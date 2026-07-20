Rellegint Amine Ayoub, el boicot europeu a Israel i la fallida de les societats obertes occidentals

Amine Ayoub és un analista polític marroquí que s’expressa sovint a la premsa israeliana opinant sobre les complexes relacions entre el món islàmic i Israel. Avui publica un article a Yedioth Ahronoth alertant que el boicit europeu a Israel és una claudicació davant l’islamisme polític emergent al si de les societats obertes occidentals que lluny d’afeblir l’estat jueu mostra la fallida civilitzacional dels estats que el promouen: “The capitulation of Brussels: Why Europe’s anti-Israel boycotts expose a dying civilizational order”.

Val la pena retenir aqueixos paràgrafs:

The decree enacted by the Belgian government on Saturday, July 18, 2026, to ban imports from Israeli communities across the West Bank represents a critical shift in Western Europe’s geopolitical alignment. By formalizing these economic restrictions prior to its summer recess, Brussels has aligned itself with the hostile diplomatic campaigns championed by Spain, Ireland, Norway, and the Netherlands. Wrapped in the sanitized language of diplomacy, European bureaucrats frame this as an enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334. Predictably, Egypt applauded the decision, calling on the global community to adopt identical measures.

Beneath this veneer of legality lies a darker domestic reality. The decision to single out the Jewish state for economic warfare is a profound act of political capitulation to domestic radicalism. It is a direct consequence of the rise of political Islamism and a terrifying resurgence of antisemitism systematically hijacking the democratic institutions of Western Europe.

To understand this diplomatic assault, one must examine the demographic and cultural transformations sweeping through Western Europe’s capital cities. Israel has long warned its partners that tolerating unbridled radicalism and systemic hostility against Zionism would erode their own democratic values.

Today, that prediction is reality. In urban centers like Brussels, Antwerp, Paris and London, the political center of gravity has shifted under the pressure of rapidly growing, highly mobilized immigrant populations. Within these demographics, organized Islamist networks have captured the political narrative, transforming opposition to Israel into a core litmus test for electoral viability. Left-wing coalitions and green parties, desperate to maintain their grip on power, have increasingly found themselves beholden to these voting blocs.