TO ALL COMPANIES

Subject: A Unique CSR & Communication Opportunity

Dear all,

My name is Adolf Muñoz Rosell, President of Felicitatis Comedia, a non-profit organization based in Barcelona.

We train and produce musical theatre performances featuring young actors with Down syndrome.

We are not seeking donations.

Instead, we offer something entirely different — a collaboration that creates both social impact and meaningful visibility.

If your members are looking to strengthen its presence among healthcare professionals across Spain — including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and nurses — we’d be delighted to show you how this partnership can align with your CSR and communication goals.

Warm regards,

Adolf Muñoz Rosell

President, Felicitatis Comedia

34635110414

NB: More details available here