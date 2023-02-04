Berlín 2023: Retrospectiva “Young at heart” triada per 28 artistes

La retrospectiva d’aquest any 2023 al Festival de Berlín (16-26 de febrer) porta per títol “Young at Heart – Coming the Age at the Movies” i la programació inclou els títols favorits a nivell personal dels artistes convidats a triar-los, en relació amb la joventut i el creixement. A més, la secció inclou pel·lícules que potser no són pròpies del gènere, però que van tenir un paper decisiu en l’evolució o desenvolupament dels artistes que les han seleccionades. La Retrospectiva presenta exclusivament pel·lícules que estan disponibles recentment en format digital o restaurat. Els artistes esmentats -directors, guionistes i actors- són: Maren Ade, Pedro Almodóvar, Wes Anderson, Juliette Binoche, Lav Diaz, Alice Diop, Ava DuVernay, Nora Fingscheidt, Kateryna Gornostai, Luca Guadagnino, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi, Ethan Hawke, Karoline Herfurth, Niki Karimi, Nadine Labaki, Nadav Lapid, Sergei Loznitsa, Mohammad Rasoulof, Céline Sciamma, Martin Scorsese, Aparna Sen, M. Night Shyamalan, Carla Simón, Abderrahmane Sissako, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton, Wim Wenders, Jasmila Žbanić.

Llista -copiada- dels films de la Retrospectiva a Berlín 2023, en què es detalla l’artista que ha triat la pel·lícula:

À nos amours (To Our Loves / Auf das, was wir lieben)

by Maurice Pialat | with Sandrine Bonnaire, Evelyne Ker, Dominique Besnehard, Maurice Pialat, Anne-Sophie Maille

France 1983

Retrospective

A 16-year-old girl views sex as a way to escape her dysfunctional family. This partially improvised film is a character study of a young

Parisian rebel, marking the prize-winning screen debut of Sandrine Bonnaire.

Selected by Alice Diop

Aparajito (The Unvanquished / Der Unbesiegbare)

by Satyajit Ray | with Pinaki Sen Gupta, Smaran Ghosal, Kanu Bannerjee, Karuna Bannerjee, Ramani Sen Gupta

India 1956

Retrospective

A young man’s journey from a village school in Bengal to university in Kolkata, where he discovers a new world. In a film inspired by

Italian neo-realism, an individual coming-of-age presages India’s modernisation and its path to independence.

Selected by Aparna Sen

De bruit et de fureur (Sound and Fury / Lärm und Wut)

by Jean-Claude Brisseau | with Bruno Cremer, François Négret, Vincent Gasperitsch, Fabienne Babe, Lisa Hérédia (= María Luisa García)

France 1988

Retrospective

A sensitive teenager tries to gain a foothold in a Paris banlieue amidst gang wars and a criminal family. The film is a social grotesquerie

that uses lyrical exaggeration and surreal scenes of violence to track youthful sensibilities.

Selected by Nadav Lapid

El espíritu de la colmena (The Spirit of the Beehive / Der Geist des Bienenstocks)

by Victor Erice | with Fernando Fernán Gómez, Teresa Gimpera, Ana Torrent, Isabel Tellería, Ketty de la Cámara

Spain 1973

Retrospective

After seeing the film, a young girl develops an eerie fascination with the monster in the horror classic Frankenstein. An ambiguous film

about childhood fears that masterfully blends reality and imagination onscreen.

Selected by Carla Simón

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (Ferris macht blau)

by John Hughes | with Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, Jeffrey Jones, Jennifer Grey

USA 1986

Retrospective

A school principal tries in vain to put a stop to the antics of a notorious truant. With its generation-specific references, this high school

comedy by John Hughes set the benchmark for the genre and gleefully showcased Matthew Broderick’s talents.

Selected by Nadine Labaki

Gražuolė (The Beauty)

by Arūnas Žebriūnas | with Inga Mickytė, Lilija Žadeikytė, Sergejus Martinsonas, Arvydas Samukas, Tauras Ragalevičius

USSR / Lithuania 1969

Retrospective

A six-year-old girl is used to being adored. She has an identity crisis when a new boy in the neighbourhood refuses to idolise her. This

sensitive portrait of a youngster does not trivialise childhood distress, but takes it seriously.

Selected by Sergei Loznitsa

Groundhog Day (Und täglich grüßt das Murmeltier)

by Harold Ramis | with Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, Chris Elliott, Stephen Tobolowsky, Brian Doyle-Murray

USA 1993

Retrospective

A grouchy TV weatherman ends up in a time loop that keeps him trapped in a small town. His inner transformation, which wins him the

sympathy of the locals and the affections of his producer, is as heart-warming as it is funny.

Selected by Nora Fingscheidt

Jeder für sich und Gott gegen alle (The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser)

by Werner Herzog | with Bruno S., Walter Ladengast, Brigitte Mira, Hans Musäus, Willy Semmelrogge

Federal Republic of Germany 1974

Retrospective

A drama about young foundling Kaspar Hauser, who resists all attempts to integrate him into the Biedermeier society of the 1830s. In

Herzog’s version, lay actor Bruno S. delivers a fascinating portrayal of the romanticised misfit.

Selected by Mohammad Rasoulof

Khane-ye doust kojast (Where Is the Friend’s House? / Wo ist das Haus meines Freundes?)

by Abbas Kiarostami | with Babek Ahmed Poor, Ahmed Ahmed Poor, Kheda Barech Defaei, Iran Outari, Ali Djamali

Iran 1987

Retrospective

Eight-year-old Ahmed is determined to return his best friend’s school notebook so the other boy doesn’t get expelled. But adults keep

getting in the way and leading him astray. This Iranian children’s film inexorably exposes the grown-ups’ ignorance.

Selected by Niki Karimi

Kiseye Berendj (Bag of Rice / Ein Sack Reis)

by Mohammad-Ali Talebi | with Masume Eskandari, Jairan Abadzade, Shirin Bina, Hossain Kalantar, Aghdas Abadzade

Iran / Japan 1996

Retrospective

A young child and her elderly neighbour encounter a host of hurdles buying a bag of rice in the teeming metropolis of Tehran. This

formally reductive, yet delightful film features a vivid amateur performance in the child lead.

Selected by Tilda Swinton

The Last Picture Show (Die letzte Vorstellung)

by Peter Bogdanovich | with Timothy Bottoms, Jeff Bridges, Cybill Shepherd, Ben Johnson, Cloris Leachman

USA 1971

Retrospective

In small-town Texas at the beginning of the 1950s, two friends deal with the dilemma of growing up. When the local movie theatre

shuts down, they are forced to bid farewell to their youth. The film is a bittersweet, beautiful New Hollywood classic.

Selected by M. Night Shyamalan

Little Fugitive (Der kleine Ausreißer)

by Ray Ashley, Morris Engel, Ruth Orkin | with Richard Brewster, Winnifred Cushing, Jay Williams, Will Lee, Charley Moss

USA 1953

Retrospective

A young runaway roams the beach and amusement park at Coney Island. Shot from his perspective, the film becomes a dense weave

of everyday observation, and a masterpiece of location shooting that powerfully influenced the French New Wave.

Selected by Wes Anderson

Maynila: Sa mga kuko ng liwanag (Manila in the Claws of Light / Manila)

by Lino Brocka | with Hilda Koronel, Rafael Roco, Jr., Lou Salvador, Jr., Tommy Abuel, Jojo Abella

Philippines 1975

Retrospective

Searching for his missing girlfriend in the titular teeming metropolis, a rural young fisherman is marginalised and oppressed. But he

also discovers solidarity among the poorest of the poor. A milestone social melodrama from the developing world.

Selected by Lav Diaz

Muriel’s Wedding (Muriels Hochzeit)

by P. J. Hogan | with Toni Collette, Bill Hunter, Rachel Griffiths, Sophie Lee, Rosalind Hammond

Australia / France 1994

Retrospective

Zaftig, 22-year-old Muriel Heslop dreams of a fairy prince and a glamorous wedding. She escapes a toxic family situation and finds

independence and self-confidence in this wacky romantic comedy enriched with ample irony and oodles of ABBA songs.

Selected by Karoline Herfurth

Not a Pretty Picture

by Martha Coolidge | with Michele Manenti, Jim Carrington, Anne Mundstuk, John Fedinatz, Amy Wright

USA 1976

Retrospective

A mix of narrative and documentary about the director’s own date rape in high school. In re-enactments and conversations between

the director and the young actors, it reflects on the sequence of events and their life-changing consequences.

Selected by Céline Sciamma

Now and Then (Now and Then – Damals und heute)

by Lesli Linka Glatter | with Christina Ricci, Rosie O’Donnell, Thora Birch, Melanie Griffith, Gaby Hoffmann

USA 1995

Retrospective

Four successful women reminisce about the summer of 1970, when they became BFFs at the age of 12. A nostalgic trip down memory

lane, featuring relative newcomers like Christina Ricci alongside established stars like Melanie Griffith and Demi Moore.

Selected by Kristen Stewart

Prima della rivoluzione (Before the Revolution / Vor der Revolution)

by Bernardo Bertolucci | with Adriana Asti, Francesco Barilli, Allen Midgette, Morando Morandini, Cristina Pariset

Italy 1964

Retrospective

In 1962 Parma, a well-heeled young man flirts with Marxism and sleeps with his aunt. With intense dialogue and moody black-and-

white images, this essayistic-experimental film evokes the emotional landscape before the upheavals of the late sixties.

Selected by Martin Scorsese

Rebel Without a Cause (… denn sie wissen nicht, was sie tun)

by Nicholas Ray | with James Dean, Natalie Wood, Sal Mineo, Jim Backus, Ann Doran

USA 1955

Retrospective

In Los Angeles, a 17-year-old is at odds with his parents and at violent loggerheads with a teenage clique. Seeking a path forward in

life, he is helped by love. The film made James Dean immortal and inspired countless teen movies around the world.

Selected by Wim Wenders

Rue Cases-Nègres (Sugar Cane Alley)

by Euzhan Palcy | with Garry Cadenat, Darling Légitimus, Douta Seck, Joby Bernabé, Francisco Charles

France 1983

Retrospective

The life of privation of Martinique’s Black population under French colonial rule, seen from the point of view of a young man. The

Martinican director’s film version of the eponymous book won a host of awards.

Selected by Ava DuVernay

Rumble Fish

by Francis Ford Coppola | with Matt Dillon, Mickey Rourke, Vincent Spano, Diane Lane, Diana Scarwid

USA 1983

Retrospective

Two very different brothers are reunited amidst youth gang fighting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. An update of the teen film genre, shot in retro

black-and-white with a stellar cast of young stars, the movie attained contemporary pop culture appeal.

Selected by Ethan Hawke

Sans toit ni loi (Vagabond / Vogelfrei)

by Agnès Varda | with Sandrine Bonnaire, Macha Méril, Stéphane Freiss, Yolande Moreau, Patrick Lepczynski

France 1985

Retrospective

After a young vagabond freezes to death, chance acquaintances reminisce about their encounters with her. Inspired by Orson Welles’

Citizen Kane, Agnès Varda paints a fictive-documentary portrait of a young person on the margins of society.

Selected by Maren Ade

Sedmikrásky (Daisies / Tausendschönchen)

by Věra Chytilová | with Ivana Karbanová, Jitka Cerhová, Marie Češková, Jiřina Myšková, Marcela Březinová

Czechoslovakia 1966

Retrospective

Two friends fleece older gentlemen and go on a spree. This experimental film, banned for a time, was a milestone of the Czechoslovak

New Wave. With its razzmatazz collage of women in revolt, it is also a celebration of the visual variety of cinema.

Selected by Jasmila Žbanić

Seishun zankoku monogatari (Cruel Story of Youth / Nackte Jugend)

by Nagisa Ōshima | with Yūsuke Kawazu, Miyuki Kuwano, Yoshiko Kuga, Jun Hamamura, Fumio Watanabe

Japan 1960

Retrospective

The story of a fatal amour fou between two desperate outsiders, set during the 1960 student protests in Tokyo. This gaudy, violence-

laden pop melodrama was the starting signal for a “new wave” in Japanese cinema.

Selected by Luca Guadagnino

Splendor in the Grass (Fieber im Blut)

by Elia Kazan | with Natalie Wood, Warren Beatty, Pat Hingle, Audrey Christie, Barbara Loden

USA 1961

Retrospective

In 1928 Kansas, young love collides with the class divide and puritan morals. The film is considered a key work in the “teen angst”

genre, with Natalie Wood and Warren Beatty bringing a captivating emotional authenticity to their roles.

Selected by Pedro Almodóvar

Taifū kurabu (Typhoon Club)

by Shinji Sōmai | with Yuichi Mikami, Yūki Kudō, Tomokazu Miura, Toshiyuki Matsunaga, Shigeru Benibayashi

Japan 1985

Retrospective

As a typhoon rages outside a school near Tokyo, inside a tragedy unfolds. In an escalating series of episodes, this school drama depicts

erotic experiences and emotional confrontations among the pupils.

Selected by Ryūsuke Hamaguchi

Touki Bouki

by Djibril Diop Mambéty | with Magaye Niang, Mareme Niang, Christophe Colomb, Moustapha Toure, Aminata Fall

Senegal 1973

Retrospective

A young couple in Dakar dreams of getting to Paris. They engage in a series of risky ventures to try and raise money for the trip. A

modern, post-colonial film from Senegal that imaginatively caricatures a mind-set still hanging on colonial norms.

Selected by Abderrahmane Sissako

Trois couleurs: Bleu (Three Colors: Blue / Drei Farben: Blau)

by Krzysztof Kieślowski | with Juliette Binoche, Benoît Régent, Florence Pernel, Charlotte Véry, Emmanuelle Riva

France / Poland / Switzerland 1993

Retrospective

After the accidental death of her husband and daughter, a young woman seeks solace and anonymity in Paris before facing up to her

responsibilities. Lead Juliette Binoche garnered Best Actor in Venice for her haunting portrayal in this powerful drama.

Selected by Juliette Binoche

The Virgin Suicides

by Sofia Coppola | with James Woods, Kathleen Turner, Kirsten Dunst, Josh Hartnett, Michael Paré

USA 1999

Retrospective

A melancholy look back at five teenage sisters who all committed suicide in the 1970s because they saw no other way out of their

parents’ strict household regimen. An enchanting cinematic rendering of a “spring awakening” that ends in tragedy.

Selected by Kateryna Gornostai