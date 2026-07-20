Jaume Renyer

per l'esquerra de la llibertat

20 de juliol de 2026
Israel vist des de Catalunya
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Rellegint Amine Ayoub, el boicot europeu a Israel i la fallida de les societats obertes occidentals

Amine Ayoub és un analista polític marroquí que s’expressa sovint a la premsa israeliana opinant sobre les complexes relacions entre el món islàmic i Israel. Avui publica un article a Yedioth Ahronoth alertant que el boicit europeu a Israel és una claudicació davant l’islamisme polític emergent al si de les societats obertes occidentals que lluny d’afeblir l’estat jueu mostra la fallida civilitzacional dels estats que el promouen: “The capitulation of Brussels: Why Europe’s anti-Israel boycotts expose a dying civilizational order”.

Val la pena retenir aqueixos paràgrafs:

The decree enacted by the Belgian government on Saturday, July 18, 2026, to ban imports from Israeli communities across the West Bank represents a critical shift in Western Europe’s geopolitical alignment. By formalizing these economic restrictions prior to its summer recess, Brussels has aligned itself with the hostile diplomatic campaigns championed by Spain, Ireland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Wrapped in the sanitized language of diplomacy, European bureaucrats frame this as an enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. Predictably, Egypt applauded the decision, calling on the global community to adopt identical measures.

Beneath this veneer of legality lies a darker domestic reality. The decision to single out the Jewish state for economic warfare is a profound act of political capitulation to domestic radicalism. It is a direct consequence of the rise of political Islamism and a terrifying resurgence of antisemitism systematically hijacking the democratic institutions of Western Europe.

To understand this diplomatic assault, one must examine the demographic and cultural transformations sweeping through Western Europe’s capital cities. Israel has long warned its partners that tolerating unbridled radicalism and systemic hostility against Zionism would erode their own democratic values.

Today, that prediction is reality. In urban centers like Brussels, Antwerp, Paris and London, the political center of gravity has shifted under the pressure of rapidly growing, highly mobilized immigrant populations. Within these demographics, organized Islamist networks have captured the political narrative, transforming opposition to Israel into a core litmus test for electoral viability. Left-wing coalitions and green parties, desperate to maintain their grip on power, have increasingly found themselves beholden to these voting blocs.

Economic resilience and the Zionist future
As Western Europe continues to succumb to its demographic and moral crises, Israel must actively pivot its foreign policy away from these unreliable partners. It must deepen its strategic, military and economic alliances with nations across Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia that possess a clear-eyed understanding of the global struggle against radical extremism.
The capitulation of the Belgian government on July 18, 2026, is an explicit warning sign of a fracturing European moral order, not a measure of Israeli isolation. The State of Israel will continue to fortify its sovereign borders, defend its citizens, and build its future without seeking the permission or validation of foreign institutions. Israel’s national survival has always depended on its internal unity, its military prowess. While Western Europe chooses the path of cultural and political submission, the State of Israel will always choose the path of clarity, self-reliance and ultimate victory.

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