TO ALL COMPANIES

Subject: A Unique CSR & Communication Opportunity
Dear all,
My name is Adolf Muñoz Rosell, President of Felicitatis Comedia, a non-profit organization based in Barcelona.
We train and produce musical theatre performances featuring young actors with Down syndrome.
We are not seeking donations.
Instead, we offer something entirely different — a collaboration that creates both social impact and meaningful visibility.
If your members are looking to strengthen its presence among healthcare professionals across Spain — including doctors, pharmacists, dentists, and nurses — we’d be delighted to show you how this partnership can align with your CSR and communication goals.
Warm regards,
Adolf Muñoz Rosell
President, Felicitatis Comedia
34635110414
NB: More details available here
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