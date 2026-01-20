Festival de Berlín 2026: la selecció

Aquest matí, la directora del Festival de Berlín 2026 (que tindrà lloc del 12 al 22 de febrer), Tricia Tuttle, ha presentat el programa del certamen, centrant-se en les pel·lícules de la Competició i de la secció Perspectives, tasca amb què ha comptat amb els codirectors de programació cinematogràfica, Jacqueline Lyanga i Michael Stütz.
En aquest apunt, reprodueixo la informació acumulada, a dia d’avui, de totes les seccions de la Berlinale d’enguany (en anglès, simple reproducció de les notes publicades. I amb les pel·lícules ordenades per ordre alfabètic dels títols i no pas per ordre alfabètic de directors, aquí). Posteriorment, en la mesura que em sigui possible (i a poder ser abans del 12 de febrer), editaré apunts específics, si més no, sobre cadascuna de les seccions més importants.
Però, cinèfils estimats, us recomano que entreu en aquest enllaç: Web del programa de la Berlinale 2026 . Val la pena navegar-hi, filtrant la informació per seccions. És molt pràctic. I, a mesura que s’acosti el començament del festival, hi aniran completant la informació, afegint-hi fotos, etc. Per cert, en algunes seccions és possible que encara s’hi afegeixi algun títol (si passa, segurament serà abans del 3 de febrer, data que -he entès- anuncien que la cosa serà definitivament completa)
De Shahrbanoo SADAT, No Good Men – Kabul Jan.
Producció: Alemanya, França, Noruega, Dinamarca i Afganistan. Any: 2026. Durada: pendent. Versió original: en paixtu.
♦ Una dona de 25 anys que és l’única càmera a Kabul TV, està convençuda que no hi ha homes bons a l’Afganistan. Però, just abans del retorn dels talibans, coneix un pertiodista, salten espurnes entre ells i ella comença a qüestionar aquesta convicció. La directora [i protagonista] del film continua la seva tasca vital de posar en relleu la vida de les dones afganeses, aquí incorporant romanç i tocs d’humor a una història intensament política. El fet que estigui basada en fets reals i que la directora hagi arriscat tant per fer aquesta pel·lícula fa que No Good Men sigui encara més significativa com a Gala d’obertura de la 76a Berlinale, afirma la directora del certamen.
Sinopsi: La Naru, de 25 anys, és càmera d’un programa de cuina a la televisió i odia tots els homes després que el seu marit li fos infidel repetidament. Ara viu amb el seu fill de 3 anys a l’apartament d’una sola habitació dels seus pares, a Kabul. Però, segons la llei afganesa, el fill pertany al pare. Quan el seu marit truca en directe a un dels seus programes de cuina i li demana que torni a casa davant de tothom, ella és traslladada al departament de notícies, on coneix en Qodrat, de 50 anys, casat i amb quatre fills. S’enamoren. És en Qodrat una còpia exacta del seu exmarit o realment hi ha un home bo a l’Afganistan? I aconseguirà la Naru quedar-se amb el fill?
Amb: Shahrbanoo Sadat, Anwar Hashimi.
Guió: Shahrbanoo Sadat, Anwar Hashimi.
Festival i premis: Berlín 2026 – Inauguració – Berlinale Special Gala.
Enllaços: Tmdb, Imdb, Letterboxd, altres.
Distribuïdores: Condor Films. Vendes internacionals: pendent.
Informació: The Programme of the Competition.
A New Dawn
by Yoshitoshi Shinomiya
Japan / France 2025
Competition | World premiere | Debut film | Animation
Keitaro lives in a fireworks factory that is about to be shut down. He is determined to unravel the mystery of the Shuhari, a mythical
firework created by his father before he disappeared without a trace – and launch it before the factory closes.
At the Sea
by Kornél Mundruczó | with Amy Adams, Murray Bartlett, Chloe East, Brett Goldstein, Dan Levy
USA / Hungary 2026
Competition | World premiere
After a stint in rehab, a woman returns to her family’s Cape Cod home where sobriety forces her to confront buried trauma and the
terrifying question of who she is without her career as a dancer.
À voix basse (In a Whisper)
by Leyla Bouzid | with Eya Bouteraa, Hiam Abbass, Marion Barbeau, Feriel Chamari
France / Tunisia 2026
Competition | World premiere
Lilia returns to Tunisia for her uncle’s funeral and reunites with a family that knows nothing about her life in Paris, especially her love
life. Determined to confront her family’s secrets, Lilia sets out to unravel the mystery of her uncle’s sudden death.
Dao
by Alain Gomis | with Katy Correa, D’Johé Kouadio, Samir Guesmi, Mike Etienne, Nicolas Gomis
France / Senegal / Guinea-Bissau 2026
Competition | World premiere
A film in which two celebrations of life, a wedding in France and a commemoration in Guinea Bissau, are organically intertwined with
the threads of a family and heritage that live and travel between these two worlds. Perpetual circular movement framing reality.
Dust
by Anke Blondé | with Arieh Worthalter, Jan Hammenecker, Thibaud Dooms, Anthony Welsh
Belgium / Poland / Greece / United Kingdom 2026
Competition | World premiere
At the end of the 1990s, during the height of the Belgian tech boom, visionary entrepreneurs Luc and Geert watch their empire
collapse as news of their fraud breaks. With just one day of freedom left, they part ways in search of redemption.
Etwas ganz Besonderes (Home Stories)
by Eva Trobisch | with Frida Hornemann, Max Riemelt, Eva Löbau, Gina Henkel, Rahel Ohm
Germany 2026
Competition | World premiere
“Who are you and what defines you?”, Lea is asked by the production crew of a reality talent show. She does not know. And with this
question, her search for an identity within and beyond her family’s hotel in the forests of the former East Germany begins.
Everybody Digs Bill Evans
by Grant Gee | with Anders Danielsen Lie, Bill Pullman, Laurie Metcalf
Ireland / United Kingdom 2026
Competition | World premiere
At the height of his career, legendary jazz pianist Bill Evans loses his bassist and musical soulmate in a tragic car crash. The film
portrays the inner life of a musical genius as he struggles to learn that sometimes an intermission is part of the music.
Gelbe Briefe (Yellow Letters)
by İlker Çatak | with Özgü Namal, Tansu Biçer, Leyla Smyrna Cabas, İpek Bilgin
Germany / France / Turkey 2026
Competition | World premiere
Life is good for Derya and Aziz, a celebrated artist couple from Turkey, until an incident at their play’s premiere. Suddenly targeted by
the state and struggling to balance their ideals with life’s necessities, their marriage is pushed to a breaking point.
Josephine
by Beth de Araújo | with Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves, Phillip Ettinger, Syra McCarthy
USA 2025
Competition | International premiere
After eight-year-old Josephine accidentally witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park, she begins to act out violently to protect herself.
This emotional trauma leads to conflicts between her parents as they search for justice, and a way to feel safe again.
Kurtuluş (Salvation)
by Emin Alper | with Caner Cindoruk, Berkay Ateş, Feyyaz Duman, Naz Göktan, Özlem Taş
Turkey / France / Netherlands / Greece / Sweden / Saudi Arabia 2026
Competition | World premiere
In a remote village, an exiled clan returns, reviving a decades-old land feud. Seized by divine visions, Mesut challenges his brother’s
leadership to save his people. Will this new path bring salvation or tragedy?
Meine Frau weint (My Wife Cries)
by Angela Schanelec | with Vladimir Vulević, Agathe Bonitzer, Birte Schnöink, Pauline Rebmann, Clara Gostynski
Germany / France 2026
Competition | World premiere
An ordinary workday on a building site. Forty-year-old crane operator Thomas receives a call from his wife: he has to pick her up from
the hospital. Once there, he finds her sitting alone on a park bench, crying.
Moscas (Flies)
by Fernando Eimbcke | with Teresita Sánchez, Bastian Escobar, Hugo Ramírez
Mexico 2026
Competition | World premiere
Olga rents out a room to a man whose wife has been admitted to a hospital nearby. However, the man has a nine-year-old son he has
been sneaking into the room, which leads to Olga’s carefully controlled world shifting as their lives become intertwined.
Nina Roza
by Geneviève Dulude-de Celles | with Galin Stoev, Ekaterina Stanina, Sofia Stanina, Chiara Caselli, Michelle Tzontchev
Canada / Italy / Bulgaria / Belgium 2026
Competition | World premiere
An art dealer travels from Quebec to the homeland he abandoned to see the paintings of an elusive pre-teen prodigy in the Bulgarian
countryside. It is only by viewing her work firsthand that he will be able to determine if she is a fraud, or a genius.
Queen at Sea
by Lance Hammer | with Juliette Binoche, Tom Courtenay, Anna Calder-Marshall, Florence Hunt
United Kingdom / USA 2026
Competition | World premiere
As advanced dementia erodes an older woman’s ability to communicate her inner life, her husband and daughter struggle to act in her
best interests, navigating love and the fragile boundaries between care, protection and autonomy.
Rose
by Markus Schleinzer | with Sandra Hüller, Caro Braun, Marisa Growaldt, Godehard Giese, Augustino Renken
Austria / Germany 2026
Competition | World premiere
In the early 17th century, a soldier arrives at an isolated Protestant village in Germany claiming to be the heir to an abandoned
farmstead. Even though he proves to be a good man, the villagers’ suspicions about his identity grow and they force a reckoning.
Rosebush Pruning
by Karim Aïnouz | with Callum Turner, Riley Keough, Jamie Bell, Elle Fanning, Pamela Anderson
Italy / Germany / Spain / United Kingdom 2026
Competition | World premiere
In a Spanish villa, American siblings Jack, Ed, Anna and Robert wallow in isolation and their inherited fortune. When Jack wants to move
in with his girlfriend and Ed uncovers the truth about their mother’s death, the fabric of the family begins to unravel.
Soumsoum, la nuit des astres (Soumsoum, the Night of the Stars)
by Mahamat-Saleh Haroun | with Maïmouna Miawama, Ériq Ebouaney, Achouackh Abakar Souleymane
France / Chad 2026
Competition | World premiere
Seventeen-year-old Kellou has been gifted with supernatural powers she does not understand. Her disquiet and uncertainty only
change when she meets Aya. It is an encounter with destiny that forges a mystical world where the visible and invisible converge.
The Loneliest Man in Town
by Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel | with Alois Koch, Brigitte Meduna, Alfred Blechinger, Flurina Schneider
Austria 2026
Competition | World premiere
Blues musician Al Cook lives in an apartment filled with memories. Outside, the world carries on without him. But when his home is
slated for demolition, out of the ruins of his existence, a long-forgotten dream suddenly resurfaces.
Wolfram
by Warwick Thornton | with Deborah Mailman, Erroll Shand, Joe Bird, Thomas M Wright, Ferdinand Hoang
Australia 2025
Competition | International premiere
1930s Australia, the colonial frontier. Two swaggering outlaws roll into a mining town and unleash a wave of cruelty, leading three kids
to break free from their white masters and set off across the “sweet country” of central Australia in search of a safe home.
Wo Men Bu Shi Mo Sheng Ren (We Are All Strangers)
by Anthony Chen | with Yeo Yann Yann, Koh Jia Ler, Andi Lim, Regene Lim
Singapore 2026
Competition | World premiere
A life-altering event forces 21-year-old Junyang and his girlfriend to face reality. At the same time, while Junyang’s father is struggling
to hold their modest life together, a woman enters his life and both generations are forced to redefine their family.
YO Love is a Rebellious Bird
by Anna Fitch, Banker White | with Yolanda Shea
USA 2026
Competition | World premiere | Documentary form
After losing her friend Yo, Anna builds a detailed 1/3-scale version of her friend’s house. It is just big enough for Anna to squeeze into,
and inside lives a puppet of Yo. When the pair first met, Yo was 73 and Anna 24.
Yön Lapsi (Nightborn)
by Hanna Bergholm | with Seidi Haarla, Rupert Grint
Finland / Lithuania / France / United Kingdom 2026
Competition | World premiere
Eager to start a family, Saga and Jon move to her childhood home in the Finnish forest. But after their baby is born, the couple’s dream
of a perfect child turns into a nightmare – and only Saga senses the unsettling truth.
Informació: Berlinale Special 2026: A Meeting Place for Audiences.
Die Blutgräfin (The Blood Countess)
by Ulrike Ottinger | with Isabelle Huppert, Birgit Minichmayr, Thomas Schubert, Lars Eidinger, André Jung
Austria / Luxembourg / Germany 2026
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
The Blood Countess and her maid embark on a quest for the red elixir of life and a book that threatens the vampire realm. Hot on their
heels are a police inspector, two vampirologists, a vegetarian nephew and his therapist.
Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die
by Gore Verbinski | with Sam Rockwell, Juno Temple, Haley Lu Richardson, Zazie Beetz, Michael Peña
Germany 2025
Berlinale Special Gala | European premiere
A man from the future enters a diner in Los Angeles. He has to recruit exactly the right combination of people from the customers
present for a nighttime mission to save the world.
Heysel 85
by Teodora Ana Mihai | with Violet Braeckman, Matteo Simoni, Josse De Pauw, Fabrizio Rongione, Paolo Calabresi
Belgium / Netherlands / Germany 2026
Berlinale Special Gala | World premiere
When violence erupts before the 1985 European Cup Final at Brussels’ Heysel Stadium, killing 39 people, the mayor’s daughter and a
journalist are drawn into the heart of the tragedy, caught between professional duty, family loyalty and moral responsibility.
House of Yang
by Stefanie Ren (Showrunner, Creator), Mia Spengler (Director) | with Elisa Hofmann, Purnima Grätz, Andrea Guo, Emma Bading,
Vladimir Burlakov
Germany 2026
Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series
In 1949, a girl disappears from an isolated house in the Black Forest. Fifty years later, another girl disappears. Now, in the present, the
ghosts of the past step out of the shadows once more in this six-part mystery series.
La casa de los espíritus (The House of the Spirits)
by Francisca Alegría (Showrunner, Director), Fernanda Urrejola (Showrunner), Andrés Wood (Showrunner, Director) | with Alfonso
Herrera, Dolores Fonzi, Nicole Wallace, Fernanda Castillo, Antonia Zegers
Chile 2026
Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series
Based on Isabel Allende’s book, “The House of the Spirits”, the series follows three generations of the revolutionary and resilient
Trueba women through a remote and conservative South American nation of upheaval, disaster and magic.
Lord of the Flies
by Marc Munden (Director) | with Winston Sawyers, Lox Pratt, David McKenna, Ike Talbut
United Kingdom 2026
Berlinale Special Series | European premiere | Series
Innocence descends into savagery when a group of English schoolboys become desert island castaways in the first television
adaptation of William Golding’s landmark dystopian classic.
Mint
by Charlotte Regan (Creator, Director) | with Emma Laird, Ben Coyle-Larner, Sam Riley, Laura Fraser, Lindsay Duncan
United Kingdom 2026
Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series
A love story about a crime family. And not your usual gangster series – no shootouts or drug deals. Instead, the story is told through
the eyes (and the imagination) of the family’s daughter, who is desperately searching for love.
Monster Pabrik Rambut (Sleep No More)
by Edwin | with Rachel Amanda, Lutesha, Iqbaal Ramadhan, Didik Nini Thowok, Sal Priadi
Indonesia / Singapore / Japan / Germany / France 2026
Berlinale Special Midnight | World premiere
The world is forcing humans into excessive work. For the sake of the future and their loved ones, they sacrifice sleep to keep on
working. It is at this moment that a dark figure appears and takes possession of their bodies.
Ravalear (Ravalear: Not For Sale)
by Pol Rodríguez (Creator, Director), Isaki Lacuesta (Director) | with Enric Auquer, María Rodríguez, Sergi López, Quim Ávila, Francesc
Orella
Spain 2026
Berlinale Special Series | World premiere | Series
In Barcelona’s Raval neighbourhood, the family-run restaurant “Can Mosques” faces eviction after an investment fund buys the
building. The family’s fight to survive escalates, pushing them to cross any and all boundaries.
Saccharine
by Natalie Erika James | with Midori Francis, Danielle Macdonald, Madeleine Madden, Robert Taylor, Showko Showfukutei
Australia 2025
Berlinale Special Midnight | European premiere
Hana, a lovelorn medical student, becomes terrorised by a sinister force after taking part in an obscure weight-loss craze: eating
human ashes.
The Ballad of Judas Priest
by Sam Dunn, Tom Morello | with Judas Priest
USA 2026
Berlinale Special Midnight | World premiere | Documentary form
The Ballad of Judas Priest follows heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest and their half-century journey from working-class origins in England
to their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The Only Living Pickpocket in New York
by Noah Segan | with John Turturro, Steve Buscemi, Giancarlo Esposito, Will Price, Tatiana Maslany
USA 2026
Berlinale Special Gala | International premiere
Harry is an ageing pickpocket struggling in a changed New York City. When he unwittingly steals a valuable USB stick, he finds himself
in a race against time to return the loot or face the rage of a vengeful crime family.
The Story of Documentary Film
by Mark Cousins (Director)
United Kingdom 2026
Berlinale Special Series | Documentary form | Series
From Mark Cousins (The Story of Film) comes a definitive history of documentary: tracing the evolution of the genre across time,
encompassing landmark works and hidden treasures, while revealing how the form has helped us to see and make sense of our world.
The Testament of Ann Lee
by Mona Fastvold | with Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Matthew Beard, Christopher Abbott
USA / United Kingdom 2025
Berlinale Special Gala | German premiere
The extraordinary true legend of Ann Lee, founder of the Shakers, who preached gender and social equality. Revered by her followers,
her rapturous quest to build a utopia comes to life through song and movement.
The Weight
by Padraic McKinley | with Ethan Hawke, Russell Crowe, Julia Jones, Austin Amelio, Avi Nash
Germany / USA 2026
Berlinale Special Gala | European premiere | Debut film
Oregon, 1933. Samuel Murphy is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal work camp. Warden Clancy tempts him with early release
if he smuggles gold through the deadly wilderness. How far will Murphy go to see his child again?
TUTU
by Sam Pollard
United Kingdom 2026
Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form
Through never-before-seen archival footage and first-hand accounts of those who knew him best, the film traces Archbishop Desmond
Tutu’s rise as the voice of the oppressed, guided by faith, hope and an understanding of the power of forgiveness.
Un hijo propio (A Child of My Own)
by Maite Alberdi | with Ana Celeste, Armando Espitia, Ángeles Cruz, Mayra Sérbulo Cortés, Luisa Guzmán
Mexico 2026
Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form
The profound desire to become a mother and pressure from her surroundings drive Alejandra to fake a pregnancy. What begins as a
simple lie turns into a complex charade and unleashes a media scandal that makes it impossible for her to continue the pretence.
WAX & GOLD
by Ruth Beckermann
Austria 2026
Berlinale Special Presentation | World premiere | Documentary form
Starting from a hotel in Addis Ababa built by Emperor Haile Selassie, Ruth Beckermann explores a place both familiar and foreign to
her. Archive footage and conversations on the ground combine personal reflections with the histories of Ethiopia and Europe.
Who Killed Alex Odeh?
by Jason Osder, William Lafi Youmans
USA 2026
Berlinale Special Presentation | International premiere | Documentary form
The assassination of a beloved Palestinian American activist in Southern California ignites a 40-year quest for justice that uncovers the
roots of a dangerous political movement that still thrives today.
Informació: The Programme of Perspectives.
17
by Kosara Mitic | with Eva Kostic, Martina Danilovska, Dame Joveski, Eva Stojchevska, Petar Manic
North Macedonia / Serbia / Slovenia 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
Seventeen-year-old Sara is hiding a secret on a school trip. When the trip spirals out of control and Sara witnesses a classmate’s sexual
assault, she and the girl seal a bond that will last forever.
Animol
by Ashley Walters | with Tut Nyuot, Vladyslav Baliuk, Sekou Diaby, Stephen Graham, Sharon Duncan-Brewster
United Kingdom 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
Behind the walls of a young offender institution, Troy is thrust into a brutal world of gangs, loyalty and violence from the moment he
arrives. When an unspoken bond develops with a fellow inmate, it becomes a dangerous vulnerability for them.
A Prayer for the Dying
by Dara Van Dusen | with Johnny Flynn, John C. Reilly, Kristine Kujath Thorp, Gustav Lindh
Norway / Greece / United Kingdom / Sweden 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
In the wake of the American Civil War, veteran Jacob Hansen’s dream of a new life in Friendship, Wisconsin becomes a nightmare. As
an epidemic spreads chaos, Jacob – sheriff, undertaker and pastor – must fight to save his town, his family and his soul.
Chronicles From the Siege
by Abdallah Alkhatib | with Nadeem Rimawi, Saja Kilani, Maria Zreik, Emad Azmi, Idir Benaibouche
Algeria / France / Palestine 2026
Perspectives | World premiere
When their city is placed under siege, the lives of a group of ordinary people are turned upside down, forcing each of them to confront
impossible choices in pursuit of what they believe is survival in a war zone.
Der Heimatlose (Trial of Hein)
by Kai Stänicke | with Paul Boche, Philip Froissant, Emilia Schüle, Stephanie Amarell
Germany 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
After 14 years away, Hein returns to his home village on a remote island, only to discover that the close-knit community no longer
recognises him. Suspecting him to be an impostor, they demand a trial to determine his true identity.
El Tren Fluvial (The River Train)
by Lorenzo Ferro, Lucas A. Vignale | with Milo Barria, Rita Pauls, Mariano Barria, Fabián Casas, Lucrecia Pazos
Argentina 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
Nine-year-old Milo lives in a remote Argentinian village where he studies the Malambo, a folk dance full of bravura. He is an excellent
dancer, but Milo’s only desire is to escape the countryside on a train for the Buenos Aires of his dreams.
Filipiñana
by Rafael Manuel | with Jorrybell Agoto, Carmen Castellanos, Teroy Guzman, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Nour Houshmand
Singapore / United Kingdom / Philippines / France / Netherlands 2026
Perspectives | European premiere | Debut film
New girl Isabel is strangely drawn to Dr. Palanca, president of the country club where she works. As she pieces together a violent
picture of what lies beneath the club’s pristine surfaces, she realises that they are both connected by a sinister shared history.
Forêt Ivre (Forest High)
by Manon Coubia | with Salomé Richard, Aurélia Petit, Anne Coesens, Arthur Marbaix, Yoann Zimmer
Belgium / France 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
In the northern Alps, Anne, Hélène and Suzanne take turns looking after a mountain hut. Through the seasons, hikers come and go.
Stories bloom and fade, leaving each of them facing the silence of their chosen solitude and the poetry of nature.
Hangar rojo (The Red Hangar)
by Juan Pablo Sallato | with Nicolás Zárate, Boris Quercia, Marcial Tagle, Catalina Stuardo, Aron Hernández
Chile / Argentina / Italy 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
As the 1973 military coup unfolds in Chile, Air Force Captain Jorge Silva is torn between duty and conscience as his academy turns into
a detention centre.
Nosso segredo (Our Secret)
by Grace Passô | with Efraim Santos, Flip, Jéssica Gaspar, Ju Colombo, Marisa Revert
Brazil / Portugal 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
A family drifts through their home in silence, struggling to rebuild their lives after a recent loss. Each mourns alone, until the youngest
child reveals a secret that enables them to realise that they must come together with love and courage to defy grief.
Take Me Home
by Liz Sargent | with Anna Sargent, Victor Slezak, Ali Ahn, Marceline Hugot, Shane Harper
USA 2026
Perspectives | International premiere | Debut film
Anna, a 38-year-old woman with a cognitive disability, cares for her ageing adoptive parents until a Florida heatwave shatters their
family’s fragile routine. This intimate drama examines the shifting demands placed on a uniquely vulnerable family.
Truly Naked
by Muriel d’Ansembourg | with Caolán O’Gorman, Andrew Howard, Alessa Savage, Safiya Benaddi, Lyndsey Marshal
Netherlands / Belgium / France 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
An introverted teen, who has only ever experienced sex through the lens while working for his father’s pornography business, must
step out from behind the camera when a feisty classmate challenges him to embrace a real connection.
Where To?
by Assaf Machnes | with Ehab Salami, Ido Tako, Milan Peschel, Rama Nasrallah, Raheeq Haj Yahia-Suleiman
Israel / Germany 2026
Perspectives | World premiere | Debut film
Hassan, a 55-year-old Palestinian Uber driver, shuttles partygoers through endless Berlin nights. Amir, a young Israeli who is in danger
of losing himself to these nights, becomes Hassan’s regular passenger when they find themselves bonded by heartbreak.
Informació: “Desire Lines” – The Panorama Programme is Complete.
Allegro Pastell
by Anna Roller | with Sylvaine Faligant, Jannis Niewöhner, Haley Louise Jones, Luna Wedler, Martina Gedeck
Germany 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Novelist Tanja and web designer Jerome, both in their thirties, have perfected a balance of intimacy and separation in their longdistance
relationship. When Tanja catches a glimpse of a settled future together, she wonders if it is really what she wants.
Árru
by Elle Sofe Sara | with Sara Marielle Gaup Beaska, Simon Issát Marainen, Ayla Gáren Nutti, Mikkel Gaup
Norway / Sweden / Finland 2026
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
Sámi reindeer herder Maia fights to protect her ancestral lands from a looming mining project. Amid the growing protests, she is also
confronted with deeply buried family traumas. Maia is forced to make a decision.
Bucks Harbor
by Pete Muller
USA 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Boys in Downeast Maine are shaped by the brutal winters, their harvesting of the ocean’s bounty and the rigid codes of their fathers.
Bucks Harbor explores growing up in a community where a man’s worth is often defined by the strength of his back.
Douglas Gordon by Douglas Gordon
by Finlay Pretsell | with Douglas Gordon
United Kingdom / France 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
An intimate portrait of the Turner Prize-winning artist. As the boundary between reality and performance blurs, the shifting relationship
between filmmaker and subject calls into question who is actually making the film.
El jardín que soñamos (The Garden We Dreamed)
by Joaquín del Paso | with Nehemie Bastien, Faustin Pierre, Kimaëlle Holly Preville, Ruth Aicha Pierre Nelson, Carlos Esquivel
Mexico 2026
Panorama | World premiere
In a land not their own, amid a dwindling forest, a family carves out a fragile bubble of tenderness – a fleeting garden of hope where
love can still take root.
Enjoy Your Stay
by Dominik Locher, Honeylyn Joy Alipio | with Mercedes Cabral, Alexis Manenti, Anna Luna, Hasmine Killip
Switzerland / France / Philippines 2026
Panorama | World premiere
To avoid losing custody of her six-year-old daughter in Manila, Luz, an undocumented Filipina cleaner working in a luxury Swiss ski
resort, must earn money at any cost – even if it means transgressing her own moral limits.
Geunyeoga doraon nal (The Day She Returns)
by Hong Sangsoo | with Song Sunmi, Cho Yunhee, Park Miso
South Korea 2026
Panorama | World premiere
She has just finished the shoot of an independent film and now has to give three interviews about it. Afterwards, in her acting class,
her teacher asks her to reenact the interviews. But for some reason, she is unable to remember them.
Ich verstehe Ihren Unmut (I Understand Your Displeasure)
by Kilian Armando Friedrich | with Sabine Thalau, Nada Kosturin, Werner Posselt, Sadibou Diabang, Nigyar Velagich
Germany 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Heike, a customer service manager at an understaffed cleaning company, must secure more working hours and revenue for a
subcontractor after she is caught trying to poach an employee from his company.
Im Umkreis des Paradieses (Around Paradise)
by Yulia Lokshina
Germany 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
In Caazapá, the “city of magic and legends”, two Paraguayan students are searching for happiness, gold and a magic bird. Their
European dropout neighbours are hoping for freedom, healing and salvation from Armageddon. Everything has its price.
Isabel
by Gabe Klinger | with Marina Person, Caio Horowicz, John Ortiz
Brazil / France 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Isabel, a sommelière in São Paulo, dreams of escaping her boss and opening her own bar. When plans do not go as expected, she must
decide whether to halt everything or take bold steps to uncork her fate on her own terms.
Iván & Hadoum
by Ian de la Rosa | with Silver Chicón, Herminia Loh
Spain / Germany / Belgium 2026
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
In a greenhouse in southern Spain, Iván falls in love with his newly hired co-worker, Hadoum. But his long-awaited promotion interferes
with their relationship, forcing Iván to decide what kind of person he wants to be.
Jaripeo
by Efraín Mojica, Rebecca Zweig
Mexico / USA / France 2026
Panorama Dokumente | International premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
A journey to the hypermasculine rodeos of Michoacán state in Mexico delves into the subconscious of memory, queer desire and
longing, leading to a reckoning with the wounds and beauty of a home left behind.
Lady
by Olive Nwosu | with Jessica Gabriel’s Ujah, Amanda Oruh, Tinuade Jemisey, Seun Kuti, Bucci Franklin
United Kingdom 2026
Panorama | European premiere | Debut film
In the sprawling African metropolis of Lagos, a fiercely independent young female taxi driver meets a band of flamboyant sex workers
whose sisterhood pulls her into both danger and joy, setting her on a journey toward her own transformation.
La Face cachée de la Terre (The Hidden Face of the Earth)
by Arnaud Alain | with Dimitri Jean, Pierre Marragou
France 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Dimitri loves photographing friends, strangers, lovers. Over the years, images have slipped away from his sight. Behind his camera, he
gathers light and bodies, inviting us to gaze toward the hidden face of the Earth.
Lali
by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat | with Mamya Shajaffar, Channan Hanif, Rasti Farooq, Farazeh Syed, Mehr Bano
Pakistan 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Bound by love and haunted by fate, Zeba and Sajawal spiral through feelings of desire, superstition and fear in Lali, a darkly comic tale
where the living share a restless world with the ghosts.
London
by Sebastian Brameshuber | with Bobby Sommer
Austria 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Bobby drives back and forth between Vienna and Salzburg, giving lifts to strangers on the way, sharing conversations that drift from
the mundane to the deeply personal. In this tender portrait of today’s Europe, anonymity and warmth still go hand in hand.
Mouse
by Kelly O’Sullivan, Alex Thompson | with Sophie Okonedo, Katherine Mallen Kupferer, Chloe Coleman, David Hyde Pierce, Iman Vellani
USA 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Callie and Minnie’s relationship is suddenly upended at the start of the summer before their senior year of high school. Left rudderless
without her charismatic best friend, Minnie starts to form a complicated friendship with Callie’s mother.
Narciso
by Marcelo Martinessi | with Diro Romero, Manuel Cuenca, Mona Martinez, Nahuel Perez Biscayart
Paraguay / Germany / Uruguay / Brazil / Portugal / Spain / France 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Paraguay, 1958. The charismatic Narciso returns from Buenos Aires with rock ’n’ roll in his veins. Under the suffocating military regime,
he becomes a music sensation and a symbol of freedom. But then, after his final show, he is found dead …
Only Rebels Win
by Danielle Arbid | with Hiam Abbass, Amine Benrachid
France / Lebanon / Qatar 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Suzanne and Osmane meet in crisis-ridden Beirut. Osmane is a young Sudanese man without papers, searching for a better future;
Suzanne is a widow with Palestinian roots more than twice his age. Against all odds, they fall in love.
Paradise
by Jérémy Comte | with Joey Boivin Desmeules, Daniel Atsu Hukporti, Evelyne de la Chenelière
Canada / France / Ghana 2026
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
The enigmatic captain of a burning cargo ship binds together the fates of two families; one in the bustling Ghanaian city of Accra, the
other in a quiet Canadian town.
Roya
by Mahnaz Mohammadi | with Melisa Sözen, Maryam Palizban, Hamid Reza Djavdan, Mohammad Ali Hosseinalipour, Bacho Meburishvili
Germany / Luxembourg / Czechia / Iran 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Roya, an Iranian teacher imprisoned for her political beliefs, is faced with a choice: make a forced televised confession, or remain
confined to her three-square-metre cell.
Rumaragasa (Raging)
by Ryan Machado | with Elijah Canlas, Ron Angeles, Reynald Raissel Santos, Glenn Sevilla Mas, Rodney Galicha
Philippines 2025
Panorama | International premiere
The mid-1990s on the Filipino island of Sibuyan. After he has been raped, a young man retreats into a world of silence and isolation.
Then he witnesses a plane crash and embarks on a quest for justice.
Safe Exit
by Mohammed Hammad | with Marwan Waleed, Noha Foad, Hazem Essam
Egypt / Libya / Tunisia / Qatar / Germany 2026
Panorama | World premiere
A psychological thriller following Samaan, a young security guard who, like many of his generation, is struggling with trauma. His
parents were murdered in the religious and ethnic violence that has been unfolding in the Arab region for decades.
Se eu fosse vivo… vivia (If I Were Alive)
by André Novais Oliveira | with Conceição Evaristo, Norberto Novais Oliveira, Jean Paulo Campos, Tainá Evaristo
Brazil 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Gilberto and Jacira promised to grow old together – for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health. Till death them
do part.
Shanghai Daughter
by Agnis Shen Zhongmin | with Liang Cuishan
People’s Republic of China 2026
Panorama | World premiere | Debut film
A Shanghai woman journeys alone to a rubber plantation in southwest China, where her late father was sent during the Cultural
Revolution. As she searches for a mysterious woman, some strangers unexpectedly drift into her path.
Shibire (Numb)
by Takuya Uchiyama | with Takumi Kitamura, Rie Miyazawa, Tsukasa Enomoto, Anji Kato, Masatoshi Nagase
Japan 2025
Panorama | International premiere
A boy who no longer speaks, shaped by a tyrannical father and a mother he both resents and loves, grows up on Japan’s northern
coast. With nowhere to belong, he returns to seek his father and sets his fate in motion.
Siri Hustvedt – Dance Around the Self
by Sabine Lidl | with Siri Hustvedt, Paul Auster, Sophie Auster, Katerina Fotopoulou, Liv Hustvedt
Germany / Switzerland 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Sabine Lidl presents Siri Hustvedt’s journey from her first novel to being a leading voice in contemporary literature – a film about
feminist perspectives, Hustvedt’s soulmate Paul Auster, and the power of thought.
Staatsschutz (Prosecution)
by Faraz Shariat | with Chen Emilie Yan, Julia Jentsch, Alev Irmak, Arnd Klawitter, Sebastian Urzendowsky
Germany 2026
Panorama | World premiere
After surviving a racist attack, state prosecutor Seyo Kim takes her own case to court – confronting both the perpetrators and a justice
system that turns a blind eye to right-wing extremism.
The Education of Jane Cumming
by Sophie Heldman | with Flora Nicholson, Clare Dunne, Mia Tharia, Fiona Shaw, Sadie Shimmin
Germany / Switzerland / United Kingdom 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Edinburgh, 1810. Two female teachers find themselves at the centre of a scandal when one of their pupils accuses them of having a
love affair. A drama about prejudice, survival and the courage to stand up for the truth.
The Moment
by Aidan Zamiri | with Charli xcx, Alexander Skarsgård, Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Jamie Demetriou
USA / United Kingdom 2026
Panorama | International premiere | Debut film
A mockumentary about the highs and lows of success. Charli xcx does battle with immense expectations – both from others and herself
… Aidan Zamiri presents the musician in her most personal role yet.
The Other Side of the Sun
by Tawfik Sabouni | with Tawfik Sabouni, Mahmoud Kadah, Abdelkafi Alhaj, Mohammad Hamki, Abdelhamid Jadou
Belgium / France / Saudi Arabia 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
After the fall of Assad’s regime, five survivors return to the former torture prison of Saidnaya to reenact what they experienced there
during their incarceration. They reclaim their voices and bear witness for those who can no longer speak for themselves.
Traces
by Alisa Kovalenko, Marysia Nikitiuk | with Iryna Dovhan, Tetiana Vasylenko, Liudmyla Mefodiivna, Galyna Tyshchenko, Olha Cherniak
Ukraine / Poland 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
Despite the deep traces of trauma caused by sexual violence and torture at the hands of Russian troops, Ukrainian women survivors
are uniting to break stigma and silence, transforming their testimonies into a powerful form of resistance.
Tristan Forever
by Tobias Nölle, Loran Bonnardot
Switzerland 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
For 30 years, a doctor from Paris has maintained a friendship with a fisherman on Tristan da Cunha, the most isolated inhabited island
in the world. Now he travels back one more time, with the plan to stay there for good.
Trop c’est trop (Enough is Enough)
by Elisé Sawasawa
France / Democratic Republic of the Congo 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Thirty years of war, seven million displaced, ten million dead. Trop c’est trop is a plunge into the chaos of the city of Goma, capital of
North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Two Mountains Weighing Down My Chest
by Viv Li
Germany / Netherlands 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
A Chinese wannabe artist drifts between Berlin’s overwhelming alternative scene and her traditional family in Beijing. With wit and
insight, the film follows her search for identity and belonging in a globalised but polarised world.
Un hiver russe (A Russian Winter)
by Patric Chiha
France 2026
Panorama Dokumente | World premiere | Documentary form
After the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Margarita, Yuri and their friends are pushed into exile from Russia as they refuse to comply with
the regime. Suspended between countries, they have nowhere to return, and nowhere they feel truly welcome.
Vier minus drei (Four Minus Three)
by Adrian Goiginger | with Valerie Pachner, Robert Stadlober, Stefanie Reinsperger, Hanno Koffler
Austria / Germany 2026
Panorama | World premiere
Barbara and Heli are professional clowns, living out their dream of an alternative, joy‑filled life with their two children. But when Heli
and the children die in a car crash, Barbara’s faith in humour, hope and humanity is put to the ultimate test.
Informació: Elective Affinities, Society: On the 32 Films of the Berlinale Forum.
AnyMart
by Yusuke Iwasaki | with Shota Sometani, Erika Karata, Masahiko Nishimura
Japan 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
A supermarket as both a microcosm of Japanese society and the setting for a socially critical horror film. Expressionless faces and a
supervisor who demands zombie-like friendliness. Only the young Sakai doesn’t stop hoping. What a debut!
Auslandsreise (Foreign Travel)
by Ted Fendt | with Leonie Rodrian, Florian Model, Alejo Franzetti, Hanna Döring, Sigrid Vagt
Germany 2026
Forum | World premiere
A year in Berlin: Leonie wanders through the city and the texts of Anna Maria Ortese. Speaking with friends and translator Sigrid Vagt,
she is also looking for the narrative threads of her own life. A film of reading shot in glowing, matter-of-fact 16mm.
Black Lions – Roman Wolves
by Haile Gerima
Ethiopia / USA 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
Decades in the making, Haile Gerima’s sweeping survey of Italy’s brutal colonial legacy in Ethiopia is a monumental reckoning with
suppressed history. With a balladeer’s spirit, Gerima forges an epic ballad of resistance, freedom and national pride.
Cesarean Weekend
by Mohammad Schirvani | with Nader Mashayekhi, Peyman Yeganeh, Milad Ahmadzadeh, Armin Shirvani, Bita Jamshidi
Iran 2026
Forum | World premiere
In a villa in the north of Iran, the dividing lines between different generations of a family and those separating celebration from discord
are sounded out, as is the meaning of love. An intense, wild, and philosophical depiction of contemporary Iran.
Chronos – Fluss der Zeit (Chronos – Flow of Time)
by Volker Koepp | with Tanja Kloubert, Anetta Kahane, Volha Hapeyeva, Ana Scutelnicu
Germany 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
Tracing biographical lines, Volker Koepp steps into his oeuvre, rich in encounters. Returning to Lithuania, Moldova and Czernowitz, he
looks back and brings things up to date, as the war against Ukraine becomes a determining element of the present. Epic.
Crocodile
by The Critics, Pietra Brettkelly | with Raymond J. Yusuff, Godwin Josiah, Ronald Yusuff, Victor Josiah, Richard Yusuff
New Zealand / Nigeria 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
In Nigeria, the young art-collective The Critics, armed with makeshift gear, conjures homemade sci-fi spectacles, chronicling their
reality while blasting into wild imagined worlds. A vibrant documentary and a gleeful ode to the power of (self)invention.
De capul nostru (On Our Own)
by Tudor Cristian Jurgiu | with Denisa Vraja, Vlad Furtună
Romania / Italy 2026
Forum | World premiere
Flavia’s mother a care taker in Italy, her father on a building site. Luca and Tina supposed to be looked after by their fragile
grandmother. A wonderful coming-of-age film about growing up among those of the same age when the adults have left the stage.
Doggerland
by Kim Ekberg | with Anita Holm, John Holm, Astrid Drettner, Roger Carlsson, Lotta Bäck-Vogel
Sweden 2026
Forum | World premiere
Instead of finding a “proper” job, Alf, pushing 40, lives with his mum and drifts though Norrköping’s cultural scene. Chats & faces,
routines & intuitions, local politics & everyday life – the intimate and the social, in black-and-white analogue images.
Effondrement (Collapse)
by Anat Even
France 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
In mourning, Anat Even began travelling with a camera along the Gaza Strip after October 7 – again and again. Striving to show the
reality of this painful border. Trying not to look away. An essay about questions of causality and responsibility.
EIGHT BRIDGES
by James Benning
USA 2026
Forum | World premiere
“It seems to be the time to consider bridges.” – James Benning
Einar Schleef – Ich habe kein Deutschland gefunden (Einar Schleef – No Germany Did I Find)
by Sandra Prechtel | with Einar Schleef
Germany 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
With his monumental productions, Einar Schleef pushed theatre to the outer reaches, confounded expectations in East and West alike,
grappled with GDR origins and the BRD present. A universal artist emerges from the archive: “I’m not human, I’m dynamite”.
Everything Else Is Noise
by Nicolás Pereda | with Teresita Sánchez, Rosa Estela Juárez Vargas, Luisa Pardo, Lázaro G. Rodríguez, Francisco Barreiro
Mexico / Germany / Canada 2026
Forum | World premiere
In Mexico, Tere, a musician-composer, opens her home to a TV interview with a friend, as topics meander and new voices drift in. An
absurdist comical chamber piece, it skewers art-world hypocrisy, mocks pretension, and celebrates a singular womanly bond.
Flying Tigers
by Madhusree Dutta | with Madhusree Dutta, Mi You, Purav Goswami
Germany / India 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
An Alzheimer-plagued mother’s fear of tigers in Assam sparks a multi-location probe into the US army unit supplying Kunming in WWII.
A collective quest through history’s butterfly effects, told via found stories and turned hybrid.
Forest up in the Mountain
by Sofia Bordenave | with Mirta Ñancuano, Lorena Cañuqueo, Joaquin Rapoport
Argentina 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
In 2017, young Mapuche Rafael Nahuel was killed by police in the Patagonian forest. Site visits, court proceedings – the film unites the
elements involved in solving the crime. Meticulously observed: the struggle for civil rights and narrating history.
Ghost in the Cell
by Joko Anwar | with Abimana Aryasatya, Endy Arfian, Bront Palarae, Morgan Oey, Lukman Sardi
Indonesia 2026
Forum | World premiere
Joko Anwar’s supernatural horror-comedy set in a prison: inmates must unite against a murderous ghost who turns corpses into art
installations. Staying calm is near-impossible – and riotously funny, laced with sharp jabs at power, corruption, and violence.
Hear the Yellow
by Banu Sıvacı | with Selva Erdener, Suleyman Kadim Kabaali, Asena Hotamış, Kerem Ozdogan, Okan Selvi
Turkey 2026
Forum | World premiere
Due to family matters Suna returns to the Turkish village she’s from. Riven with cracks caused by drought, her parental home is as
fragile as the relationships between the local people. Undeterred, Suna shines a light into the past’s dark corners.
I Built a Rocket Imagining Your Arrival
by Janaína Marques | with Verônica Cavalcanti, Luciana Souza, Fabíola Líper, Christiane de Lavor, Ridson Reis
Brazil 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
Fifty-something Rosa, lying in an MRI scanner, is prompted to summon a happy memory. She plunges into a meandering, subconscious
road trip with her indomitable mother, both queer, where wild imagination becomes a tender, unruly form of therapy.
If Pigeons Turned to Gold
by Pepa Lubojacki | with David Richter, Pepa Lubojacki, David Lubojacki, Marco Arnone
Czechia / Slovakia 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Alcohol addiction is a constant in Pepa Lubojacki’s family. In an attempt to find a sisterly-brotherly way of dealing with it, text, longterm
observation, beats and AI-animated photos are combined into an unflinching, yet loving form of disclosure.
Joy Boy: A Tribute to Julius Eastman
by Mawena Yehouessi, Fallon Mayanja, Rob Jacobs, Victoire Karera Kampire, Paul Shemisi, Anne Reijniers
Belgium 2026
Forum | World premiere
African American composer Julius Eastman’s music and voice take turns. Sparked by colonial and life history. Raw, radical, crystal
clear. A multipart, flashy, transnational-collective performance by six artists. An homage.
Liebhaberinnen (Women as Lovers)
by Koxi | with Johanna Wokalek, Hannah Schiller, Ben Münchow, Victoria Trauttmansdorff, Jasmin Artosha Mokhtare
Germany / Luxembourg 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
An invisible bond links a young cam girl and a trade fair hostess, making the impossibility of female satisfaction all too apparent.
Constant disquiet pervades this Elfriede Jelinek adaptation, fuelled by the dismal promises of late capitalism.
Lust
by Ralitza Petrova | with Snejanka Mihaylova, Nikola Mutafov, Mihail Milchev, Alexis Atmadjov
Bulgaria / Denmark / Sweden 2026
Forum | World premiere
With formal rigour and subtly playing with genre, body and soul, this story of knots and liberation follows Lilian, who is as inscrutable as
her desires, constrained by a pact of celibacy. When her father dies, she returns to the place of her past.
Masayume
by Nao Yoshigai | with Nao Yoshigai
Japan 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
After her mother’s death, Nao retreats to a Zen temple to wrestle with grief. Blending family archives, hand-drawn animation and
performance art, this seductively meditative documentary explores suffering, and the gentle art of transcending it.
Members of the Problematic Family
by R Gowtham | with Karuththadayan, Ara.Ajith Kumar, Kanchana Senthil, TPS, Saravana Siddharth
India 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
A man dies young. Funeral rites – yes; mourning – not so much. A death that stirs and shakes things up. A film that shows the violence
of family relationships with uncanny subtlety and verve, the pendulum of void and solace. What a debut feature!
My Name
by Chung Ji-young | with Yeom Hye-ran, Shin Woo-bin, Choi Jun-woo, Park Ji-bin
South Korea 2026
Forum | World premiere
Young-oak is a boy with a girl’s name at a boys’ school rich in testosterone. His mother isn’t concerned. Veteran director Chung Jiyoung
allows the violence of South Korea’s early years to slam into this complex identity drama with the force of a comet.
Nous sommes les fruits de la forêt (We Are the Fruits of the Forest)
by Rithy Panh | with Pa Kreb, Mak Kreb, Yeay Kreb, Mak Lisa, Pouk Choeut
Cambodia / France 2025
Forum | European premiere | Documentary form
The Indigenous Bunong perform agriculture by hand and end up in conflict with Cambodia’s lucrative trade in CO2 certificates, losing
the forest whose ownership they have no conception of. Now & then, split screen. A visual firework display.
Panda
by Xinyang Zhang | with Xianmin Zhang, Elvis Yang, Han Chen, Jiahe Lyu, Ruyin Zhang
Singapore / Hong Kong, China 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
Four wraithlike figures of different ages and pasts, haunted by memory, drift along Nanjing’s wintry riverbanks. They share an
abandoned ruin, where talk turns to poetry, painterly pauses, instrumental reveries and the unabashed group therapy of karaoke.
Piedras preciosas (Gemstones)
by Simón Vélez | with Juan Lugo, Laura Taurines, Sofía Jaramillo, Yira Plaza, Daniel Cortés
Colombia / Portugal 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film
Machado is harvesting grapes in France when he is asked to carry out a tricky mission: to steal an emerald back home in Colombia. A
tale full of swindles that swings elegantly between bourgeois greed and the rigours of doing what needs to be done.
Prénoms (Given Names)
by Nurith Aviv
France 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
Flowers as a gift for guests, the Latin alphabet as a form of order. A film of rules which varies, multiplies and expands into a novel of
nomadic world knowledge as it narrates. Nurith Aviv visits her friends and asks for their first names – c’est ça!
Szenario (Scenario)
by Marie Wilke
Germany 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
In Europe’s biggest military model city, war isn’t just rehearsed, but also conveyed directly. Marie Wilke’s sober, focused observation
shows the Bundeswehr navigating how to deal with the past, adapt to the future and its own self-representation.
The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripoli
by Rania Rafei
Lebanon / Saudi Arabia / Qatar 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
The story of a city and its uprisings. From the 1940s into the present, Rania Rafei follows Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-biggest city, over
the years, moving through different generations and factions. An act of political tenderness.
The Moths & the Flame
by Kevin Contento | with Jean Voltaire, Malik Hall, Wiltavious McKelton, Tavion Jamal Dent, Helen Contento
USA 2026
Forum | World premiere | Documentary form
In Pahokee, Florida, the myth of the absent Black father is contradicted every day: housework, children’s birthdays, neighbourhood,
care. In vignettes brimming with solidarity, Contento traces out his protagonists’ self-confidence. Calm and attentive.
Was an Empfindsamkeit bleibt (Sometimes, I Imagine Them All at a Party)
by Daniela Magnani Hüller
Germany 2026
Forum | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Soberly and with restraint, the director reconstructs the attempted femicide she survived fourteen years before. Intense conversations
with people from her past provide an external perspective on an act subjectively and objectively impossible to grasp.
Informació: Forum Expanded 2026: Unauthorised Versions.
A Circle as the Center of the Whole
by Utkarsh
USA / India 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
The city of Delhi is a site of constant excavation, formed by fragments of what is left behind. Archaeology becomes method and
metaphor, revealing an absence in the ground around which the city forms.
Born of the Yam
by Mark Chua & Lam Li Shuen | with Yazid Jalil
Singapore 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere
A techno-mythological ritual of light and sound to an imagined demigod born of a yam. This 16mm expanded cinema performance
evokes the spectres of ritualism and mythic idols in our modern times.
Butterfly Stories: Malaise II
by Laurence Favre
Switzerland / Germany 2026
Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition
This analogue multi-screen installation is part of the ongoing artistic research project “Expanded Spectropoetics”. It addresses
collections from natural history museums to activate haunting memories of the forthcoming.
Casting for a Film, Ihsan’s Diary
by Lamia Joreige | with Rana Zidane, Aly Harkous, Imad Alawneh, Omar Ahmed, Dana El Sherif
Lebanon 2026
Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition
In Beirut, actors audition for a film based on a soldier’s diary written in Jerusalem in 1915. They interpret scenes, reflect on the First
World War and the present-day, and explore longing, identity and memory.
El León
by Diana Bustamante
Colombia 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Strange images overlap like floating ghosts: a dead body, a singer, an audience. The film shows, paradoxically and theatrically, how
death inhabits the León de Greiff Auditorium in Colombia.
Exprmntl 4 Knokke
by Claudia von Alemann, Reinold E. Thiel
Germany 1968
Forum Expanded | Documentary form | Short film
Turn of the year 1967/68: at the fourth EXPRMNTL festival in the Belgian seaside resort of Knokke, the film documents spontaneous
performances, happenings and protest actions, capturing – only a few months before May ’68 – the harbingers of cultural upheaval.
Fanfictie: Volcanology
by Riar Rizaldi | with Agatha Irena, Ula Zuhra
Indonesia / Italy 2025
Forum Expanded Exhibition | International premiere | Exhibition
Deep down in the bowels of a mountain, a Dutch geologist’s volcanic theories clash with local cosmologies in the Indonesian
archipelago. Colonial science encounters the poetic, radical possibilities of reading nature otherwise.
Filme Pin
by María Rojas Arias & Andrés Jurado (La Vulcanizadora) | with Ana Naomi de Sousa
Colombia / Portugal 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Between light, metal and silver, a collection of solidarity pins turns into an archive of another scale: spectres of exile and international
struggle against Portugal’s fascist and colonial regime.
Film No. 4 (Bottoms)
by Yoko Ono
USA 1966
Forum Expanded
In silent, black-and-white sequences, Yoko Ono shows naked, walking buttocks. The Fluxfilm from 1966 offers a new take on the
portrait, proposing an image of humanity in its most vulnerable and egalitarian form.
Floresta do fim do mundo (Forest of the End of the World)
by Felipe M. Bragança, Denilson Baniwa | with Iracema Pankararu, Ítalo Martins, Ywyzar Tentehar
Brazil 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film
Suely, an Indigenous woman living in a large Brazilian city, spends her days in a small apartment. In her dreams, she communicates
with a forest and connects to secrets of a world undergoing radical changes.
Forever…Forever
by Johann Lurf
Austria / France 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film
The uninterrupted light trail of one year and ten months, condensed down to 20 minutes, filmed on a self-made camera. Daily rhythms
accelerate, slowly at first, then more intensely. A structuralist film about transience.
Fruits of Despair
by Nima Nassaj
Iran 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
While making a film about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, an Iranian filmmaker is thrust into war himself. He is forced to flee Tehran
with his family, and his political essay transforms into a twelve‑day diary of survival, exile and identity.
İki Laborantın Yorgun Saatleri (The Weary Hours of Two Lab Assistants)
by Burak Çevik | with Nalan Kuruçim, Bahar Çevik, Didar Püren Erbek
Turkey / Germany / United Kingdom / Croatia 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Short film
Late at night, two lab assistants analyse an unknown substance. A coffee break turns into a fortune-telling session, shifting their gaze
from science to intuition. They imagine a space where rational inquiry and foresight coexist.
Industries of Denial, Stage 10: From Musa Dagh to Port Saïd
by Angela Melitopoulos, Kerstin Schroedinger | with Joséphine Gallagher, Angela Melitopoulos, Kerstin Schroedinger
Germany / Greece / Finland 2025
Forum Expanded Exhibition | International premiere | Exhibition
A cartographic installation with 16mm archival photographs and essayistic travelogues, weaving together the Baghdad Railway’s
history and the denial of genocidal politics with the migration routes of eastern Anatolian minorities.
Katabasis
by Martin Moolhuijsen
Germany / Italy 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Animation | Short film
In a cave situated between the ridges of a human fingerprint, a primordial encounter with matter, light and sound unfolds.
Land Invaders
by Cassandra Gardiner, Juan Mateo Menendez
USA 2026
Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition
Land Invaders is an 8-bit video game that reimagines the history and legacy of colonialism, letting players symbolically confront
intergenerational trauma through arcade-style gameplay.
Let There Be Whistleblowers
by Ken Jacobs, Flo Jacobs
USA 2005
Forum Expanded
A train passes through a tunnel and hurtles onto a station. Time and space are toyed with. Composed to the first part of “Drumming”
by Steve Reich. Presented in memory of Flo and Ken Jacobs.
Metanoia
by Bigum + Björge
Germany / Finland 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere
A live expanded cinema performance: a realm of light and shadow blending with sound textures. Moving images and material collages
create a dreamlike landscape, awakening something undiscovered and untamed.
MUSCLE
by Karimah Ashadu
Italy / United Kingdom / USA / Germany / Nigeria 2025
Forum Expanded | International premiere | Documentary form | Short film
MUSCLE is an intimate portrait of Lagos bodybuilders. Close-ups of inflated muscles, bulging veins and glistening skin blur into abstract
forms, reflecting on the shifting embodiment and representation of the Black male body.
Narrative
by Anocha Suwichakornpong | with Ubolvadee Junthorn, Phayaw Akkahad, Ornanong Thaisriwong, Kunpat Singhathong, Sunanta
Peechavet
Thailand / South Korea / Japan 2025
Forum Expanded | European premiere | Documentary form | Short film
The film stages a fictional trial around the 2010 Bangkok massacre, blending witness testimony with the filmmaker’s research. A
meditation on truth and justice in the absence of official accountability.
Nursery Rhymes. (Holy) Water
by Belinda Kazeem-Kamiński | with Joy Alphonsus, Chioma Okoh, Henrie Dennis
Austria / Italy 2025
Forum Expanded | International premiere | Short film
“Rock, water, fire, air…” – the rhythmic singing of a children’s song echoes on. This film intertwines play and the memory of the forced
baptism of three African girls in 1855 Bruneck, Tyrol, into acts of resistance.
Oghneyet Touha Al Hazina (Sad Song of Touha)
by Atteyat Al Abnoudy
Egypt 1972
Forum Expanded | Documentary form
A dream-like portrait of life on the streets of Cairo. The unobtrusive camera accompanies fire-eaters, childlike serpent people and
others whose stories are told by the piercing voice of poet Abdel Rahman El-Abnoudy, husband of the director.
Phi Pattana (In Sum)
by Komtouch Napattaloong
Thailand 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Corroded pixels struggle to form an image as they move through Cold War promises of development in rural Thailand, haunted by
archival voices.
Pink Schlemmer
by Oliver Husain | with Tanveer Alam
Canada 2025
Forum Expanded | European premiere | Short film
In 2024, a deteriorated 16mm print of a film about Oskar Schlemmer’s Bauhaus dances resurfaced, now awash in vibrant pink from
chemical aging. Oliver Husain and collaborators use this flamboyant tint to reimagine the 1925 choreographies.
The Dislocation of Amber
by Hussein Shariffe
Sudan 1975
Forum Expanded | Documentary form
Suakin, a formerly flourishing port in Sudan, today lies in ruins, a shadow of its former self. The film interweaves an artistic tapestry
using visual imagery, symbols, abstraction and the melodic voice of the late Sudanese singer Abdel-Aziz Dawoud.
The Recce
by Daniel Mann
United Kingdom / Germany 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Drawing on a location test filmed in Uganda and an email exchange with the scout, this short film captures cinema’s ties to land and its
entanglement with colonial imaginaries, binding the fiction of filmmaking with state-building.
The sun that fell into the water
by Lena Kocutar | with Pilar Petropoulos-White, Ivana Kocutar
Germany / Slovenia 2025
Forum Expanded Exhibition | World premiere | Exhibition
A power plant on Maribor river island in present-day Slovenia, built under German occupation, now powers a computing centre
monitoring extinction. Thermal and infrared visions reveal lingering presences, blurring the line between living and non-living.
This Desirable Device
by Mina Simendić
Serbia / Germany 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Exploring the power that comes with language itself, the worth of the device, not the meaning, an artist considers the actual price of
emigrating into a “better life”, while working in a restrictive political climate.
This Suffocating Now
by Vika Kirchenbauer
Germany 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
At a time when elements of fascisation are becoming ever more apparent, ever more pervasive, artist Vika Kirchenbauer takes a
personal look at what is in the air in present-day Germany.
Uchronia
by Fil Ieropoulos | with Kristof, Flomaria Papadaki, D. Mortimer, Amani Cosmo, Robert Carithers
Greece / Netherlands 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere
Arthur Rimbaud’s ghost wanders through history, meeting revolutionary figures such as Emma Goldman, David Wojnarowicz and
Marsha P. Johnson. A layered collage of encounters questioning identity, revolution and the role of the artistic avant-garde.
Warnungen an die ferne Zukunft (Warnings to the Distant Future)
by Juliane Jaschnow, Stefanie Schroeder
Germany 2025
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
“How should those who come after us be warned of danger?” A film about the search for the German-German nuclear waste repository
– between warning signs, feedback loops, flowing flocks of birds and the area between sign and object.
We Deh Here
by Maybelle Peters
United Kingdom 2025
Forum Expanded Exhibition | German premiere | Exhibition
A 16mm film installation responding to legacies of Scottish colonialism and slavery in Guyana through archival research, matrilineal
lines and sewing.
Yurugu – Invisible Lines
by Petna Ndaliko Katondolo, Laurent Van Lancker
Democratic Republic of the Congo / Belgium / USA 2026
Forum Expanded | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
A film about the gift of re-membering what was dis-membered by the colonial project. Dreamscapes, ritualised practices of sharing and
ancestral rhythms render visible the previously invisible lines that once held communities and ecosystems in sacred balance.
Informació: Berlinale Generation 2026 – Against the Times. Opening Films and Complete Competition Line-up.
Abracadabra
by Amay Mehrishi | with Advay Pradhan, Arsh Victor Suri, Anvishaa Tyagi, Ira Chitalia, Supriya Sawant
United Kingdom / India 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film
On a school bus ride that feels both endless and fleeting, Agastya wrestles with identity, guilt and unspoken emotions when his best
friend chooses to sit elsewhere.
A Fabulosa Máquina do Tempo (The Fabulous Time Machine | Die fabelhafte Zeitmaschine)
by Eliza Capai | with Manuellinha, Manu, Sophia
Brazil 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Documentary form
In the arid Brazilian hinterland, girls play poised between their mothers’ difficult pasts and fantastic dreams for the future. In a place
where men are still seen as giants compared to women, the girls cross the threshold from childhood into adolescence.
A Family
by Mees Peijnenburg | with Finn Vogels, Celeste Holsheimer, Carice van Houten, Pieter Embrechts
Netherlands / Belgium 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere
Caught in the crossfire of their parents’ divorce, Nina and Eli are torn between loyalty, anger and a longing to be seen. Through their
mirrored perspectives the same story unfolds, revealing how love can fracture and still find its way home.
Allá en el cielo (Nobody Knows the World)
by Roddy Dextre | with Ransés Naranjo Franco, Gabriel Merino Dorival, Kenyi Farfán Baique, Santiago Solórzano Zevallos
Peru 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
In the outskirts of Lima, eleven-year-old Chito cares for the carrier pigeons used in his brother’s drug trade. After violence shatters his
childhood, grief and a fragile gesture of humanity open the possibility of another destiny.
Atlasul universului (The Atlas of the Universe | Der Atlas des Universums)
by Paul Negoescu | with Matei Donciu, Johanna Mild, Călin Petru, Sofia Marinescu, Marin Grigore
Romania / Bulgaria 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere
After mistakenly buying two right-footed shoes, a ten-year-old boy sets off across the countryside to find the missing left one. An
unexpected journey of courage, friendship and self-discovery.
Bats & Bugs (Nachtschwärmer)
by Lena von Döhren
Switzerland 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film
When a streetlamp lights up on a country road in the jungle, a group of insects goes crazy – which proves to be handy for the hungry
bats in a nearby cave.
Black Burns Fast
by Sanduela Asanda | with Esihle Ndleleni, Muadi Ilung
South Africa 2025
Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film
Adorkable Luthando is on track for an ordinary year at the prestigious boarding school she attends on scholarship – until the arrival of a
new girl in her class ignites Luthando’s suppressed desires and threatens her self-image and relationships.
C’est ma soeur (That’s My Sister)
by Zoé Pelchat | with Florence Saint-Yves, Anne Florence, Stéphane Jacques, Pascale Desrochers, Alexandre Bergeron
Canada 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
When Camille, a teenager with Down’s syndrome, auditions for a dance troupe, her sister Agathe discovers the quiet cruelty of
prejudice – and the fierce love that fights back.
Chicas Tristes (Sad Girlz)
by Fernanda Tovar | with Rocio Guzmán, Darana Álvarez, Tatsumi Milori, Tomás García Agraz, Mónica del Carmen
Mexico / Spain / France 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film
La Maestra and Paula are inseparable friends and the strongest swimmers on their team, until an incident at a party forces them to
choose between silence and speaking out, testing the limits of their friendship.
Cuando llegue a casa (When I Get Home)
by Edgar Adrián | with Ricardo Martínez, María Rojo, Alise Cortéz, Zahid Estrada, Antonio Venegas
Mexico 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
Paco, a teenager from Guadalajara, explores his identity through his friendship with Andrea and his attraction to Mario. This tests his
bond with his grandmother as he prepares for the feast of the patron saint.
En Route To
by Yoo Jae-in | with Sim Su-bin, Lee Ji-won, Jang Sun
South Korea 2025
Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film
Following the disappearance of her teacher, the pregnant pupil Yun-ji is left all alone. To pay for an abortion, she steals the savings of
her roommate, Kyung-sun. A film about the rights over one’s own body, about society and community.
En, ten, týky! (Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe! | Ene, mene, muh!)
by Andrea Szelesová
Czechia 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film
Yios, a lonely mythical boy whose head shines like the sun, struggles to make friends in the clouds. After an unfortunate prank sends
him down to Earth, an unexpected encounter challenges the way he sees himself.
Entotsumachi no Poupelle – Yakusoku no Tokeidai (Chimney Town: Frozen in Time)
by Hirota Yusuke | with Nagase Yuzuna, Megumi, Kubota Masataka
Japan 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation
After losing his friend Poupelle, young Lubicchi wanders into a mysterious realm where a clock in a tower is frozen at 11:59. To return
home, he must restart it – and find the courage to believe again.
Feito Pipa (Gugu’s World | Gugus Welt)
by Allan Deberton | with Yuri Gomes, Teca Pereira, Lázaro Ramos, Carlos Francisco, Georgina Castro
Brazil 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere
Gugu, an almost-twelve-year-old boy with football dreams, is raised in the accepting care of his grandmother, Dilma. As she becomes
increasingly frail and their world shifts, he struggles to protect the place where he is free to be who he is.
Ghost School (Geisterschule)
by Seemab Gul | with Nazualiya Arsalan, Samina Seher, Adnan Shah Tipu, Vajdaan Shah, Muhammad Zaman
Pakistan / Germany / Saudi Arabia 2025
Generation Kplus | European premiere | Debut film
Ten-year-old Rabia wants to know why her school has suddenly closed. Rumours are rife in the village and the authorities are no help.
Courageously setting out to find the truth, Rabia navigates rural superstitions, local corruption and a wall of silence.
Hotel Oblique
by Merlin Flügel
Germany 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Animation | Short film
A budgie finds itself in a luxurious wellness hotel that promises stressed birds peace and relaxation. But between the lulling sound of
the fountains and soothing massages, it longs only to return to the safety of its cage.
Imaginarni brojevi (Imaginary Numbers | Imaginäre Zahlen)
by Jelica Jerinić | with Goran Bogdan, Maša Radušin, Milica Janevski, Milica Trifunović, Aleksandar Milojević
Serbia / Croatia 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film
Mirna and her father take the bus from their village to the city of Niš for her to participate in the national mathematics competition. It is
a big day: winning an award could gain her a place at a prestigious school and pave the way to a better future.
Jülapüin Yonna (The Dream of Dancing)
by Luzbeidy Monterrosa Atencio | with Luznery Epieyu, Margarita Barrios, Jose Vicente
Colombia 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
In the heart of the Alta Guajira, 15-year-old Weinshi, a girl from the Wayuu people whose name means “Time”, begins to hear an
ancestral calling in her dreams: the earth must be healed through her people’s sacred dance, the Yonna.
Lángbogár a zsebemben (Fire in My Pocket | Feuer in der Hosentasche)
by Janka Feiner
Hungary 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film
A little boy, bored with building a bed, seeks something more exciting. A mischievous fire creature lures him into a magical mushroom
world, where anything is possible and adventure awaits – beyond his father’s reach.
Mambo Kids
by Emanuele Tresca | with Alessandro Nicola Bernardo, Flavio Condemi
Italy 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
On a quiet late-summer day, Alessandro and Flavio set out in search of the last secrets of their city. Sitting on the branch of a large
cherry tree, they wait for the night. A beer with friends, mopeds heading home, and a farewell.
Matapanki
by Diego “Mapache” Fuentes | with Ramón Gávez, Diego Bravo, Antonia McCarthy, Rosa Peñaloza, Rodrigo Lisboa
Chile 2025
Generation 14plus | European premiere | Debut film
After gaining alcohol-fuelled superpowers, Ricardo, a young punk from the outskirts, sets out to change society. But one brutal mistake
ignites an international conflict, with him at the heart of the storm.
Memories of a Window
by Mehraneh Salimian, Amin Pakparvar
USA 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Following crackdowns on protests in Iran, civilians begin documenting the unrest from behind windows. When a woman is shot while
recording, a film student writes her a letter raising the question: Can revolution emerge from behind windows?
Ni chui do wo chui si (Tutti)
by Zhuang Rong Zuo | with Liu Rong Chen, Wu Shao Yu
Taiwan 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film
Rong Chen would like to keep her place in the recorder group, Shao Yu wants to give up playing. She asks him for tips, and by
practicing together, they not only improve their skills, but also learn something much more important from each other.
Ni’er (The Girl)
by Yucheng Tan | with Wang Zhiyun, Hou Ruining
People’s Republic of China 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
Seventeen-year-old Ni’er feels trapped between her monotonous daily grind at a petrol station and the weight of family expectations. A
fleeting encounter with a female truck driver radiating freedom and self-determination sparks a quiet revolution within her.
No Salgas (Don’t Come Out)
by Victoria Linares Villegas | with Cecile van Welie, Gabriela Cortés, Camila Issa, Camila Santana, Mariela Guerrero
Dominican Republic 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere
After her girlfriend’s death, Liz hides her true self until a weekend trip with friends awakens forbidden desires. The result is paranoia
and violence that consumes the group as Liz’s secret unleashes a deadly force.
Not a Hero (Kein Held)
by Rima Das | with Bhuman Bhargav Das, Sukanya Boruah, Mrinmoy Das
India / Singapore 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere
Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy meets his embittered aunt, befriends a horse and joins the local kids on wild
adventures, discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had.
Öömõtted (A Serious Thought | Nachtgedanken)
by Jonas Taul | with Harriet Toompere
Estonia 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Animation | Short film
When a boy has trouble falling asleep at night, he begins to ponder his place in the world. If the Earth is just a small marble flying
through space, and he is only one child among many, what is the meaning of his existence?
Papaya
by Priscilla Kellen
Brazil 2025
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Debut film | Animation
Papaya, a tiny seed in the Amazon rainforest who is passionate about flying, must keep moving to avoid taking root. But when she
discovers the power of her roots, it triggers a revolution that transforms her world and fulfils her dreams in an unexpected way.
Quatro Meninas (Four Girls)
by Karen Suzane | with Alana Cabral, Ágatha Marinho, Dhara Lopes, Maria Ibraim
Brazil / Netherlands 2025
Generation 14plus | International premiere | Debut film
Four enslaved girls dream of freedom. When a turn of events puts their lives at risk, they decide to run away. To their surprise, their
mistresses discover the plan – and insist on going with them.
Riding Time (Reitend)
by Roopa Gogineni, Farhaan Mumtaz
United Kingdom / France 2025
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Documentary form | Short film
Horse-obsessed Jaleal comes of age on the West Yorkshire moors while carrying forward the ancient cavalry sport of neza bazi. Filmed
over three summers, this joyful portrait blows the dust off traditional tales of Empire, migration and belonging.
Scorching
by Wang Beidi | with Lv Jiaxin, Li Li, Li Xin, Xu Qinghe
People’s Republic of China 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Short film
Li Yan’s life is as regimented as the production lines in the local poultry factory. Her grandmother is determined to get her a job there,
but Li Yan refuses. Obsessed with the mystery of life and creation, she secretly attempts to hatch a stolen egg.
Speedy!
by Oh Jiin | with Kim Gyuna, Lee Kyoung hoon, Hong Sung choon, Leem Seung-min, Ban Hae Young
South Korea 2025
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Short film
Seoul, 1989. Jung-min wants to become a speed-reading prodigy, just like Dong-hyun – the coolest guy in town who can finish an entire
book in just 60 seconds! But things do not go exactly as she expected.
Spî (White | Weiß)
by Navroz Shaban | with Rewan Nizar
Iraqi Kurdistan Region 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film
In a small village classroom, a teacher often transforms the blackboard with a simple white sheet. When it is taken for a burial rite, the
children refuse to let their moment slip away – and set out to reclaim what they were promised.
Sunny Dancer
by George Jaques | with Bella Ramsey, Neil Patrick Harris
United Kingdom 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film
As if conquering cancer were not hard enough, 17-year-old Ivy’s parents sign her up to spend the summer at what she calls “chemo
camp”. Once there, she unexpectedly manages to find friends in a group of misfits and has a summer she will never forget.
Tegenwoordig heet iedereen Sorry (Everyone’s Sorry Nowadays | Heute heißen alle Sorry)
by Frederike Migom | with Lisa Vanhemelrijck, Laurence Roothooft, Sachli Gholamalizad, Lewis Hannes, Lewis Gérard
Belgium / Netherlands / Germany 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere
On a sweltering summer day, Bianca feels unseen by her parents. Then an unexpected encounter with her favourite female actor, Billie
King, helps her to find herself. A tender, imaginative tale about dreams and carving out a space for yourself in life.
The lights, they fall
by Saša Vajda | with Mohammed Yassin Ben Majdouba, Flor Prieto Catemaxca, Mahira Hakberdieva, Safet Bajraj, Shanthi Philipp
Germany 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film
Sixteen-year-old Ilay drifts through the summer on the outskirts of Berlin while a palliative nurse accompanies his ailing mother during
her last days.
The Thread
by Fenn O’Meally | with Anaya Thorley, Tyrelle Boyce, David Gyasi, Lucy Phelps, Thea Butler
United Kingdom 2025
Generation 14plus | International premiere | Short film
Grace is born of dual heritage: she has a white British mother and a Black Jamaican father. As she reaches her early teens, Grace takes
her identity into her own hands and begins to navigate how to exist as a young woman, fully Black, fully white.
Under The Wave off Little Dragon (Unter der Welle vor Little Dragon)
by Jian Luo | with Wang Kexin, Jessica Dong
United Kingdom 2025
Generation Kplus | European premiere | Short film
When her goldfish dies, six-year-old Feifei sets off through a small Welsh seaside town in search of answers. Her journey leads her to
reimagine a folktale from her mother’s homeland – on her own terms.
Whale 52 – Suite for Man, Boy, and Whale (Wal 52 – Suite für Mann, Junge und Wal)
by Daniel Neiden | with Bruce Vilanch, Parker Allana Hughes
USA 2026
Generation Kplus | International premiere | Animation | Short film
A quiet boy and a silently grieving widower who volunteers at the boy’s school discover a magical pen and journal that enable them to
hear each other with a listening heart.
What Will I Become?
by Lexie Bean, Logan Rozos
USA 2026
Generation 14plus | World premiere | Debut film | Documentary form
Co-directors Lexie and Logan weave together the stories of two trans boys who died by suicide and their trans masculine+ community,
offering resources and imagination for a way forward.
Yercekimi (Gravity | Schwerkraft)
by Dalya Keleş | with Sudem Berin-Dinç, Mustafa Konak, İpek Çattım
Turkey 2026
Generation Kplus | World premiere | Short film
Deniz plays happily with her best friend Umut at their secret hideout. But at school, she is excluded by the boys and also fails to fit in
with the girls. Then, a childhood dream becomes true and takes on a new meaning.
Informació: Magic and Defiance Shape the Berlinale Shorts Programme of 2026.
A Woman’s Place is Everywhere
by Fanny Texier
USA 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
After the death of their mother, twin sisters face eviction from the loft that has been their home for more than three decades – a place
like a living time capsule, filled with layers of memory, art, motherhood, sisterhood and New York history.
Chuuraa
by Evgenia Arbugaeva
United Kingdom 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
In the remote Siberian Arctic, an Indigenous Sakha scientist descends into the depths of the melting permafrost. Searching for an
ancient creature, he makes his way through the dangerous, claustrophobic caves to the mythical realm of the Underworld.
Cosmonauts
by Leo Černic | with Leo Černic
Slovenia / Italy 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film
On an intergalactic cruise for singles, lonely souls chase a kiss, a caress or just a glimpse of love among the stars. A colourful collision
of desire, longing, humour and absurdity.
Di san xian (Kleptomania)
by Jingkai Qu | with Zhiye Wang
People’s Republic of China 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
A rough wind is blowing between the dreary apartment blocks. In this world of adults, a rebellious boy struggles to find his way and
encounters violence everywhere he turns. A portrait of a society in fragmented images.
Ein Unfall (An Accident)
by Angelika Spangel | with Franz Spangel, Daniel Haidegger, Markus Rechberger, Tobias Schuh, Fabian Schuh
Austria 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
In the microcosm of a small village, paths and fates cross. A car is burning at the roadside, pigs are dying in their sties and a man is
lying on a park bench. Is he dead? Who is to blame, who is responsible and when did the playful mood turn sour?
Flim Flam
by Siegfried A. Fruhauf
Austria 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film
A visual and acoustic reflection about perception, deception, truth and the medium of film itself. Between visibility, irritation, structure
and dissolution, a space arises for one’s own vision. An experimental film that wants to be experienced.
Graft Versus Host
by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze
Germany / Georgia 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
In this speculative video essay, the filmmaker connects his medical history with the shifts in post-Cold War geopolitics and their impact
on contemporary politics.
Henry is a Girl Who Likes to Sleep
by Marthe Peters
Belgium 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
The filmmaker writes a letter to her cat, Henry. She is looking for a soft and tender place to inhabit – a quiet refuge of warmth to
retreat into when the world becomes too loud. An ode to our captive pets and the intimate worlds we build together.
Kontrewers
by Zuza Banasińska
Netherlands / Poland / France 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
The ghost of a possessed girl, trapped for centuries within a stone, encounters the director’s 102-year-old grandmother. What begins
as a haunting becomes a tender dialogue, as archival, staged and documentary footage blur.
La hora de irse (Time to Go)
by Renzo Cozza | with Martín Shanly, Jerónimo Bosia, Paula Grinszpan, Pilar Viñes, Julián Larquier Tellarini
Argentina 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
Patricio works for his sisters and feels trapped in a life that no longer fits him. Searching for change, he agrees to go on a date with a
mysterious man.
Les âmes du Fouta (Souls of Fouta)
by Alpha Diallo | with Hawa Sow, Mamadou Ly, Kalidou Ndiath
France / Senegal 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
Dembe died of an overdose in the distant metropolis of Dakar. His father refuses to bury him in the family graveyard in the village,
believing that his soul has become “impure”. Dembe’s mother decides to take matters into her own hands.
Les juifs riches
by Yolande Zauberman
France 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
In English, we say “rich, richer, the richest”. In Yiddish, we say “Rach (which means rich), Miè Guizoukt (which means: may it happen to
me), A Ganèf (what a thief!)”. According to the director, this film will almost make you Jewish.
Miriam
by Karla Condado
Mexico 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
A film letter from the director to her aunt, who was murdered by her partner. She talks about the aftermath of the femicide, her grief,
the family’s persistent fear and how she has managed to break the silence to open a space for healing.
Mit einem freundlichen Gruss (With a Kind Regard)
by Pavel Mozhar
Germany 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
More than 400 dusty job application letters in an abandoned GDR factory tell of the personal circumstances and memories of a
generation. Wishes and fears are laid bare in the effort to find a place in the free market economy.
Oupatevak het tam phnom (Incident on the Mountain)
by Savunthara Seng | with Nareach Pich, Kosal Van Than, Vollak Kong
Cambodia 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
Years ago, a helicopter crashed under mysterious circumstances high in the mountains. Climbing the slopes to investigate the
accident, a journalist and a soldier encounter a shaman deep in the forest who tells them about ancient rain rituals.
Plan contraplan (Shot Reverse Shot)
by Radu Jude, Adrian Cioflâncă
Romania 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Documentary form | Short film
During the 1980s, the American journalist Edward Serotta documented the harsh realities and Jewish life in socialist Romania. The
secret services clandestinely accompanied him on his journey. A photo essay from opposing perspectives.
Stallion y la bola de cristal (Stallion and a Crystal Ball)
by Christian Avilés | with Gerard Ribera, Dudu Alves, Cristina Plazas
Spain 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
In his dark, silent room, a secluded teenager casts a spell. A poetic fever dream exploring queer longing and the magic and mysteries
of adolescence.
TAXI MOTO
by Gaël Kamilindi | with Gaël Kamilindi, Erwan Kepoa Falé
Switzerland / France 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
A director has to reimagine his film – a love story between two men – because he was not allowed to shoot it in his home country. In a
different location, he finds a new leading actor and, together with him, a tender gesture of resistance.
Unidentifizierte Unflugobjekte (UUO) (Unidentified Nonflying Objects (UNO))
by Sasha Svirsky | with Sasha Svirsky
Germany 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Animation | Short film
However permanent and stable any order may seem, it may eventually crumble when reality outside of the system creeps in, growing
like organic matter through the boundaries that the order has imposed. An animated odyssey.
Yawman ma walad (Someday a Child)
by Marie-Rose Osta | with Khaled Hassan, Antoine Daher
France / Romania / Lebanon 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
A boy with extraordinary powers lives with his uncle in a Lebanese village where the noise of warplanes is a daily occurrence. As his
uncle tries to train him to appear “normal”, the boy’s gift becomes impossible to contain.
Yuragim
by Varia Garib, Kirill Komar | with Varia Garib, Hasan Azimov
Austria / Uzbekistan 2026
Berlinale Shorts | World premiere | Short film
Saida moves between the roles of teacher, daughter, translator and fixer like a train on its tracks. As her boss looms closer, she must
decide whether to continue supporting the system or vanish into a world of her own making.
Informació: Berlinale Classics: The Programme.
Assarab (Mirage)
by Ahmed Bouanani | with Mohamed el-Habachi, Mohamed Saïd Afifi, Fatima Regragui, Mostafa Mounir, Mohamed Razine
Morocco 1979
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
After serendipitously finding a bundle of money, a poor villager tries his luck in the big city. There, he encounters a range of people
also hoping for a better life – preachers, soothsayers, jugglers. A seminal work of post-colonial Moroccan cinema.
Erogotoshi-tachi yori: Jinruigaku nyûmon (The Pornographers)
by Shōhei Imamura | with Shōichi Ozawa, Sumiko Sakamoto, Ganjirō Nakamura, Chocho Miyako, Keiko Sagawa
Japan 1966
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
A pornographic film director surrenders to his perversions, satisfies those of his customers, and calls it a democratic act. Greed and
base instincts dictate this grim grotesquerie by directing maestro Shōhei Imamura (1926–2006).
Geheimnisse einer Seele (Secrets of a Soul)
by Georg Wilhelm Pabst | with Werner Krauss, Ruth Weyher, Ilka Grüning, Jack Trevor
Germany 1926
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
A man develops a phobia of knives and turns to psychoanalysis for help. A psychological thriller in the strict sense of the term.
Accompanied by music by Yongbom Lee, with the neural activity of one musician translated live into light and sound.
Hukkunud Alpinisti hotell (Dead Mountaineer’s Hotel)
by Grigori Kromanov | with Uldis Pūcītis, Jüri Järvet, Lembit Peterson, Mikk Mikiver, Irena Kriauzaite
Estonian SSR 1979
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
There is a murder at a snowed-in mountain hotel. Could supernatural forces be at work here? This genre-busting film noir with
elements of fantasy is based on the eponymous book by legendary Soviet writing duo Arkady and Boris Strugatsky.
In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones
by Pradip Krishen | with Roshan Seth, Arjun Raina, Arundhati Roy, Rituraj Singh, Raghuvir Yadav
India 1989
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
At architecture college in 1974 New Delhi, student Annie fails his final exams four times because the dean has it in for him. Now he is
facing his fifth attempt. This whimsical campus comedy with a screenplay by Arundhati Roy became a cult hit.
Jubei Ninpucho (Ninja Scroll)
by Yoshiaki Kawajiri | with Kôichi Yamadera, Emi Shinohara, Takeshi Aono, Osamu Saka, Daisuke Gôri
Japan 1993
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version | Animation
During his wanderings through Edo-era Japan, a young ninja warrior meets eight opponents who present him with demonic challenges.
An anime film full of action, splatter and fantasy elements, that was quickly recognised as a masterpiece of the genre.
Kryshtalevyi Palats (Crystal Palace)
by Hryhori Hrycher | with Iryna Volodko, Stepan Shahaida, Havrylo Terekhov, Pavlo Kyiansky, Terenti Yura
Ukrainian SSR 1934
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
After a pacifist artwork incurs the displeasure of totalitarian state authorities, its creator is accused of the murder of a state official. A
Ukrainian political drama, influenced by German expressionist films and the Ukrainian avant-garde movement.
La kermesse héroïque (Carnival in Flanders)
by Jacques Feyder | with Françoise Rosay, André Alerme, Jean Murat, Louis Jouvet, Lyne Clevers
France / Germany 1935
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
In 1616 Flanders, a city is facing the influx of Spanish troops. The clever townswomen use courage and charm to make sure the
occupation is peaceful. A nimble costume drama with visual references to Flemish painting.
Leaving Las Vegas
by Mike Figgis | with Nicolas Cage, Elisabeth Shue, Julian Sands, Richard Lewis, Steven Weber
USA 1995
Berlinale Classics | International premiere of the digitally restored version
Leaving Las Vegas is a heady cocktail of unsentimental boozer film and touching love story. His portrayal of an alcoholic who sets out
to drink himself to death in the neon-lit Sin City of the title garnered Nicolas Cage an Oscar.
Panelstory, aneb jak se rodí sídliště (Prefab Story | Geschichte der Wände oder Wie eine Siedlung entsteht)
by Věra Chytilová | with Lukáš Bech, Antonín Vaňha, Eva Kačírková, Oldřich Navrátil, Jiří Kodet
Czechoslovakia 1979
Berlinale Classics | World premiere of the digitally restored version
A social satire about the difficulties of life and community in a newly-built, but already shabby housing estate on the fringes of Prague.
The film was not officially approved until two years after its completion and has now been digitally restored.
Informació: Film Selection for the Retrospective 2026 and Cooperation with the Goethe-Institut.
Allemagne année 90 neuf zéro (Deutschland Neu(n) Null)
by Jean-Luc Godard | with Eddie Constantine, Hanns Zischler, Claudia Michelsen
France / Germany 1991
Retrospective
Lemmy Caution, a western intelligence agent in East Germany, travels through the unravelling country, visited by the ghosts of
Germany past. A multi-layered collage of sound and image that uses numerous classic German films.
Bamboozled (It’s Showtime)
by Spike Lee | with Damon Wayans, Savion Glover, Jada Pinkett Smith
USA 2000
Retrospective
A Black television writer tries to get fired by creating the “New Millennium Minstrel Show” showcasing racist stereotypes – but it then
becomes a huge hit. With his satire of the media, Spike Lee indicted the racism inherent in America’s popular culture.
Berlin, Bahnhof Friedrichstraße 1990
by Konstanze Binder, Lilly Grote, Ulrike Herdin, Julia Kunert | with Ula Stöckl, Jon Rose, Jörg Foth
Germany 1991
Retrospective | Documentary form
A changing of track. Observations and interviews with border guards and commuters at Berlin’s Friedrichstrasse station in 1990, as the
border between East and West Germany was becoming ever more porous and this crossing was already being dismantled.
Boyz n the Hood
by John Singleton | with Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube, Cuba Gooding Jr.
USA 1991
Retrospective
A classic of New Black Cinema. Growing up in disadvantaged circumstances in a neighbourhood riddled with drugs, robberies and
shoot-outs, a young man develops a strong personality that saves him from sliding into a life of crime.
Der Kontrolleur (The Border Guard)
by Stefan Trampe | with Hermann Beyer, Ulrike Krumbiegel, Eugen Krößner
Germany 1995
Retrospective
A psychological study of a “borderline” regime fanatic. A former East German border guard is unable to come to terms with the fall of
the Wall. The widowed loner continues to show up for “duty” at the abandoned border crossing where his behaviour ends in tragedy.
D’Est (From the East | Von Osten)
by Chantal Akerman
Belgium / France / Portugal 1993
Retrospective | Documentary form
A documentary following a journey from West to East, from summery Germany to wintry, snowy Moscow. In this road movie of still
lifes, which eschews voiceover narration, the camera explores the landscapes and the faces of the people who live in them.
Glocken aus der Tiefe. Glaube und Aberglaube in Rußland (Bells from the Deep. Faith and Superstition in Russia)
by Werner Herzog
Germany / USA 1993
Retrospective | Documentary form
A visual study of believers and religious charlatans in Siberia after the dissolution of the Soviet Union. A fascinated Werner Herzog
encounters real spirituality and genuine ecstatics, but also dubious faith healers and shamans.
Gorilla Bathes at Noon
by Dušan Makavejev | with Svetozar Cvetković, Anita Manćić, Alexandra Rohmig
Yugoslavia (until 1992) / Germany 1993
Retrospective
After the Red Army withdraws from the former East Germany, a Russian major is left wandering aimlessly around Berlin, which he
experiences as a theatre of the absurd. A post-socialist satire incorporating documentary fragments and archival footage.
Im Glanze dieses Glückes (In the Splendour of Happiness)
by Johann Feindt, Jeanine Meerapfel, Helga Reidemeister, Dieter Schumann, Tamara Trampe
Germany 1990
Retrospective | Documentary form
Citizens of East Germany talk about their experiences and feelings in the face of upcoming elections that will lead to reunification with
the West. The past is tinged with regret, frustration and anger, while the future is uncertain.
Johanna d’Arc of Mongolia
by Ulrike Ottinger | with Delphine Seyrig, Irm Hermann, Gillian Scalici
Federal Republic of Germany 1989
Retrospective
Beguilingly staged, yet with a documentary feel, the film follows four women travelling alone from western Europe and the USA who
are taken hostage by a Mongolian princess and establish close contact with the culture of “the most hospitable people on Earth”.
Juice
by Ernest R. Dickerson | with Omar Epps, Jermaine Hopkins, Khalil Kain
USA 1992
Retrospective
Spike Lee’s cinematographer Ernest R. Dickerson’s directorial debut. A story of four young Black men in Harlem featuring hip-hop stars
Tupac Shakur and Queen Latifah. Quincy dreams of becoming a star DJ, while his pal Bishop wants to be a rich gangster.
La double vie de Véronique (The Double Life of Veronique | Die zwei Leben der Veronika)
by Krzysztof Kieślowski | with Irène Jacob, Philippe Volter, Sandrine Dumas
France / Poland / Norway 1991
Retrospective
A drama as sensual as it is transcendent. Weronika, a young singer in Poland, feels a close connection to her doppelganger in France.
After Weronika dies, the Frenchwoman Véronique also develops an inexplicable sense of their mystical relationship.
Lola rennt (Run Lola Run)
by Tom Tykwer | with Franka Potente, Moritz Bleibtreu, Herbert Knaup
Germany 1998
Retrospective
Lola has 20 minutes to come up with 100,000 marks or a gangster will kill her boyfriend. The film is split into three segments, each
depicting a possible way to get the money. A flash-forward photo story – a post-modern bricolage as cinematic loop.
Lola und Bilidikid
by Kutluğ Ataman | with Baki Davrak, Gandi Mukli, Erdal Yıldız
Germany 1999
Retrospective
Lola is part of “The Migrant Workers”, a Turkish drag queen troupe who perform to great acclaim. Lola’s gay little brother Murat, on the
other hand, is just beginning his search for an identity. An intense family drama set in “Anatolian” Berlin-Kreuzberg.
Oranzhevye zhilety (Orange Vests | Orange Westen)
by Yury Khashevatsky
Belarus / Germany 1993
Retrospective | Documentary form
A radical cinematic letter about the hardships facing women in the collapsing Soviet Union. Shot in Belarus, Tajikistan, Ukraine and
Siberia, these interviews and observations document the exploitation and repression of an unwavering patriarchal doctrine.
Party Girl
by Daisy von Scherler Mayer | with Parker Posey, Anthony DeSando, Guillermo Díaz
USA 1995
Retrospective
After she is arrested for organising an illegal dance party, a madcap New Yorker works in a public library to pay off her bail money.
Parker Posey is brilliant as the “Gen X Holly Golightly” in this indie version of a screwball comedy.
Prinz in Hölleland (Prince in Hell)
by Michael Stock | with Wolfram Haack, Stefan Laarmann, Michael Stock
Germany 1993
Retrospective
A maverick living in a trailer in Kreuzberg has a heroin habit that wrecks his relationship and, in the end, his entire precarious
existence. The film is a graphic, sometimes extreme portrayal of the queer, off-the-grid milieu in gritty West Berlin.
Raspad (Decay | Der Zerfall)
by Mykhailo Belikov | with Sergey Shakurov, Tatyana Kochemasova, Stanislav Stankevich
USSR / Ukrainian SSR / USA 1990
Retrospective
After the nuclear meltdown in Chernobyl, a journalist attempts to report from the site of the catastrophe. Raspad is an unusual disaster
film, with decay raging on many levels, interspersed with astonishing breaks from reality.
Slacker
by Richard Linklater | with Richard Linklater, Rudy Basquez, Mark James
USA 1990
Retrospective
An improvised circle dance of some 100 players on the streets of Austin, Texas. The fanciful experiences and absurd dialogue of these
young “slackers” turn Richard Linklater’s first theatrical outing into a manifesto for Generation X.
So schnell es geht nach Istanbul (Shortcut to Istanbul)
by Andreas Dresen | with Yüksel Yolcu, Jana Mattukat, Susann Thiede
Germany 1991
Retrospective | Short film
A young Turkish man working in West Berlin looks for a girlfriend in East Berlin, so he can move there and save up money faster for a
return to Istanbul. This culture-clash comedy was Andreas Dresen’s graduation film at the Konrad Wolf film school.
Sunny Point
by Wolf Vogel | with André M. Hennicke, Jenny Schily, Christian Kuchenbuch
Germany 1995
Retrospective
A satire about a West Berlin commercial producer with an East German background. To stave off his company’s bankruptcy and collect
a second round of Western aid money, he “repeats” his flight from East Berlin – on, of all days, November 9, 1989.
Tito pro drugi put među Srbima (Tito Among the Serbs for the Second Time)
by Zelimir Zilnik | with Dragoljub Ljubičić, Milan Pavlović
Yugoslavia (until 1992) 1994
Retrospective | Documentary form | Short film
An actor dresses up as the former Yugoslavian ruler, Tito. Walking around Belgrade, he talks to passers-by, evoking a variety of
reactions. This “happening” triggers heated discussions, documented on film.
Videogramme einer Revolution
by Harun Farocki, Andrei Ujica
Germany 1992
Retrospective
A minute-by-minute chronology of the Romanian revolution in December 1989 in Bucharest. This cinematic montage of live footage
from the state television company TVR and video taken by numerous amateurs becomes a new media-based form of historiography.
Wildwood, NJ
by Ruth Leitman, Carol Weaks Cassidy
USA 1994
Retrospective | Documentary form
Shot with an all-female crew on Super 8, Wildwood, NJ catapults the audience into the lives and stories of young American women in
the 1990s. Yet under the blazing sun of the Jersey Shore, it also sometimes reveals the underbelly of the boardwalk carnival.
Informació: The Berlinale Celebrates 40 Years of the TEDDY AWARD.
575 Castro St.
by Jenni Olson | with Harvey Milk
USA 2008
TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film
The film focuses on the light and shadow playing on the walls of the Castro Camera Store, a location in Gus Van Sant’s Milk. The
soundtrack features Harvey Milk himself, shortly after his election to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1977.
Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros (The Blossoming of Maximo Oliveros)
by Kanakan Balintagos | with Nathan Lopez
Philippines 2005
TEDDY 40 | Debut film
Twelve-year-old Maxi lives in the slums of Manila where he is the calm centre of his petty criminal family. They accept his
homosexuality – but when Maxi befriends a young police officer, conflict at home is inevitable.
Entropia
by Flóra Anna Buda
Hungary 2018
TEDDY 40 | Animation | Short film
Three women, three lives in parallel worlds, until the moment a fly causes a bug in the system. The universe collapses, sex is in the air,
bras are overrated and the stars twinkle.
Kokomo City
by D. Smith | with Daniella Carter, Koko Da Doll, Liyah Mitchell, Dominique Silver
USA 2023
TEDDY 40 | Documentary form
A series of moving interviews and encounters with four Black trans sex workers from New York and Georgia in which they talk frankly
about their experiences. Questions of belonging and identity within the Black community are candidly addressed.
Liebe, Eifersucht und Rache (Love, Jealousy and Revenge)
by Michael Brynntrup | with BeV StroganoV, Jürgen Baldiga, Michael Brynntrup
Germany 1991
TEDDY 40 | Short film
This provocative, ironic and playful film from the early 1990s focuses on subtitles and other marginal phenomena, making an
entertaining attempt to intertwine the various layers of film, visual language, speech and mood.
Mil nubes de paz cercan el cielo, amor, jamás acabarás de ser amor (A Thousand Clouds of Peace Fence the Sky; Love, Your
Being Love Will Never End | Tausend Wolken des Friedens belagern den Himmel. Liebe, du wirst nie aufhören Liebe zu sein)
by Julián Hernández | with Juan Carlos Ortuño, Juan Carlos Torres, Salvador Álvarez, Perla de la Rosa, Clarisa Rendón
Mexico 2003
TEDDY 40
Seventeen-year-old Gerardo hopelessly wanders the streets after a breakup. He is tormented by images: every male body reminds him
of his lover. Gerardo desperately seeks to cling to the dying embers of their love …
Mondial 2010
by Roy Dib | with Abed Kobeissy, Ziad Chakaroun
Lebanon 2014
TEDDY 40 | Short film
A travel film along a trajectory that does not actually allow travel. A gay couple in a place where homosexuality is a punishable felony.
Mondial 2010 confronts institutional boundaries in today’s Middle East.
Playback. Ensayo de una despedida (Playback)
by Agustina Comedi | with Marcos García, La Delpi, Martín Shanly
Argentina 2019
TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film
“La Delpi”, the sole survivor of a group of transgender women and drag queens, remembers how lipstick, playback performances and
improvised stage outfits galvanised the community and helped them in their struggle against AIDS and police violence.
The Watermelon Woman
by Cheryl Dunye | with Cheryl Dunye, Guinevere Turner, Valerie Walker, Lisa Marie Bronson, Cheryl Clarke
USA 1996
TEDDY 40
In this riotous highlight of Black lesbian cinema, a young filmmaker researches the life of a forgotten Black bit player in old Hollywood
movies. The film won the Teddy Award for Best Feature Film at the 1996 Berlinale.
Tomboy
by Céline Sciamma | with Zoé Héran, Malonn Lévana, Jeanne Disson, Sophie Cattani, Mathieu Demy
France 2011
TEDDY 40
Laure is new in town. She just moved with her family in the heart of summer and does not know anyone here. When she meets Lisa
and a group of kids, they all assume she is a boy. Laure spontaneously decides to become Michael.
To Write From Memory
by Emory Chao Johnson
USA 2023
TEDDY 40 | Documentary form | Short film
A young person’s transition is steadily progressing, despite their mother’s vocal objections. To Write From Memory is an essay on
moving forward, and the inevitability of confronting one’s own past in the process.
Tunten lügen nicht (Queens Don’t Cry)
by Rosa von Praunheim | with Ichgola Androgyn, BeV StroganoV, Tima die Göttliche, Ovo Maltine
Germany 2002
TEDDY 40 | Documentary form
In the mid-1980s, Ichgola Androgyn, BeV StroganoV, Tima the Divine and Ovo Maltine come together in West Berlin to develop shows,
political actions and media appearances. They collaborate, argue and love each other – because they see themselves as a family.
Una mujer fantástica (A Fantastic Woman | Eine fantastische Frau)
by Sebastián Lelio | with Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Kuppenheim, Nicolas Saavedra
Chile / USA / Germany / Spain 2017
TEDDY 40
Marina is a transgender woman. When her partner dies, she finds herself faced with his family’s anger and prejudice. She fights for her
right to grieve – with the same unbroken energy she displayed when she fought to live as a woman.
Verführung: Die grausame Frau (Seduction: The Cruel Woman)
by Elfi Mikesch, Monika Treut | with Mechthild Grossmann, Udo Kier, Sheila McLaughlin, Carola Regnier, Georgette Dee
Federal Republic of Germany 1985
TEDDY 40
A Forum film that today remains what the heart desired in 1985: queer and sensual, drama and S & M, cool and hot, avant-garde and
subversion, dreamers and toilet slaves, camp and critique, “Venus in Fur” and pure Eighties. Treut and Mikesch – and Udo forever!
Us ha agradat aquest article? Compartiu-lo!