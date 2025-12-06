Felicitatis Comedia and CSR

What is Felicitatis Comedia?

Felicitatis Comedia is a bold and heartwarming initiative that embodies the true spirit of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), particularly in its ethical and philanthropic dimensions. It is not just a theatre project—it is a mission: to train and showcase young talent with Down syndrome in a fully staged musical theatre production.

Set in a lively Parisian radio station during the summer of August 1944, the story unfolds through a group of characters called maems—played entirely by young actors with Down syndrome—who bring warmth, humor, and humanity to a historical moment of transformation. The project offers these performers rigorous artistic training in voice, movement, and stagecraft, ensuring they are fully equipped to shine in the spotlight.

Beyond its artistic ambition, Felicitatis Comedia is a social statement. It challenges exclusion by providing visibility to a group often overlooked in mainstream performing arts. In doing so, it uplifts the principles of inclusion, dignity, and diversity—core values within ethical and philanthropic CSR frameworks. The project’s impact ripples beyond the stage: it offers companies a chance to participate in a meaningful social cause, support neurodiverse talent, and align their brands with an initiative that blends culture, empathy, and excellence.

For businesses, supporting Felicitatis Comedia is an opportunity to invest in a story that matters—one that inspires audiences, transforms lives, and contributes to a more inclusive society. Whether through sponsorship, volunteer involvement, or communication support, each gesture strengthens not only the production but also the company’s social footprint.

In short, Felicitatis Comedia is a celebration of difference, talent, and hope—proof that the most powerful performances are those that reflect the full range of human experience.

Sylvester Jones

sylvesterjones.bcn@gmail.com

WhatsApp: +34635110414

