Germany / France 2026

Berlinale Special Midnight | World premiere

The world is forcing humans into excessive work. For the sake of the future and their loved ones, they sacrifice sleep to keep on

working. It is at this moment that a dark figure appears and takes possession of their bodies.

Ravalear (Ravalear: Not For Sale)

by Pol Rodríguez (Creator, Director), Isaki Lacuesta (Director) | with Enric Auquer, María Rodríguez, Sergi López, Quim Ávila, Francesc

Orella

Spain 2026

Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series

In Barcelona’s Raval neighbourhood, the family-run restaurant “Can Mosques” faces eviction after an investment fund buys the

building. The family’s fight to survive escalates, pushing them to cross any and all boundaries.

Saccharine

by Natalie Erika James | with Midori Francis, Danielle Macdonald, Madeleine Madden, Robert Taylor, Showko Showfukutei

Australia 2025

Berlinale Special Midnight | European premiere

Hana, a lovelorn medical student, becomes terrorised by a sinister force after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating

human ashes.

The Ballad of Judas Priest

by Sam Dunn, Tom Morello | with Judas Priest

USA 2026

Berlinale Special Midnight | World premiere | Documentary form

The Ballad of Judas Priest follows heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest and their half-century journey from working-class origins in England

to their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Only Living Pickpocket in New York

by Noah Segan | with John Turturro, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany

USA 2026

Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere

Harry is an ageing pickpocket struggling in a changed New York City. When he unwittingly steals a valuable USB stick, he finds himself

in a race against time to return the loot or face the rage of a vengeful crime family.

The Story of Documentary Film

by Mark Cousins (Director)

United Kingdom 2026

Berlinale Special Series | Documentary form | Series

From Mark Cousins (The Story of Film) comes a definitive history of documentary: tracing the evolution of the genre across time,

encompassing landmark works and hidden treasures, while revealing how the form has helped us to see and make sense of our world.

The Testament of Ann Lee

by Mona Fastvold | with Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Matthew Beard, Christopher Abbott

USA / United Kingdom 2025

Berlinale Special Gala | German premiere

The extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the Shakers, who preached gender and social equality. Revered by her followers,

her rapturous quest to build a utopia comes to life through song and movement.

The Weight

by Padraic McKinley | with Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash

Germany / USA 2026

Berlinale Special Gala | European premiere | Debut film

Oregon, 1933. Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release

if he smuggles gold through the deadly wilderness. How far will Murphy go to see his child again?

TUTU

by Sam Pollard

United Kingdom 2026

Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form

Through never-before-seen archival footage and first-hand accounts of those who knew him best, the film traces Archbishop Desmond

Tutu’s rise as the voice of the oppressed, guided by faith, hope and an understanding of the power of forgiveness.

Un hijo propio (A Child of My Own)

by Maite Alberdi | with Ana Celeste, Armando Espitia, Ángeles Cruz, Mayra Sérbulo Cortés, Luisa Guzmán

Mexico 2026

Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form

The profound desire to become a mother and pressure from her surroundings drive Alejandra to fake a pregnancy. What begins as a

simple lie turns into a complex charade and unleashes a media scandal that makes it impossible for her to continue the pretence.

WAX & GOLD

by Ruth Beckermann

Austria 2026

Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form

Starting from a hotel in Addis Ababa built by Emperor Haile Selassie, Ruth Beckermann explores a place both familiar and foreign to

her. Archive footage and conversations on the ground combine personal reflections with the histories of Ethiopia and Europe.

Who Killed Alex Odeh?

by Jason Osder, William Lafi Youmans

USA 2026

Berlinale Special Presentation | International premiere | Documentary form

The assassination of a beloved Palestinian American activist in Southern California ignites a 40-year quest for justice that uncovers the

roots of a dangerous political movement that still thrives today.

Informació: The Programme of Perspectives.

17

by Kosara Mitic | with Eva Kostic, Martina Danilovska, Dame Joveski, Eva Stojchevska, Petar Manic

North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

Seventeen-year-old Sara is hiding a secret on a school trip. When the trip spirals out of control and Sara witnesses a classmate’s sexual

assault, she and the girl seal a bond that will last forever.

Animol

by Ashley Walters | with Tut Nyuot, Vladyslav Baliuk, Sekou Diaby, Stephen Graham, Sharon Duncan-Brewster

United Kingdom 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

Behind the walls of a young offender institution, Troy is thrust into a brutal world of gangs, loyalty and violence from the moment he

arrives. When an unspoken bond develops with a fellow inmate, it becomes a dangerous vulnerability for them.

A Prayer for the Dying

by Dara Van Dusen | with Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Gustav Lindh

Norway / Greece / United Kingdom / Sweden 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

In the wake of the American Civil War, veteran Jacob Hansen’s dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin becomes a nightmare. As

an epidemic spreads chaos, Jacob – sheriff, undertaker and pastor – must fight to save his town, his family and his soul.

Chronicles From the Siege

by Abdallah Alkhatib | with Nadeem Rimawi, Saja Kilani, Maria Zreik, Emad Azmi, Idir Benaibouche

Algeria / France / Palestine 2026

Perspectives | World premiere

When their city is placed under siege, the lives of a group of ordinary people are turned upside down, forcing each of them to confront

impossible choices in pursuit of what they believe is survival in a war zone.

Der Heimatlose (Trial of Hein)

by Kai Stänicke | with Paul Boche, Philip Froissant, Emilia Schüle, Stephanie Amarell

Germany 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

After 14 years away, Hein returns to his home village on a remote island, only to discover that the close-knit community no longer

recognises him. Suspecting him to be an impostor, they demand a trial to determine his true identity.

El Tren Fluvial (The River Train)

by Lorenzo Ferro, Lucas A. Vignale | with Milo Barria, Rita Pauls, Mariano Barria, Fabián Casas, Lucrecia Pazos

Argentina 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

Nine-year-old Milo lives in a remote Argentinian village where he studies the Malambo, a folk dance full of bravura. He is an excellent

dancer, but Milo’s only desire is to escape the countryside on a train for the Buenos Aires of his dreams.

Filipiñana

by Rafael Manuel | with Jorrybell Agoto, Carmen Castellanos, Teroy Guzman, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Nour Houshmand

Singapore / United Kingdom / Philippines / France / Netherlands 2026

Perspectives | European premiere | Debut film

New girl Isabel is strangely drawn to Dr. Palanca, president of the country club where she works. As she pieces together a violent

picture of what lies beneath the club’s pristine surfaces, she realises that they are both connected by a sinister shared history.

Forêt Ivre (Forest High)

by Manon Coubia | with Salomé Richard, Aurélia Petit, Anne Coesens, Arthur Marbaix, Yoann Zimmer

Belgium / France 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

In the northern Alps, Anne, Hélène and Suzanne take turns looking after a mountain hut. Through the seasons, hikers come and go.

Stories bloom and fade, leaving each of them facing the silence of their chosen solitude and the poetry of nature.

Hangar rojo (The Red Hangar)

by Juan Pablo Sallato | with Nicolás Zárate, Boris Quercia, Marcial Tagle, Catalina Stuardo, Aron Hernández

Chile / Argentina / Italy 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

As the 1973 military coup unfolds in Chile, Air Force Captain Jorge Silva is torn between duty and conscience as his academy turns into

a detention centre.

Nosso segredo (Our Secret)

by Grace Passô | with Efraim Santos, Flip, Jéssica Gaspar, Ju Colombo, Marisa Revert

Brazil / Portugal 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

A family drifts through their home in silence, struggling to rebuild their lives after a recent loss. Each mourns alone, until the youngest

child reveals a secret that enables them to realise that they must come together with love and courage to defy grief.

Take Me Home

by Liz Sargent | with Anna Sargent, Victor Slezak, Ali Ahn, Marceline Hugot, Shane Harper

USA 2026

Perspectives | International premiere | Debut film

Anna, a 38-year-old woman with a cognitive disability, cares for her ageing adoptive parents until a Florida heatwave shatters their

family’s fragile routine. This intimate drama examines the shifting demands placed on a uniquely vulnerable family.

Truly Naked

by Muriel d’Ansembourg | with Caolán O’Gorman, Andrew Howard, Alessa Savage, Safiya Benaddi, Lyndsey Marshal

Netherlands / Belgium / France 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

An introverted teen, who has only ever experienced sex through the lens while working for his father’s pornography business, must

step out from behind the camera when a feisty classmate challenges him to embrace a real connection.

Where To?

by Assaf Machnes | with Ehab Salami, Ido Tako, Milan Peschel, Rama Nasrallah, Raheeq Haj Yahia-Suleiman

Israel / Germany 2026

Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film

Hassan, a 55-year-old Palestinian Uber driver, shuttles partygoers through endless Berlin nights. Amir, a young Israeli who is in danger

of losing himself to these nights, becomes Hassan’s regular passenger when they find themselves bonded by heartbreak.

Informació: “Desire Lines” – The Panorama Programme is Complete.

Allegro Pastell

by Anna Roller | with Sylvaine Faligant, Jannis Niewöhner, Haley Louise Jones, Luna Wedler, Martina Gedeck

Germany 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Novelist Tanja and web designer Jerome, both in their thirties, have perfected a balance of intimacy and separation in their longdistance

relationship. When Tanja catches a glimpse of a settled future together, she wonders if it is really what she wants.

Árru

by Elle Sofe Sara | with Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska, Simon Issát Marainen, Ayla Gáren Nutti, Mikkel Gaup

Norway / Sweden / Finland 2026

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

Sámi reindeer herder Maia fights to protect her ancestral lands from a looming mining project. Amid the growing protests, she is also

confronted with deeply buried family traumas. Maia is forced to make a decision.

Bucks Harbor

by Pete Muller

USA 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Boys in Downeast Maine are shaped by the brutal winters, their harvesting of the ocean’s bounty and the rigid codes of their fathers.

Bucks Harbor explores growing up in a community where a man’s worth is often defined by the strength of his back.

Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon

by Finlay Pretsell | with Douglas Gordon

United Kingdom / France 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

An intimate portrait of the Turner Prize-winning artist. As the boundary between reality and performance blurs, the shifting relationship

between filmmaker and subject calls into question who is actually making the film.

El jardín que soñamos (The Garden We Dreamed)

by Joaquín del Paso | with Nehemie Bastien, Faustin Pierre, Kimaëlle Holly Preville, Ruth Aicha Pierre Nelson, Carlos Esquivel

Mexico 2026

Panorama | World premiere

In a land not their own, amid a dwindling forest, a family carves out a fragile bubble of tenderness – a fleeting garden of hope where

love can still take root.

Enjoy Your Stay

by Dominik Locher, Honeylyn Joy Alipio | with Mercedes Cabral, Alexis Manenti, Anna Luna, Hasmine Killip

Switzerland / France / Philippines 2026

Panorama | World premiere

To avoid losing custody of her six-year-old daughter in Manila, Luz, an undocumented Filipina cleaner working in a luxury Swiss ski

resort, must earn money at any cost – even if it means transgressing her own moral limits.

Geunyeoga doraon nal (The Day She Returns)

by Hong Sangsoo | with Song Sunmi, Cho Yunhee, Park Miso

South Korea 2026

Panorama | World premiere

She has just finished the shoot of an independent film and now has to give three interviews about it. Afterwards, in her acting class,

her teacher asks her to reenact the interviews. But for some reason, she is unable to remember them.

Ich verstehe Ihren Unmut (I Understand Your Displeasure)

by Kilian Armando Friedrich | with Sabine Thalau, Nada Kosturin, Werner Posselt, Sadibou Diabang, Nigyar Velagich

Germany 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Heike, a customer service manager at an understaffed cleaning company, must secure more working hours and revenue for a

subcontractor after she is caught trying to poach an employee from his company.

Im Umkreis des Paradieses (Around Paradise)

by Yulia Lokshina

Germany 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

In Caazapá, the “city of magic and legends”, two Paraguayan students are searching for happiness, gold and a magic bird. Their

European dropout neighbours are hoping for freedom, healing and salvation from Armageddon. Everything has its price.

Isabel

by Gabe Klinger | with Marina Person, Caio Horowicz, John Ortiz

Brazil / France 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Isabel, a sommelière in São Paulo, dreams of escaping her boss and opening her own bar. When plans do not go as expected, she must

decide whether to halt everything or take bold steps to uncork her fate on her own terms.

Iván & Hadoum

by Ian de la Rosa | with Silver Chicón, Herminia Loh

Spain / Germany / Belgium 2026

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

In a greenhouse in southern Spain, Iván falls in love with his newly hired co-worker, Hadoum. But his long-awaited promotion interferes

with their relationship, forcing Iván to decide what kind of person he wants to be.

Jaripeo

by Efraín Mojica, Rebecca Zweig

Mexico / USA / France 2026

Panorama Dokumente | International premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

A journey to the hypermasculine rodeos of Michoacán state in Mexico delves into the subconscious of memory, queer desire and

longing, leading to a reckoning with the wounds and beauty of a home left behind.

Lady

by Olive Nwosu | with Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, Amanda Oruh, Tinuade Jemisey, Seun Kuti, Bucci Franklin

United Kingdom 2026

Panorama | European premiere | Debut film

In the sprawling African metropolis of Lagos, a fiercely independent young female taxi driver meets a band of flamboyant sex workers

whose sisterhood pulls her into both danger and joy, setting her on a journey toward her own transformation.

La Face cachée de la Terre (The Hidden Face of the Earth)

by Arnaud Alain | with Dimitri Jean, Pierre Marragou

France 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Dimitri loves photographing friends, strangers, lovers. Over the years, images have slipped away from his sight. Behind his camera, he

gathers light and bodies, inviting us to gaze toward the hidden face of the Earth.

Lali

by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat | with Mamya Shajaffar, Channan Hanif, Rasti Farooq, Farazeh Syed, Mehr Bano

Pakistan 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Bound by love and haunted by fate, Zeba and Sajawal spiral through feelings of desire, superstition and fear in Lali, a darkly comic tale

where the living share a restless world with the ghosts.

London

by Sebastian Brameshuber | with Bobby Sommer

Austria 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Bobby drives back and forth between Vienna and Salzburg, giving lifts to strangers on the way, sharing conversations that drift from

the mundane to the deeply personal. In this tender portrait of today’s Europe, anonymity and warmth still go hand in hand.

Mouse

by Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson | with Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, David Hyde Pierce, Iman Vellani

USA 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Callie and Minnie’s relationship is suddenly upended at the start of the summer before their senior year of high school. Left rudderless

without her charismatic best friend, Minnie starts to form a complicated friendship with Callie’s mother.

Narciso

by Marcelo Martinessi | with Diro Romero, Manuel Cuenca, Mona Martinez, Nahuel Perez Biscayart

Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Brazil / Portugal / Spain / France 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Paraguay, 1958. The charismatic Narciso returns from Buenos Aires with rock ’n’ roll in his veins. Under the suffocating military regime,

he becomes a music sensation and a symbol of freedom. But then, after his final show, he is found dead …

Only Rebels Win

by Danielle Arbid | with Hiam Abbass, Amine Benrachid

France / Lebanon / Qatar 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Suzanne and Osmane meet in crisis-ridden Beirut. Osmane is a young Sudanese man without papers, searching for a better future;

Suzanne is a widow with Palestinian roots more than twice his age. Against all odds, they fall in love.

Paradise

by Jérémy Comte | with Joey Boivin Desmeules, Daniel Atsu Hukporti, Evelyne de la Chenelière

Canada / France / Ghana 2026

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

The enigmatic captain of a burning cargo ship binds together the fates of two families; one in the bustling Ghanaian city of Accra, the

other in a quiet Canadian town.

Roya

by Mahnaz Mohammadi | with Melisa Sözen, Maryam Palizban, Hamid Reza Djavdan, Mohammad Ali Hosseinalipour, Bacho Meburishvili

Germany / Luxembourg / Czechia / Iran 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Roya, an Iranian teacher imprisoned for her political beliefs, is faced with a choice: make a forced televised confession, or remain

confined to her three-square-metre cell.

Rumaragasa (Raging)

by Ryan Machado | with Elijah Canlas, Ron Angeles, Reynald Raissel Santos, Glenn Sevilla Mas, Rodney Galicha

Philippines 2025

Panorama | International premiere

The mid-1990s on the Filipino island of Sibuyan. After he has been raped, a young man retreats into a world of silence and isolation.

Then he witnesses a plane crash and embarks on a quest for justice.

Safe Exit

by Mohammed Hammad | with Marwan Waleed, Noha Foad, Hazem Essam

Egypt / Libya / Tunisia / Qatar / Germany 2026

Panorama | World premiere

A psychological thriller following Samaan, a young security guard who, like many of his generation, is struggling with trauma. His

parents were murdered in the religious and ethnic violence that has been unfolding in the Arab region for decades.

Se eu fosse vivo… vivia (If I Were Alive)

by André Novais Oliveira | with Conceição Evaristo, Norberto Novais Oliveira, Jean Paulo Campos, Tainá Evaristo

Brazil 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Gilberto and Jacira promised to grow old together – for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health. Till death them

do part.

Shanghai Daughter

by Agnis Shen Zhongmin | with Liang Cuishan

People’s Republic of China 2026

Panorama | World premiere | Debut film

A Shanghai woman journeys alone to a rubber plantation in southwest China, where her late father was sent during the Cultural

Revolution. As she searches for a mysterious woman, some strangers unexpectedly drift into her path.

Shibire (Numb)

by Takuya Uchiyama | with Takumi Kitamura, Rie Miyazawa, Tsukasa Enomoto, Anji Kato, Masatoshi Nagase

Japan 2025

Panorama | International premiere

A boy who no longer speaks, shaped by a tyrannical father and a mother he both resents and loves, grows up on Japan’s northern

coast. With nowhere to belong, he returns to seek his father and sets his fate in motion.

Siri Hustvedt – Dance Around the Self

by Sabine Lidl | with Siri Hustvedt, Paul Auster, Sophie Auster, Katerina Fotopoulou, Liv Hustvedt

Germany / Switzerland 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

Sabine Lidl presents Siri Hustvedt’s journey from her first novel to being a leading voice in contemporary literature – a film about

feminist perspectives, Hustvedt’s soulmate Paul Auster, and the power of thought.

Staatsschutz (Prosecution)

by Faraz Shariat | with Chen Emilie Yan, Julia Jentsch, Alev Irmak, Arnd Klawitter, Sebastian Urzendowsky

Germany 2026

Panorama | World premiere

After surviving a racist attack, state prosecutor Seyo Kim takes her own case to court – confronting both the perpetrators and a justice

system that turns a blind eye to right-wing extremism.

The Education of Jane Cumming

by Sophie Heldman | with Flora Nicholson, Clare Dunne, Mia Tharia, Fiona Shaw, Sadie Shimmin

Germany / Switzerland / United Kingdom 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Edinburgh, 1810. Two female teachers find themselves at the centre of a scandal when one of their pupils accuses them of having a

love affair. A drama about prejudice, survival and the courage to stand up for the truth.

The Moment

by Aidan Zamiri | with Charli xcx, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Jamie Demetriou

USA / United Kingdom 2026

Panorama | International premiere | Debut film

A mockumentary about the highs and lows of success. Charli xcx does battle with immense expectations – both from others and herself

… Aidan Zamiri presents the musician in her most personal role yet.

The Other Side of the Sun

by Tawfik Sabouni | with Tawfik Sabouni, Mahmoud Kadah, Abdelkafi Alhaj, Mohammad Hamki, Abdelhamid Jadou

Belgium / France / Saudi Arabia 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

After the fall of Assad’s regime, five survivors return to the former torture prison of Saidnaya to reenact what they experienced there

during their incarceration. They reclaim their voices and bear witness for those who can no longer speak for themselves.

Traces

by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk | with Iryna Dovhan, Tetiana Vasylenko, Liudmyla Mefodiivna, Galyna Tyshchenko, Olha Cherniak

Ukraine / Poland 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

Despite the deep traces of trauma caused by sexual violence and torture at the hands of Russian troops, Ukrainian women survivors

are uniting to break stigma and silence, transforming their testimonies into a powerful form of resistance.

Tristan Forever

by Tobias Nölle, Loran Bonnardot

Switzerland 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

For 30 years, a doctor from Paris has maintained a friendship with a fisherman on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island

in the world. Now he travels back one more time, with the plan to stay there for good.

Trop c’est trop (Enough is Enough)

by Elisé Sawasawa

France / Democratic Republic of the Congo 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Thirty years of war, seven million displaced, ten million dead. Trop c’est trop is a plunge into the chaos of the city of Goma, capital of

North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Two Mountains Weighing Down My Chest

by Viv Li

Germany / Netherlands 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

A Chinese wannabe artist drifts between Berlin’s overwhelming alternative scene and her traditional family in Beijing. With wit and

insight, the film follows her search for identity and belonging in a globalised but polarised world.

Un hiver russe (A Russian Winter)

by Patric Chiha

France 2026

Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form

After the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Margarita, Yuri and their friends are pushed into exile from Russia as they refuse to comply with

the regime. Suspended between countries, they have nowhere to return, and nowhere they feel truly welcome.

Vier minus drei (Four Minus Three)

by Adrian Goiginger | with Valerie Pachner, Robert Stadlober, Stefanie Reinsperger, Hanno Koffler

Austria / Germany 2026

Panorama | World premiere

Barbara and Heli are professional clowns, living out their dream of an alternative, joy‑filled life with their two children. But when Heli

and the children die in a car crash, Barbara’s faith in humour, hope and humanity is put to the ultimate test.

Informació: Elective Affinities, Society: On the 32 Films of the Berlinale Forum.

AnyMart

by Yusuke Iwasaki | with Shota Sometani, Erika Karata, Masahiko Nishimura

Japan 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

A supermarket as both a microcosm of Japanese society and the setting for a socially critical horror film. Expressionless faces and a

supervisor who demands zombie-like friendliness. Only the young Sakai doesn’t stop hoping. What a debut!

Auslandsreise (Foreign Travel)

by Ted Fendt | with Leonie Rodrian, Florian Model, Alejo Franzetti, Hanna Döring, Sigrid Vagt

Germany 2026

Forum | World premiere

A year in Berlin: Leonie wanders through the city and the texts of Anna Maria Ortese. Speaking with friends and translator Sigrid Vagt,

she is also looking for the narrative threads of her own life. A film of reading shot in glowing, matter-of-fact 16mm.

Black Lions – Roman Wolves

by Haile Gerima

Ethiopia / USA 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

Decades in the making, Haile Gerima’s sweeping survey of Italy’s brutal colonial legacy in Ethiopia is a monumental reckoning with

suppressed history. With a balladeer’s spirit, Gerima forges an epic ballad of resistance, freedom and national pride.

Cesarean Weekend

by Mohammad Schirvani | with Nader Mashayekhi, Peyman Yeganeh, Milad Ahmadzadeh, Armin Shirvani, Bita Jamshidi

Iran 2026

Forum | World premiere

In a villa in the north of Iran, the dividing lines between different generations of a family and those separating celebration from discord

are sounded out, as is the meaning of love. An intense, wild, and philosophical depiction of contemporary Iran.

Chronos – Fluss der Zeit (Chronos – Flow of Time)

by Volker Koepp | with Tanja Kloubert, Anetta Kahane, Volha Hapeyeva, Ana Scutelnicu

Germany 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

Tracing biographical lines, Volker Koepp steps into his oeuvre, rich in encounters. Returning to Lithuania, Moldova and Czernowitz, he

looks back and brings things up to date, as the war against Ukraine becomes a determining element of the present. Epic.

Crocodile

by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly | with Raymond J. Yusuff, Godwin Josiah, Ronald Yusuff, Victor Josiah, Richard Yusuff

New Zealand / Nigeria 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

In Nigeria, the young art-collective The Critics, armed with makeshift gear, conjures homemade sci-fi spectacles, chronicling their

reality while blasting into wild imagined worlds. A vibrant documentary and a gleeful ode to the power of (self)invention.

De capul nostru (On Our Own)

by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu | with Denisa Vraja, Vlad Furtună

Romania / Italy 2026

Forum | World premiere

Flavia’s mother a care taker in Italy, her father on a building site. Luca and Tina supposed to be looked after by their fragile

grandmother. A wonderful coming-of-age film about growing up among those of the same age when the adults have left the stage.

Doggerland

by Kim Ekberg | with Anita Holm, John Holm, Astrid Drettner, Roger Carlsson, Lotta Bäck-Vogel

Sweden 2026

Forum | World premiere

Instead of finding a “proper” job, Alf, pushing 40, lives with his mum and drifts though Norrköping’s cultural scene. Chats & faces,

routines & intuitions, local politics & everyday life – the intimate and the social, in black-and-white analogue images.

Effondrement (Collapse)

by Anat Even

France 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

In mourning, Anat Even began travelling with a camera along the Gaza Strip after October 7 – again and again. Striving to show the

reality of this painful border. Trying not to look away. An essay about questions of causality and responsibility.

EIGHT BRIDGES

by James Benning

USA 2026

Forum | World premiere

“It seems to be the time to consider bridges.” – James Benning

Einar Schleef – Ich habe kein Deutschland gefunden (Einar Schleef – No Germany Did I Find)

by Sandra Prechtel | with Einar Schleef

Germany 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

With his monumental productions, Einar Schleef pushed theatre to the outer reaches, confounded expectations in East and West alike,

grappled with GDR origins and the BRD present. A universal artist emerges from the archive: “I’m not human, I’m dynamite”.

Everything Else Is Noise

by Nicolás Pereda | with Teresita Sánchez, Rosa Estela Juárez Vargas, Luisa Pardo, Lázaro G. Rodríguez, Francisco Barreiro

Mexico / Germany / Canada 2026

Forum | World premiere

In Mexico, Tere, a musician-composer, opens her home to a TV interview with a friend, as topics meander and new voices drift in. An

absurdist comical chamber piece, it skewers art-world hypocrisy, mocks pretension, and celebrates a singular womanly bond.

Flying Tigers

by Madhusree Dutta | with Madhusree Dutta, Mi You, Purav Goswami

Germany / India 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

An Alzheimer-plagued mother’s fear of tigers in Assam sparks a multi-location probe into the US army unit supplying Kunming in WWII.

A collective quest through history’s butterfly effects, told via found stories and turned hybrid.

Forest up in the Mountain

by Sofia Bordenave | with Mirta Ñancuano, Lorena Cañuqueo, Joaquin Rapoport

Argentina 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

In 2017, young Mapuche Rafael Nahuel was killed by police in the Patagonian forest. Site visits, court proceedings – the film unites the

elements involved in solving the crime. Meticulously observed: the struggle for civil rights and narrating history.

Ghost in the Cell

by Joko Anwar | with Abimana Aryasatya, Endy Arfian, Bront Palarae, Morgan Oey, Lukman Sardi

Indonesia 2026

Forum | World premiere

Joko Anwar’s supernatural horror-comedy set in a prison: inmates must unite against a murderous ghost who turns corpses into art

installations. Staying calm is near-impossible – and riotously funny, laced with sharp jabs at power, corruption, and violence.

Hear the Yellow

by Banu Sıvacı | with Selva Erdener, Suleyman Kadim Kabaali, Asena Hotamış, Kerem Ozdogan, Okan Selvi

Turkey 2026

Forum | World premiere

Due to family matters Suna returns to the Turkish village she’s from. Riven with cracks caused by drought, her parental home is as

fragile as the relationships between the local people. Undeterred, Suna shines a light into the past’s dark corners.

I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival

by Janaína Marques | with Verônica Cavalcanti, Luciana Souza, Fabíola Líper, Christiane de Lavor, Ridson Reis

Brazil 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Fifty-something Rosa, lying in an MRI scanner, is prompted to summon a happy memory. She plunges into a meandering, subconscious

road trip with her indomitable mother, both queer, where wild imagination becomes a tender, unruly form of therapy.

If Pigeons Turned to Gold

by Pepa Lubojacki | with David Richter, Pepa Lubojacki, David Lubojacki, Marco Arnone

Czechia / Slovakia 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Alcohol addiction is a constant in Pepa Lubojacki’s family. In an attempt to find a sisterly-brotherly way of dealing with it, text, longterm

observation, beats and AI-animated photos are combined into an unflinching, yet loving form of disclosure.

Joy Boy: A Tribute to Julius Eastman

by Mawena Yehouessi, Fallon Mayanja, Rob Jacobs, Victoire Karera Kampire, Paul Shemisi, Anne Reijniers

Belgium 2026

Forum | World premiere

African American composer Julius Eastman’s music and voice take turns. Sparked by colonial and life history. Raw, radical, crystal

clear. A multipart, flashy, transnational-collective performance by six artists. An homage.

Liebhaberinnen (Women as Lovers)

by Koxi | with Johanna Wokalek, Hannah Schiller, Ben Münchow, Victoria Trauttmansdorff, Jasmin Artosha Mokhtare

Germany / Luxembourg 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

An invisible bond links a young cam girl and a trade fair hostess, making the impossibility of female satisfaction all too apparent.

Constant disquiet pervades this Elfriede Jelinek adaptation, fuelled by the dismal promises of late capitalism.

Lust

by Ralitza Petrova | with Snejanka Mihaylova, Nikola Mutafov, Mihail Milchev, Alexis Atmadjov

Bulgaria / Denmark / Sweden 2026

Forum | World premiere

With formal rigour and subtly playing with genre, body and soul, this story of knots and liberation follows Lilian, who is as inscrutable as

her desires, constrained by a pact of celibacy. When her father dies, she returns to the place of her past.

Masayume

by Nao Yoshigai | with Nao Yoshigai

Japan 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

After her mother’s death, Nao retreats to a Zen temple to wrestle with grief. Blending family archives, hand-drawn animation and

performance art, this seductively meditative documentary explores suffering, and the gentle art of transcending it.

Members of the Problematic Family

by R Gowtham | with Karuththadayan, Ara.Ajith Kumar, Kanchana Senthil, TPS, Saravana Siddharth

India 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

A man dies young. Funeral rites – yes; mourning – not so much. A death that stirs and shakes things up. A film that shows the violence

of family relationships with uncanny subtlety and verve, the pendulum of void and solace. What a debut feature!

My Name

by Chung Ji-young | with Yeom Hye-ran, Shin Woo-bin, Choi Jun-woo, Park Ji-bin

South Korea 2026

Forum | World premiere

Young-oak is a boy with a girl’s name at a boys’ school rich in testosterone. His mother isn’t concerned. Veteran director Chung Jiyoung

allows the violence of South Korea’s early years to slam into this complex identity drama with the force of a comet.

Nous sommes les fruits de la forêt (We Are the Fruits of the Forest)

by Rithy Panh | with Pa Kreb, Mak Kreb, Yeay Kreb, Mak Lisa, Pouk Choeut

Cambodia / France 2025

Forum | European premiere | Documentary form

The Indigenous Bunong perform agriculture by hand and end up in conflict with Cambodia’s lucrative trade in CO2 certificates, losing

the forest whose ownership they have no conception of. Now & then, split screen. A visual firework display.

Panda

by Xinyang Zhang | with Xianmin Zhang, Elvis Yang, Han Chen, Jiahe Lyu, Ruyin Zhang

Singapore / Hong Kong, China 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Four wraithlike figures of different ages and pasts, haunted by memory, drift along Nanjing’s wintry riverbanks. They share an

abandoned ruin, where talk turns to poetry, painterly pauses, instrumental reveries and the unabashed group therapy of karaoke.

Piedras preciosas (Gemstones)

by Simón Vélez | with Juan Lugo, Laura Taurines, Sofía Jaramillo, Yira Plaza, Daniel Cortés

Colombia / Portugal 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film

Machado is harvesting grapes in France when he is asked to carry out a tricky mission: to steal an emerald back home in Colombia. A

tale full of swindles that swings elegantly between bourgeois greed and the rigours of doing what needs to be done.

Prénoms (Given Names)

by Nurith Aviv

France 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

Flowers as a gift for guests, the Latin alphabet as a form of order. A film of rules which varies, multiplies and expands into a novel of

nomadic world knowledge as it narrates. Nurith Aviv visits her friends and asks for their first names – c’est ça!

Szenario (Scenario)

by Marie Wilke

Germany 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

In Europe’s biggest military model city, war isn’t just rehearsed, but also conveyed directly. Marie Wilke’s sober, focused observation

shows the Bundeswehr navigating how to deal with the past, adapt to the future and its own self-representation.

The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli

by Rania Rafei

Lebanon / Saudi Arabia / Qatar 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

The story of a city and its uprisings. From the 1940s into the present, Rania Rafei follows Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-biggest city, over

the years, moving through different generations and factions. An act of political tenderness.

The Moths & the Flame

by Kevin Contento | with Jean Voltaire, Malik Hall, Wiltavious McKelton, Tavion Jamal Dent, Helen Contento

USA 2026

Forum | World premiere | Documentary form

In Pahokee, Florida, the myth of the absent Black father is contradicted every day: housework, children’s birthdays, neighbourhood,

care. In vignettes brimming with solidarity, Contento traces out his protagonists’ self-confidence. Calm and attentive.

Was an Empfindsamkeit bleibt (Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party)

by Daniela Magnani Hüller

Germany 2026

Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Soberly and with restraint, the director reconstructs the attempted femicide she survived fourteen years before. Intense conversations

with people from her past provide an external perspective on an act subjectively and objectively impossible to grasp.

Informació: Forum Expanded 2026: Unauthorised Versions.

A Circle as the Center of the Whole

by Utkarsh

USA / India 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

The city of Delhi is a site of constant excavation, formed by fragments of what is left behind. Archaeology becomes method and

metaphor, revealing an absence in the ground around which the city forms.

Born of the Yam

by Mark Chua & Lam Li Shuen | with Yazid Jalil

Singapore 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere

A techno-mythological ritual of light and sound to an imagined demigod born of a yam. This 16mm expanded cinema performance

evokes the spectres of ritualism and mythic idols in our modern times.

Butterfly Stories: Malaise II

by Laurence Favre

Switzerland / Germany 2026

Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition

This analogue multi-screen installation is part of the ongoing artistic research project “Expanded Spectropoetics”. It addresses

collections from natural history museums to activate haunting memories of the forthcoming.

Casting for a Film, Ihsan’s Diary

by Lamia Joreige | with Rana Zidane, Aly Harkous, Imad Alawneh, Omar Ahmed, Dana El Sherif

Lebanon 2026

Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition

In Beirut, actors audition for a film based on a soldier’s diary written in Jerusalem in 1915. They interpret scenes, reflect on the First

World War and the present-day, and explore longing, identity and memory.

El León

by Diana Bustamante

Colombia 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Strange images overlap like floating ghosts: a dead body, a singer, an audience. The film shows, paradoxically and theatrically, how

death inhabits the León de Greiff Auditorium in Colombia.

Exprmntl 4 Knokke

by Claudia von Alemann, Reinold E. Thiel

Germany 1968

Forum Expanded | Documentary form | Short film

Turn of the year 1967/68: at the fourth EXPRMNTL festival in the Belgian seaside resort of Knokke, the film documents spontaneous

performances, happenings and protest actions, capturing – only a few months before May ’68 – the harbingers of cultural upheaval.

Fanfictie: Volcanology

by Riar Rizaldi | with Agatha Irena, Ula Zuhra

Indonesia / Italy 2025

Forum Expanded Exhibition | International premiere | Exhibition

Deep down in the bowels of a mountain, a Dutch geologist’s volcanic theories clash with local cosmologies in the Indonesian

archipelago. Colonial science encounters the poetic, radical possibilities of reading nature otherwise.

Filme Pin

by María Rojas Arias & Andrés Jurado (La Vulcanizadora) | with Ana Naomi de Sousa

Colombia / Portugal 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Between light, metal and silver, a collection of solidarity pins turns into an archive of another scale: spectres of exile and international

struggle against Portugal’s fascist and colonial regime.

Film No. 4 (Bottoms)

by Yoko Ono

USA 1966

Forum Expanded

In silent, black-and-white sequences, Yoko Ono shows naked, walking buttocks. The Fluxfilm from 1966 offers a new take on the

portrait, proposing an image of humanity in its most vulnerable and egalitarian form.

Floresta do fim do mundo (Forest of the End of the World)

by Felipe M. Bragança, Denilson Baniwa | with Iracema Pankararu, Ítalo Martins, Ywyzar Tentehar

Brazil 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film

Suely, an Indigenous woman living in a large Brazilian city, spends her days in a small apartment. In her dreams, she communicates

with a forest and connects to secrets of a world undergoing radical changes.

Forever…Forever

by Johann Lurf

Austria / France 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film

The uninterrupted light trail of one year and ten months, condensed down to 20 minutes, filmed on a self-made camera. Daily rhythms

accelerate, slowly at first, then more intensely. A structuralist film about transience.

Fruits of Despair

by Nima Nassaj

Iran 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

While making a film about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an Iranian filmmaker is thrust into war himself. He is forced to flee Tehran

with his family, and his political essay transforms into a twelve‑day diary of survival, exile and identity.

İki Laborantın Yorgun Saatleri (The Weary Hours of Two Lab Assistants)

by Burak Çevik | with Nalan Kuruçim, Bahar Çevik, Didar Püren Erbek

Turkey / Germany / United Kingdom / Croatia 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film

Late at night, two lab assistants analyse an unknown substance. A coffee break turns into a fortune-telling session, shifting their gaze

from science to intuition. They imagine a space where rational inquiry and foresight coexist.

Industries of Denial, Stage 10: From Musa Dagh to Port Saïd

by Angela Melitopoulos, Kerstin Schroedinger | with Joséphine Gallagher, Angela Melitopoulos, Kerstin Schroedinger

Germany / Greece / Finland 2025

Forum Expanded Exhibition | International premiere | Exhibition

A cartographic installation with 16mm archival photographs and essayistic travelogues, weaving together the Baghdad Railway’s

history and the denial of genocidal politics with the migration routes of eastern Anatolian minorities.

Katabasis

by Martin Moolhuijsen

Germany / Italy 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Animation | Short film

In a cave situated between the ridges of a human fingerprint, a primordial encounter with matter, light and sound unfolds.

Land Invaders

by Cassandra Gardiner, Juan Mateo Menendez

USA 2026

Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition

Land Invaders is an 8-bit video game that reimagines the history and legacy of colonialism, letting players symbolically confront

intergenerational trauma through arcade-style gameplay.

Let There Be Whistleblowers

by Ken Jacobs, Flo Jacobs

USA 2005

Forum Expanded

A train passes through a tunnel and hurtles onto a station. Time and space are toyed with. Composed to the first part of “Drumming”

by Steve Reich. Presented in memory of Flo and Ken Jacobs.

Metanoia

by Bigum + Björge

Germany / Finland 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere

A live expanded cinema performance: a realm of light and shadow blending with sound textures. Moving images and material collages

create a dreamlike landscape, awakening something undiscovered and untamed.

MUSCLE

by Karimah Ashadu

Italy / United Kingdom / USA / Germany / Nigeria 2025

Forum Expanded | International premiere | Documentary form | Short film

MUSCLE is an intimate portrait of Lagos bodybuilders. Close-ups of inflated muscles, bulging veins and glistening skin blur into abstract

forms, reflecting on the shifting embodiment and representation of the Black male body.

Narrative

by Anocha Suwichakornpong | with Ubolvadee Junthorn, Phayaw Akkahad, Ornanong Thaisriwong, Kunpat Singhathong, Sunanta

Peechavet

Thailand / South Korea / Japan 2025

Forum Expanded | European premiere | Documentary form | Short film

The film stages a fictional trial around the 2010 Bangkok massacre, blending witness testimony with the filmmaker’s research. A

meditation on truth and justice in the absence of official accountability.

Nursery Rhymes. (Holy) Water

by Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński | with Joy Alphonsus, Chioma Okoh, Henrie Dennis

Austria / Italy 2025

Forum Expanded | International premiere | Short film

“Rock, water, fire, air…” – the rhythmic singing of a children’s song echoes on. This film intertwines play and the memory of the forced

baptism of three African girls in 1855 Bruneck, Tyrol, into acts of resistance.

Oghneyet Touha Al Hazina (Sad Song of Touha)

by Atteyat Al Abnoudy

Egypt 1972

Forum Expanded | Documentary form

A dream-like portrait of life on the streets of Cairo. The unobtrusive camera accompanies fire-eaters, childlike serpent people and

others whose stories are told by the piercing voice of poet Abdel Rahman El-Abnoudy, husband of the director.

Phi Pattana (In Sum)

by Komtouch Napattaloong

Thailand 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Corroded pixels struggle to form an image as they move through Cold War promises of development in rural Thailand, haunted by

archival voices.

Pink Schlemmer

by Oliver Husain | with Tanveer Alam

Canada 2025

Forum Expanded | European premiere | Short film

In 2024, a deteriorated 16mm print of a film about Oskar Schlemmer’s Bauhaus dances resurfaced, now awash in vibrant pink from

chemical aging. Oliver Husain and collaborators use this flamboyant tint to reimagine the 1925 choreographies.

The Dislocation of Amber

by Hussein Shariffe

Sudan 1975

Forum Expanded | Documentary form

Suakin, a formerly flourishing port in Sudan, today lies in ruins, a shadow of its former self. The film interweaves an artistic tapestry

using visual imagery, symbols, abstraction and the melodic voice of the late Sudanese singer Abdel-Aziz Dawoud.

The Recce

by Daniel Mann

United Kingdom / Germany 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Drawing on a location test filmed in Uganda and an email exchange with the scout, this short film captures cinema’s ties to land and its

entanglement with colonial imaginaries, binding the fiction of filmmaking with state-building.

The sun that fell into the water

by Lena Kocutar | with Pilar Petropoulos-White, Ivana Kocutar

Germany / Slovenia 2025

Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition

A power plant on Maribor river island in present-day Slovenia, built under German occupation, now powers a computing centre

monitoring extinction. Thermal and infrared visions reveal lingering presences, blurring the line between living and non-living.

This Desirable Device

by Mina Simendić

Serbia / Germany 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Exploring the power that comes with language itself, the worth of the device, not the meaning, an artist considers the actual price of

emigrating into a “better life”, while working in a restrictive political climate.

This Suffocating Now

by Vika Kirchenbauer

Germany 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

At a time when elements of fascisation are becoming ever more apparent, ever more pervasive, artist Vika Kirchenbauer takes a

personal look at what is in the air in present-day Germany.

Uchronia

by Fil Ieropoulos | with Kristof, Flomaria Papadaki, D. Mortimer, Amani Cosmo, Robert Carithers

Greece / Netherlands 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere

Arthur Rimbaud’s ghost wanders through history, meeting revolutionary figures such as Emma Goldman, David Wojnarowicz and

Marsha P. Johnson. A layered collage of encounters questioning identity, revolution and the role of the artistic avant-garde.

Warnungen an die ferne Zukunft (Warnings to the Distant Future)

by Juliane Jaschnow, Stefanie Schroeder

Germany 2025

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

“How should those who come after us be warned of danger?” A film about the search for the German-German nuclear waste repository

– between warning signs, feedback loops, flowing flocks of birds and the area between sign and object.

We Deh Here

by Maybelle Peters

United Kingdom 2025

Forum Expanded Exhibition | German premiere | Exhibition

A 16mm film installation responding to legacies of Scottish colonialism and slavery in Guyana through archival research, matrilineal

lines and sewing.

Yurugu – Invisible Lines

by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo, Laurent Van Lancker

Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / USA 2026

Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

A film about the gift of re-membering what was dis-membered by the colonial project. Dreamscapes, ritualised practices of sharing and

ancestral rhythms render visible the previously invisible lines that once held communities and ecosystems in sacred balance.

Informació: Berlinale Generation 2026 – Against the Times. Opening Films and Complete Competition Line-up.

Abracadabra

by Amay Mehrishi | with Advay Pradhan, Arsh Victor Suri, Anvishaa Tyagi, Ira Chitalia, Supriya Sawant

United Kingdom / India 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film

On a school bus ride that feels both endless and fleeting, Agastya wrestles with identity, guilt and unspoken emotions when his best

friend chooses to sit elsewhere.

A Fabulosa Máquina do Tempo (The Fabulous Time Machine | Die fabelhafte Zeitmaschine)

by Eliza Capai | with Manuellinha, Manu, Sophia

Brazil 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Documentary form

In the arid Brazilian hinterland, girls play poised between their mothers’ difficult pasts and fantastic dreams for the future. In a place

where men are still seen as giants compared to women, the girls cross the threshold from childhood into adolescence.

A Family

by Mees Peijnenburg | with Finn Vogels, Celeste Holsheimer, Carice van Houten, Pieter Embrechts

Netherlands / Belgium 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere

Caught in the crossfire of their parents’ divorce, Nina and Eli are torn between loyalty, anger and a longing to be seen. Through their

mirrored perspectives the same story unfolds, revealing how love can fracture and still find its way home.

Allá en el cielo (Nobody Knows the World)

by Roddy Dextre | with Ransés Naranjo Franco, Gabriel Merino Dorival, Kenyi Farfán Baique, Santiago Solórzano Zevallos

Peru 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

In the outskirts of Lima, eleven-year-old Chito cares for the carrier pigeons used in his brother’s drug trade. After violence shatters his

childhood, grief and a fragile gesture of humanity open the possibility of another destiny.

Atlasul universului (The Atlas of the Universe | Der Atlas des Universums)

by Paul Negoescu | with Matei Donciu, Johanna Mild, Călin Petru, Sofia Marinescu, Marin Grigore

Romania / Bulgaria 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere

After mistakenly buying two right-footed shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. An

unexpected journey of courage, friendship and self-discovery.

Bats & Bugs (Nachtschwärmer)

by Lena von Döhren

Switzerland 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film

When a streetlamp lights up on a country road in the jungle, a group of insects goes crazy – which proves to be handy for the hungry

bats in a nearby cave.

Black Burns Fast

by Sanduela Asanda | with Esihle Ndleleni, Muadi Ilung

South Africa 2025

Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film

Adorkable Luthando is on track for an ordinary year at the prestigious boarding school she attends on scholarship – until the arrival of a

new girl in her class ignites Luthando’s suppressed desires and threatens her self-image and relationships.

C’est ma soeur (That’s My Sister)

by Zoé Pelchat | with Florence Saint-Yves, Anne Florence, Stéphane Jacques, Pascale Desrochers, Alexandre Bergeron

Canada 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

When Camille, a teenager with Down’s syndrome, auditions for a dance troupe, her sister Agathe discovers the quiet cruelty of

prejudice – and the fierce love that fights back.

Chicas Tristes (Sad Girlz)

by Fernanda Tovar | with Rocio Guzmán, Darana Álvarez, Tatsumi Milori, Tomás García Agraz, Mónica del Carmen

Mexico / Spain / France 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

La Maestra and Paula are inseparable friends and the strongest swimmers on their team, until an incident at a party forces them to

choose between silence and speaking out, testing the limits of their friendship.

Cuando llegue a casa (When I Get Home)

by Edgar Adrián | with Ricardo Martínez, María Rojo, Alise Cortéz, Zahid Estrada, Antonio Venegas

Mexico 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

Paco, a teenager from Guadalajara, explores his identity through his friendship with Andrea and his attraction to Mario. This tests his

bond with his grandmother as he prepares for the feast of the patron saint.

En Route To

by Yoo Jae-in | with Sim Su-bin, Lee Ji-won, Jang Sun

South Korea 2025

Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film

Following the disappearance of her teacher, the pregnant pupil Yun-ji is left all alone. To pay for an abortion, she steals the savings of

her roommate, Kyung-sun. A film about the rights over one’s own body, about society and community.

En, ten, týky! (Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe! | Ene, mene, muh!)

by Andrea Szelesová

Czechia 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film

Yios, a lonely mythical boy whose head shines like the sun, struggles to make friends in the clouds. After an unfortunate prank sends

him down to Earth, an unexpected encounter challenges the way he sees himself.

Entotsumachi no Poupelle – Yakusoku no Tokeidai (Chimney Town: Frozen in Time)

by Hirota Yusuke | with Nagase Yuzuna, Megumi, Kubota Masataka

Japan 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation

After losing his friend Poupelle, young Lubicchi wanders into a mysterious realm where a clock in a tower is frozen at 11:59. To return

home, he must restart it – and find the courage to believe again.

Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World | Gugus Welt)

by Allan Deberton | with Yuri Gomes, Teca Pereira, Lázaro Ramos, Carlos Francisco, Georgina Castro

Brazil 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere

Gugu, an almost-twelve-year-old boy with football dreams, is raised in the accepting care of his grandmother, Dilma. As she becomes

increasingly frail and their world shifts, he struggles to protect the place where he is free to be who he is.

Ghost School (Geisterschule)

by Seemab Gul | with Nazualiya Arsalan, Samina Seher, Adnan Shah Tipu, Vajdaan Shah, Muhammad Zaman

Pakistan / Germany / Saudi Arabia 2025

Generation Kplus | European premiere | Debut film

Ten-year-old Rabia wants to know why her school has suddenly closed. Rumours are rife in the village and the authorities are no help.

Courageously setting out to find the truth, Rabia navigates rural superstitions, local corruption and a wall of silence.

Hotel Oblique

by Merlin Flügel

Germany 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Animation | Short film

A budgie finds itself in a luxurious wellness hotel that promises stressed birds peace and relaxation. But between the lulling sound of

the fountains and soothing massages, it longs only to return to the safety of its cage.

Imaginarni brojevi (Imaginary Numbers | Imaginäre Zahlen)

by Jelica Jerinić | with Goran Bogdan, Maša Radušin, Milica Janevski, Milica Trifunović, Aleksandar Milojević

Serbia / Croatia 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film

Mirna and her father take the bus from their village to the city of Niš for her to participate in the national mathematics competition. It is

a big day: winning an award could gain her a place at a prestigious school and pave the way to a better future.

Jülapüin Yonna (The Dream of Dancing)

by Luzbeidy Monterrosa Atencio | with Luznery Epieyu, Margarita Barrios, Jose Vicente

Colombia 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

In the heart of the Alta Guajira, 15-year-old Weinshi, a girl from the Wayuu people whose name means “Time”, begins to hear an

ancestral calling in her dreams: the earth must be healed through her people’s sacred dance, the Yonna.

Lángbogár a zsebemben (Fire in My Pocket | Feuer in der Hosentasche)

by Janka Feiner

Hungary 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film

A little boy, bored with building a bed, seeks something more exciting. A mischievous fire creature lures him into a magical mushroom

world, where anything is possible and adventure awaits – beyond his father’s reach.

Mambo Kids

by Emanuele Tresca | with Alessandro Nicola Bernardo, Flavio Condemi

Italy 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

On a quiet late-summer day, Alessandro and Flavio set out in search of the last secrets of their city. Sitting on the branch of a large

cherry tree, they wait for the night. A beer with friends, mopeds heading home, and a farewell.

Matapanki

by Diego “Mapache” Fuentes | with Ramón Gávez, Diego Bravo, Antonia McCarthy, Rosa Peñaloza, Rodrigo Lisboa

Chile 2025

Generation 14plus | European premiere | Debut film

After gaining alcohol-fuelled superpowers, Ricardo, a young punk from the outskirts, sets out to change society. But one brutal mistake

ignites an international conflict, with him at the heart of the storm.

Memories of a Window

by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar

USA 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Following crackdowns on protests in Iran, civilians begin documenting the unrest from behind windows. When a woman is shot while

recording, a film student writes her a letter raising the question: Can revolution emerge from behind windows?

Ni chui do wo chui si (Tutti)

by Zhuang Rong Zuo | with Liu Rong Chen, Wu Shao Yu

Taiwan 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film

Rong Chen would like to keep her place in the recorder group, Shao Yu wants to give up playing. She asks him for tips, and by

practicing together, they not only improve their skills, but also learn something much more important from each other.

Ni’er (The Girl)

by Yucheng Tan | with Wang Zhiyun, Hou Ruining

People’s Republic of China 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

Seventeen-year-old Ni’er feels trapped between her monotonous daily grind at a petrol station and the weight of family expectations. A

fleeting encounter with a female truck driver radiating freedom and self-determination sparks a quiet revolution within her.

No Salgas (Don’t Come Out)

by Victoria Linares Villegas | with Cecile van Welie, Gabriela Cortés, Camila Issa, Camila Santana, Mariela Guerrero

Dominican Republic 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere

After her girlfriend’s death, Liz hides her true self until a weekend trip with friends awakens forbidden desires. The result is paranoia

and violence that consumes the group as Liz’s secret unleashes a deadly force.

Not a Hero (Kein Held)

by Rima Das | with Bhuman Bhargav Das, Sukanya Boruah, Mrinmoy Das

India / Singapore 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere

Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy meets his embittered aunt, befriends a horse and joins the local kids on wild

adventures, discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had.

Öömõtted (A Serious Thought | Nachtgedanken)

by Jonas Taul | with Harriet Toompere

Estonia 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film

When a boy has trouble falling asleep at night, he begins to ponder his place in the world. If the Earth is just a small marble flying

through space, and he is only one child among many, what is the meaning of his existence?

Papaya

by Priscilla Kellen

Brazil 2025

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film | Animation

Papaya, a tiny seed in the Amazon rainforest who is passionate about flying, must keep moving to avoid taking root. But when she

discovers the power of her roots, it triggers a revolution that transforms her world and fulfils her dreams in an unexpected way.

Quatro Meninas (Four Girls)

by Karen Suzane | with Alana Cabral, Ágatha Marinho, Dhara Lopes, Maria Ibraim

Brazil / Netherlands 2025

Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film

Four enslaved girls dream of freedom. When a turn of events puts their lives at risk, they decide to run away. To their surprise, their

mistresses discover the plan – and insist on going with them.

Riding Time (Reitend)

by Roopa Gogineni, Farhaan Mumtaz

United Kingdom / France 2025

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Documentary form | Short film

Horse-obsessed Jaleal comes of age on the West Yorkshire moors while carrying forward the ancient cavalry sport of neza bazi. Filmed

over three summers, this joyful portrait blows the dust off traditional tales of Empire, migration and belonging.

Scorching

by Wang Beidi | with Lv Jiaxin, Li Li, Li Xin, Xu Qinghe

People’s Republic of China 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film

Li Yan’s life is as regimented as the production lines in the local poultry factory. Her grandmother is determined to get her a job there,

but Li Yan refuses. Obsessed with the mystery of life and creation, she secretly attempts to hatch a stolen egg.

Speedy!

by Oh Jiin | with Kim Gyuna, Lee Kyoung hoon, Hong Sung choon, Leem Seung-min, Ban Hae Young

South Korea 2025

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Short film

Seoul, 1989. Jung-min wants to become a speed-reading prodigy, just like Dong-hyun – the coolest guy in town who can finish an entire

book in just 60 seconds! But things do not go exactly as she expected.

Spî (White | Weiß)

by Navroz Shaban | with Rewan Nizar

Iraqi Kurdistan Region 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film

In a small village classroom, a teacher often transforms the blackboard with a simple white sheet. When it is taken for a burial rite, the

children refuse to let their moment slip away – and set out to reclaim what they were promised.

Sunny Dancer

by George Jaques | with Bella Ramsey, Neil Patrick Harris

United Kingdom 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

As if conquering cancer were not hard enough, 17-year-old Ivy’s parents sign her up to spend the summer at what she calls “chemo

camp”. Once there, she unexpectedly manages to find friends in a group of misfits and has a summer she will never forget.

Tegenwoordig heet iedereen Sorry (Everyone’s Sorry Nowadays | Heute heißen alle Sorry)

by Frederike Migom | with Lisa Vanhemelrijck, Laurence Roothooft, Sachli Gholamalizad, Lewis Hannes, Lewis Gérard

Belgium / Netherlands / Germany 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere

On a sweltering summer day, Bianca feels unseen by her parents. Then an unexpected encounter with her favourite female actor, Billie

King, helps her to find herself. A tender, imaginative tale about dreams and carving out a space for yourself in life.

The lights, they fall

by Saša Vajda | with Mohammed Yassin Ben Majdouba, Flor Prieto Catemaxca, Mahira Hakberdieva, Safet Bajraj, Shanthi Philipp

Germany 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film

Sixteen-year-old Ilay drifts through the summer on the outskirts of Berlin while a palliative nurse accompanies his ailing mother during

her last days.

The Thread

by Fenn O’Meally | with Anaya Thorley, Tyrelle Boyce, David Gyasi, Lucy Phelps, Thea Butler

United Kingdom 2025

Generation 14plus | International premiere | Short film

Grace is born of dual heritage: she has a white British mother and a Black Jamaican father. As she reaches her early teens, Grace takes

her identity into her own hands and begins to navigate how to exist as a young woman, fully Black, fully white.

Under The Wave off Little Dragon (Unter der Welle vor Little Dragon)

by Jian Luo | with Wang Kexin, Jessica Dong

United Kingdom 2025

Generation Kplus | European premiere | Short film

When her goldfish dies, six-year-old Feifei sets off through a small Welsh seaside town in search of answers. Her journey leads her to

reimagine a folktale from her mother’s homeland – on her own terms.

Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale (Wal 52 – Suite für Mann, Junge und Wal)

by Daniel Neiden | with Bruce Vilanch, Parker Allana Hughes

USA 2026

Generation Kplus | International premiere | Animation | Short film

A quiet boy and a silently grieving widower who volunteers at the boy’s school discover a magical pen and journal that enable them to

hear each other with a listening heart.

What Will I Become?

by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos

USA 2026

Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form

Co-directors Lexie and Logan weave together the stories of two trans boys who died by suicide and their trans masculine+ community,

offering resources and imagination for a way forward.

Yercekimi (Gravity | Schwerkraft)

by Dalya Keleş | with Sudem Berin-Dinç, Mustafa Konak, İpek Çattım

Turkey 2026

Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film

Deniz plays happily with her best friend Umut at their secret hideout. But at school, she is excluded by the boys and also fails to fit in

with the girls. Then, a childhood dream becomes true and takes on a new meaning.

Informació: Magic and Defiance Shape the Berlinale Shorts Programme of 2026.

A Woman’s Place is Everywhere

by Fanny Texier

USA 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

After the death of their mother, twin sisters face eviction from the loft that has been their home for more than three decades – a place

like a living time capsule, filled with layers of memory, art, motherhood, sisterhood and New York history.

Chuuraa

by Evgenia Arbugaeva

United Kingdom 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

In the remote Siberian Arctic, an Indigenous Sakha scientist descends into the depths of the melting permafrost. Searching for an

ancient creature, he makes his way through the dangerous, claustrophobic caves to the mythical realm of the Underworld.

Cosmonauts

by Leo Černic | with Leo Černic

Slovenia / Italy 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film

On an intergalactic cruise for singles, lonely souls chase a kiss, a caress or just a glimpse of love among the stars. A colourful collision

of desire, longing, humour and absurdity.

Di san xian (Kleptomania)

by Jingkai Qu | with Zhiye Wang

People’s Republic of China 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

A rough wind is blowing between the dreary apartment blocks. In this world of adults, a rebellious boy struggles to find his way and

encounters violence everywhere he turns. A portrait of a society in fragmented images.

Ein Unfall (An Accident)

by Angelika Spangel | with Franz Spangel, Daniel Haidegger, Markus Rechberger, Tobias Schuh, Fabian Schuh

Austria 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

In the microcosm of a small village, paths and fates cross. A car is burning at the roadside, pigs are dying in their sties and a man is

lying on a park bench. Is he dead? Who is to blame, who is responsible and when did the playful mood turn sour?

Flim Flam

by Siegfried A. Fruhauf

Austria 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film

A visual and acoustic reflection about perception, deception, truth and the medium of film itself. Between visibility, irritation, structure

and dissolution, a space arises for one’s own vision. An experimental film that wants to be experienced.

Graft Versus Host

by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze

Germany / Georgia 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

In this speculative video essay, the filmmaker connects his medical history with the shifts in post-Cold War geopolitics and their impact

on contemporary politics.

Henry is a Girl Who Likes to Sleep

by Marthe Peters

Belgium 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

The filmmaker writes a letter to her cat, Henry. She is looking for a soft and tender place to inhabit – a quiet refuge of warmth to

retreat into when the world becomes too loud. An ode to our captive pets and the intimate worlds we build together.

Kontrewers

by Zuza Banasińska

Netherlands / Poland / France 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

The ghost of a possessed girl, trapped for centuries within a stone, encounters the director’s 102-year-old grandmother. What begins

as a haunting becomes a tender dialogue, as archival, staged and documentary footage blur.

La hora de irse (Time to Go)

by Renzo Cozza | with Martín Shanly, Jerónimo Bosia, Paula Grinszpan, Pilar Viñes, Julián Larquier Tellarini

Argentina 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

Patricio works for his sisters and feels trapped in a life that no longer fits him. Searching for change, he agrees to go on a date with a

mysterious man.

Les âmes du Fouta (Souls of Fouta)

by Alpha Diallo | with Hawa Sow, Mamadou Ly, Kalidou Ndiath

France / Senegal 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

Dembe died of an overdose in the distant metropolis of Dakar. His father refuses to bury him in the family graveyard in the village,

believing that his soul has become “impure”. Dembe’s mother decides to take matters into her own hands.

Les juifs riches

by Yolande Zauberman

France 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

In English, we say “rich, richer, the richest”. In Yiddish, we say “Rach (which means rich), Miè Guizoukt (which means: may it happen to

me), A Ganèf (what a thief!)”. According to the director, this film will almost make you Jewish.

Miriam

by Karla Condado

Mexico 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

A film letter from the director to her aunt, who was murdered by her partner. She talks about the aftermath of the femicide, her grief,

the family’s persistent fear and how she has managed to break the silence to open a space for healing.

Mit einem freundlichen Gruss (With a Kind Regard)

by Pavel Mozhar

Germany 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

More than 400 dusty job application letters in an abandoned GDR factory tell of the personal circumstances and memories of a

generation. Wishes and fears are laid bare in the effort to find a place in the free market economy.

Oupatevak het tam phnom (Incident on the Mountain)

by Savunthara Seng | with Nareach Pich, Kosal Van Than, Vollak Kong

Cambodia 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

Years ago, a helicopter crashed under mysterious circumstances high in the mountains. Climbing the slopes to investigate the

accident, a journalist and a soldier encounter a shaman deep in the forest who tells them about ancient rain rituals.

Plan contraplan (Shot Reverse Shot)

by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă

Romania 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film

During the 1980s, the American journalist Edward Serotta documented the harsh realities and Jewish life in socialist Romania. The

secret services clandestinely accompanied him on his journey. A photo essay from opposing perspectives.

Stallion y la bola de cristal (Stallion and a Crystal Ball)

by Christian Avilés | with Gerard Ribera, Dudu Alves, Cristina Plazas

Spain 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

In his dark, silent room, a secluded teenager casts a spell. A poetic fever dream exploring queer longing and the magic and mysteries

of adolescence.

TAXI MOTO

by Gaël Kamilindi | with Gaël Kamilindi, Erwan Kepoa Falé

Switzerland / France 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

A director has to reimagine his film – a love story between two men – because he was not allowed to shoot it in his home country. In a

different location, he finds a new leading actor and, together with him, a tender gesture of resistance.

Unidentifizierte Unflugobjekte (UUO) (Unidentified Nonflying Objects (UNO))

by Sasha Svirsky | with Sasha Svirsky

Germany 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film

However permanent and stable any order may seem, it may eventually crumble when reality outside of the system creeps in, growing

like organic matter through the boundaries that the order has imposed. An animated odyssey.

Yawman ma walad (Someday a Child)

by Marie-Rose Osta | with Khaled Hassan, Antoine Daher

France / Romania / Lebanon 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

A boy with extraordinary powers lives with his uncle in a Lebanese village where the noise of warplanes is a daily occurrence. As his

uncle tries to train him to appear “normal”, the boy’s gift becomes impossible to contain.

Yuragim

by Varia Garib, Kirill Komar | with Varia Garib, Hasan Azimov

Austria / Uzbekistan 2026

Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film

Saida moves between the roles of teacher, daughter, translator and fixer like a train on its tracks. As her boss looms closer, she must

decide whether to continue supporting the system or vanish into a world of her own making.

Informació: Berlinale Classics: The Programme.

Assarab (Mirage)

by Ahmed Bouanani | with Mohamed el-Habachi, Mohamed Saïd Afifi, Fatima Regragui, Mostafa Mounir, Mohamed Razine

Morocco 1979

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

After serendipitously finding a bundle of money, a poor villager tries his luck in the big city. There, he encounters a range of people

also hoping for a better life – preachers, soothsayers, jugglers. A seminal work of post-colonial Moroccan cinema.

Erogotoshi-tachi yori: Jinruigaku nyûmon (The Pornographers)

by Shōhei Imamura | with Shōichi Ozawa, Sumiko Sakamoto, Ganjirō Nakamura, Chocho Miyako, Keiko Sagawa

Japan 1966

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

A pornographic film director surrenders to his perversions, satisfies those of his customers, and calls it a democratic act. Greed and

base instincts dictate this grim grotesquerie by directing maestro Shōhei Imamura (1926–2006).

Geheimnisse einer Seele (Secrets of a Soul)

by Georg Wilhelm Pabst | with Werner Krauss, Ruth Weyher, Ilka Grüning, Jack Trevor

Germany 1926

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

A man develops a phobia of knives and turns to psychoanalysis for help. A psychological thriller in the strict sense of the term.

Accompanied by music by Yongbom Lee, with the neural activity of one musician translated live into light and sound.

Hukkunud Alpinisti hotell (Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel)

by Grigori Kromanov | with Uldis Pūcītis, Jüri Järvet, Lembit Peterson, Mikk Mikiver, Irena Kriauzaite

Estonian SSR 1979

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

There is a murder at a snowed-in mountain hotel. Could supernatural forces be at work here? This genre-busting film noir with

elements of fantasy is based on the eponymous book by legendary Soviet writing duo Arkady and Boris Strugatsky.

In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones

by Pradip Krishen | with Roshan Seth, Arjun Raina, Arundhati Roy, Rituraj Singh, Raghuvir Yadav

India 1989

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

At architecture college in 1974 New Delhi, student Annie fails his final exams four times because the dean has it in for him. Now he is

facing his fifth attempt. This whimsical campus comedy with a screenplay by Arundhati Roy became a cult hit.

Jubei Ninpucho (Ninja Scroll)

by Yoshiaki Kawajiri | with Kôichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono, Osamu Saka, Daisuke Gôri

Japan 1993

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version | Animation

During his wanderings through Edo-era Japan, a young ninja warrior meets eight opponents who present him with demonic challenges.

An anime film full of action, splatter and fantasy elements, that was quickly recognised as a masterpiece of the genre.

Kryshtalevyi Palats (Crystal Palace)

by Hryhori Hrycher | with Iryna Volodko, Stepan Shahaida, Havrylo Terekhov, Pavlo Kyiansky, Terenti Yura

Ukrainian SSR 1934

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

After a pacifist artwork incurs the displeasure of totalitarian state authorities, its creator is accused of the murder of a state official. A

Ukrainian political drama, influenced by German expressionist films and the Ukrainian avant-garde movement.

La kermesse héroïque (Carnival in Flanders)

by Jacques Feyder | with Françoise Rosay, André Alerme, Jean Murat, Louis Jouvet, Lyne Clevers

France / Germany 1935

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

In 1616 Flanders, a city is facing the influx of Spanish troops. The clever townswomen use courage and charm to make sure the

occupation is peaceful. A nimble costume drama with visual references to Flemish painting.

Leaving Las Vegas

by Mike Figgis | with Nicolas Cage, Elisabeth Shue, Julian Sands, Richard Lewis, Steven Weber

USA 1995

Berlinale Classics | International premiere of the digitally restored version

Leaving Las Vegas is a heady cocktail of unsentimental boozer film and touching love story. His portrayal of an alcoholic who sets out

to drink himself to death in the neon-lit Sin City of the title garnered Nicolas Cage an Oscar.

Panelstory, aneb jak se rodí sídliště (Prefab Story | Geschichte der Wände oder Wie eine Siedlung entsteht)

by Věra Chytilová | with Lukáš Bech, Antonín Vaňha, Eva Kačírková, Oldřich Navrátil, Jiří Kodet

Czechoslovakia 1979

Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version

A social satire about the difficulties of life and community in a newly-built, but already shabby housing estate on the fringes of Prague.

The film was not officially approved until two years after its completion and has now been digitally restored.

Informació: Film Selection for the Retrospective 2026 and Cooperation with the Goethe-Institut.

Allemagne année 90 neuf zéro (Deutschland Neu(n) Null)

by Jean-Luc Godard | with Eddie Constantine, Hanns Zischler, Claudia Michelsen

France / Germany 1991

Retrospective

Lemmy Caution, a western intelligence agent in East Germany, travels through the unravelling country, visited by the ghosts of

Germany past. A multi-layered collage of sound and image that uses numerous classic German films.

Bamboozled (It’s Showtime)

by Spike Lee | with Damon Wayans, Savion Glover, Jada Pinkett Smith

USA 2000

Retrospective

A Black television writer tries to get fired by creating the “New Millennium Minstrel Show” showcasing racist stereotypes – but it then

becomes a huge hit. With his satire of the media, Spike Lee indicted the racism inherent in America’s popular culture.

Berlin, Bahnhof Friedrichstraße 1990

by Konstanze Binder, Lilly Grote, Ulrike Herdin, Julia Kunert | with Ula Stöckl, Jon Rose, Jörg Foth

Germany 1991

Retrospective | Documentary form

A changing of track. Observations and interviews with border guards and commuters at Berlin’s Friedrichstrasse station in 1990, as the

border between East and West Germany was becoming ever more porous and this crossing was already being dismantled.

Boyz n the Hood

by John Singleton | with Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr.

USA 1991

Retrospective

A classic of New Black Cinema. Growing up in disadvantaged circumstances in a neighbourhood riddled with drugs, robberies and

shoot-outs, a young man develops a strong personality that saves him from sliding into a life of crime.

Der Kontrolleur (The Border Guard)

by Stefan Trampe | with Hermann Beyer, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Eugen Krößner

Germany 1995

Retrospective

A psychological study of a “borderline” regime fanatic. A former East German border guard is unable to come to terms with the fall of

the Wall. The widowed loner continues to show up for “duty” at the abandoned border crossing where his behaviour ends in tragedy.

D’Est (From the East | Von Osten)

by Chantal Akerman

Belgium / France / Portugal 1993

Retrospective | Documentary form

A documentary following a journey from West to East, from summery Germany to wintry, snowy Moscow. In this road movie of still

lifes, which eschews voiceover narration, the camera explores the landscapes and the faces of the people who live in them.

Glocken aus der Tiefe. Glaube und Aberglaube in Rußland (Bells from the Deep. Faith and Superstition in Russia)

by Werner Herzog

Germany / USA 1993

Retrospective | Documentary form

A visual study of believers and religious charlatans in Siberia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. A fascinated Werner Herzog

encounters real spirituality and genuine ecstatics, but also dubious faith healers and shamans.

Gorilla Bathes at Noon

by Dušan Makavejev | with Svetozar Cvetković, Anita Manćić, Alexandra Rohmig

Yugoslavia (until 1992) / Germany 1993

Retrospective

After the Red Army withdraws from the former East Germany, a Russian major is left wandering aimlessly around Berlin, which he

experiences as a theatre of the absurd. A post-socialist satire incorporating documentary fragments and archival footage.

Im Glanze dieses Glückes (In the Splendour of Happiness)

by Johann Feindt, Jeanine Meerapfel, Helga Reidemeister, Dieter Schumann, Tamara Trampe

Germany 1990

Retrospective | Documentary form

Citizens of East Germany talk about their experiences and feelings in the face of upcoming elections that will lead to reunification with

the West. The past is tinged with regret, frustration and anger, while the future is uncertain.

Johanna d’Arc of Mongolia

by Ulrike Ottinger | with Delphine Seyrig, Irm Hermann, Gillian Scalici

Federal Republic of Germany 1989

Retrospective

Beguilingly staged, yet with a documentary feel, the film follows four women travelling alone from western Europe and the USA who

are taken hostage by a Mongolian princess and establish close contact with the culture of “the most hospitable people on Earth”.

Juice

by Ernest R. Dickerson | with Omar Epps, Jermaine Hopkins, Khalil Kain

USA 1992

Retrospective

Spike Lee’s cinematographer Ernest R. Dickerson’s directorial debut. A story of four young Black men in Harlem featuring hip-hop stars

Tupac Shakur and Queen Latifah. Quincy dreams of becoming a star DJ, while his pal Bishop wants to be a rich gangster.

La double vie de Véronique (The Double Life of Veronique | Die zwei Leben der Veronika)

by Krzysztof Kieślowski | with Irène Jacob, Philippe Volter, Sandrine Dumas

France / Poland / Norway 1991

Retrospective

A drama as sensual as it is transcendent. Weronika, a young singer in Poland, feels a close connection to her doppelganger in France.

After Weronika dies, the Frenchwoman Véronique also develops an inexplicable sense of their mystical relationship.

Lola rennt (Run Lola Run)

by Tom Tykwer | with Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup

Germany 1998

Retrospective

Lola has 20 minutes to come up with 100,000 marks or a gangster will kill her boyfriend. The film is split into three segments, each

depicting a possible way to get the money. A flash-forward photo story – a post-modern bricolage as cinematic loop.

Lola und Bilidikid

by Kutluğ Ataman | with Baki Davrak, Gandi Mukli, Erdal Yıldız

Germany 1999

Retrospective

Lola is part of “The Migrant Workers”, a Turkish drag queen troupe who perform to great acclaim. Lola’s gay little brother Murat, on the

other hand, is just beginning his search for an identity. An intense family drama set in “Anatolian” Berlin-Kreuzberg.

Oranzhevye zhilety (Orange Vests | Orange Westen)

by Yury Khashevatsky

Belarus / Germany 1993

Retrospective | Documentary form

A radical cinematic letter about the hardships facing women in the collapsing Soviet Union. Shot in Belarus, Tajikistan, Ukraine and

Siberia, these interviews and observations document the exploitation and repression of an unwavering patriarchal doctrine.

Party Girl

by Daisy von Scherler Mayer | with Parker Posey, Anthony DeSando, Guillermo Díaz

USA 1995

Retrospective

After she is arrested for organising an illegal dance party, a madcap New Yorker works in a public library to pay off her bail money.

Parker Posey is brilliant as the “Gen X Holly Golightly” in this indie version of a screwball comedy.

Prinz in Hölleland (Prince in Hell)

by Michael Stock | with Wolfram Haack, Stefan Laarmann, Michael Stock

Germany 1993

Retrospective

A maverick living in a trailer in Kreuzberg has a heroin habit that wrecks his relationship and, in the end, his entire precarious

existence. The film is a graphic, sometimes extreme portrayal of the queer, off-the-grid milieu in gritty West Berlin.

Raspad (Decay | Der Zerfall)

by Mykhailo Belikov | with Sergey Shakurov, Tatyana Kochemasova, Stanislav Stankevich

USSR / Ukrainian SSR / USA 1990

Retrospective

After the nuclear meltdown in Chernobyl, a journalist attempts to report from the site of the catastrophe. Raspad is an unusual disaster

film, with decay raging on many levels, interspersed with astonishing breaks from reality.

Slacker

by Richard Linklater | with Richard Linklater, Rudy Basquez, Mark James

USA 1990

Retrospective

An improvised circle dance of some 100 players on the streets of Austin, Texas. The fanciful experiences and absurd dialogue of these

young “slackers” turn Richard Linklater’s first theatrical outing into a manifesto for Generation X.

So schnell es geht nach Istanbul (Shortcut to Istanbul)

by Andreas Dresen | with Yüksel Yolcu, Jana Mattukat, Susann Thiede

Germany 1991

Retrospective | Short film

A young Turkish man working in West Berlin looks for a girlfriend in East Berlin, so he can move there and save up money faster for a

return to Istanbul. This culture-clash comedy was Andreas Dresen’s graduation film at the Konrad Wolf film school.

Sunny Point

by Wolf Vogel | with André M. Hennicke, Jenny Schily, Christian Kuchenbuch

Germany 1995

Retrospective

A satire about a West Berlin commercial producer with an East German background. To stave off his company’s bankruptcy and collect

a second round of Western aid money, he “repeats” his flight from East Berlin – on, of all days, November 9, 1989.

Tito pro drugi put među Srbima (Tito Among the Serbs for the Second Time)

by Zelimir Zilnik | with Dragoljub Ljubičić, Milan Pavlović

Yugoslavia (until 1992) 1994

Retrospective | Documentary form | Short film

An actor dresses up as the former Yugoslavian ruler, Tito. Walking around Belgrade, he talks to passers-by, evoking a variety of

reactions. This “happening” triggers heated discussions, documented on film.

Videogramme einer Revolution

by Harun Farocki, Andrei Ujica

Germany 1992

Retrospective

A minute-by-minute chronology of the Romanian revolution in December 1989 in Bucharest. This cinematic montage of live footage

from the state television company TVR and video taken by numerous amateurs becomes a new media-based form of historiography.

Wildwood, NJ

by Ruth Leitman, Carol Weaks Cassidy

USA 1994

Retrospective | Documentary form

Shot with an all-female crew on Super 8, Wildwood, NJ catapults the audience into the lives and stories of young American women in

the 1990s. Yet under the blazing sun of the Jersey Shore, it also sometimes reveals the underbelly of the boardwalk carnival.

Informació: The Berlinale Celebrates 40 Years of the TEDDY AWARD.

575 Castro St.

by Jenni Olson | with Harvey Milk

USA 2008

TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film

The film focuses on the light and shadow playing on the walls of the Castro Camera Store, a location in Gus Van Sant’s Milk. The

soundtrack features Harvey Milk himself, shortly after his election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.

Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros (The Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros)

by Kanakan Balintagos | with Nathan Lopez

Philippines 2005

TEDDY 40 | Debut film

Twelve-year-old Maxi lives in the slums of Manila where he is the calm centre of his petty criminal family. They accept his

homosexuality – but when Maxi befriends a young police officer, conflict at home is inevitable.

Entropia

by Flóra Anna Buda

Hungary 2018

TEDDY 40 | Animation | Short film

Three women, three lives in parallel worlds, until the moment a fly causes a bug in the system. The universe collapses, sex is in the air,

bras are overrated and the stars twinkle.

Kokomo City

by D. Smith | with Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver

USA 2023

TEDDY 40 | Documentary form

A series of moving interviews and encounters with four Black trans sex workers from New York and Georgia in which they talk frankly

about their experiences. Questions of belonging and identity within the Black community are candidly addressed.

Liebe, Eifersucht und Rache (Love, Jealousy and Revenge)

by Michael Brynntrup | with BeV StroganoV, Jürgen Baldiga, Michael Brynntrup

Germany 1991

TEDDY 40 | Short film

This provocative, ironic and playful film from the early 1990s focuses on subtitles and other marginal phenomena, making an

entertaining attempt to intertwine the various layers of film, visual language, speech and mood.

Mil nubes de paz cercan el cielo, amor, jamás acabarás de ser amor (A Thousand Clouds of Peace Fence the Sky; Love, Your

Being Love Will Never End | Tausend Wolken des Friedens belagern den Himmel. Liebe, du wirst nie aufhören Liebe zu sein)

by Julián Hernández | with Juan Carlos Ortuño, Juan Carlos Torres, Salvador Álvarez, Perla de la Rosa, Clarisa Rendón

Mexico 2003

TEDDY 40

Seventeen-year-old Gerardo hopelessly wanders the streets after a breakup. He is tormented by images: every male body reminds him

of his lover. Gerardo desperately seeks to cling to the dying embers of their love …

Mondial 2010

by Roy Dib | with Abed Kobeissy, Ziad Chakaroun

Lebanon 2014

TEDDY 40 | Short film

A travel film along a trajectory that does not actually allow travel. A gay couple in a place where homosexuality is a punishable felony.

Mondial 2010 confronts institutional boundaries in today’s Middle East.

Playback. Ensayo de una despedida (Playback)

by Agustina Comedi | with Marcos García, La Delpi, Martín Shanly

Argentina 2019

TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film

“La Delpi”, the sole survivor of a group of transgender women and drag queens, remembers how lipstick, playback performances and

improvised stage outfits galvanised the community and helped them in their struggle against AIDS and police violence.

The Watermelon Woman

by Cheryl Dunye | with Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner, Valerie Walker, Lisa Marie Bronson, Cheryl Clarke

USA 1996

TEDDY 40

In this riotous highlight of Black lesbian cinema, a young filmmaker researches the life of a forgotten Black bit player in old Hollywood

movies. The film won the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film at the 1996 Berlinale.

Tomboy

by Céline Sciamma | with Zoé Héran, Malonn Lévana, Jeanne Disson, Sophie Cattani, Mathieu Demy

France 2011

TEDDY 40

Laure is new in town. She just moved with her family in the heart of summer and does not know anyone here. When she meets Lisa

and a group of kids, they all assume she is a boy. Laure spontaneously decides to become Michael.

To Write From Memory

by Emory Chao Johnson

USA 2023

TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film

A young person’s transition is steadily progressing, despite their mother’s vocal objections. To Write From Memory is an essay on

moving forward, and the inevitability of confronting one’s own past in the process.

Tunten lügen nicht (Queens Don’t Cry)

by Rosa von Praunheim | with Ichgola Androgyn, BeV StroganoV, Tima die Göttliche, Ovo Maltine

Germany 2002

TEDDY 40 | Documentary form

In the mid-1980s, Ichgola Androgyn, BeV StroganoV, Tima the Divine and Ovo Maltine come together in West Berlin to develop shows,

political actions and media appearances. They collaborate, argue and love each other – because they see themselves as a family.

Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman | Eine fantastische Frau)

by Sebastián Lelio | with Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Kuppenheim, Nicolas Saavedra

Chile / USA / Germany / Spain 2017

TEDDY 40

Marina is a transgender woman. When her partner dies, she finds herself faced with his family’s anger and prejudice. She fights for her

right to grieve – with the same unbroken energy she displayed when she fought to live as a woman.

Verführung: Die grausame Frau (Seduction: The Cruel Woman)

by Elfi Mikesch, Monika Treut | with Mechthild Grossmann, Udo Kier, Sheila McLaughlin, Carola Regnier, Georgette Dee

Federal Republic of Germany 1985

TEDDY 40

A Forum film that today remains what the heart desired in 1985: queer and sensual, drama and S & M, cool and hot, avant-garde and

subversion, dreamers and toilet slaves, camp and critique, “Venus in Fur” and pure Eighties. Treut and Mikesch – and Udo forever!

