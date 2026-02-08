International Website

Sharing Joy Through Theatre

Although most of our messages are written in Catalan and Spanish, we know the world is vast—and English helps us connect with people everywhere.

We like to think of ourselves as joyful storytellers, passionate dreamers, and proud believers in inclusion.

Our mission is simple but powerful: to bring to life a musical theatre production where half of the cast is made up of talented teenagers with Down syndrome, performing side by side with professional actors and actresses.

It’s a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the magic of working together.

If you’d like to know more or get involved, we’d love to hear from you!

Sylvester Jones

sylvesterjones.bcn@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +34635110414

Look





