L'enfant terrrible

És una publicació de cultura vibrant i divertida.

2 d'agost de 2026
English
0 comentaris

TO ALL COMPANIES

Subject: A Unique CSR & Communication Opportunity

 

Dear all,

My name is Adolf Muñoz Rosell, President of Felicitatis Comedia, a non-profit organization based in Barcelona.  

We train and produce musical theatre performances featuring young actors with Down syndrome.

 

We are not seeking donations.

 

Instead, we offer something entirely different — a collaboration that creates both social impact and meaningful visibility.

 

If your members are  looking to strengthen its presence among healthcare professionals across Spain — including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and nurses — we’d be delighted to show you how this partnership can align with your CSR and communication goals.

 

Warm regards,  

Adolf Muñoz Rosell

President, Felicitatis Comedia

34635110414

 

NB: More details available here

Deixa un comentari

L'adreça electrònica no es publicarà. Els camps necessaris estan marcats amb *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Us ha agradat aquest article? Compartiu-lo!