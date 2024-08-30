Reflexions sobre la continuïtat del poble jueu en temps de guerra

L’estat-nació del poble jueu lluita des de la seva fundació per la supervivència front als propòsits genocides dels successius règims àrab-musulmans (que compten amb el suport de tots els règims totalitaris, ara articulats en l’eix Palestina-Iran-Rússia-Xina). Des de fa gairebé onze mesos l’agressió multidimensional és més forta que mai, però també la capacitat de resistència d’Israel en termes militars i sociopolítics. Uns aspectes incomprensibles pels polítics i mitjans nostrats, incapaços d’assumir el conflicte pel propi alliberament nacional com han d’entendre la causa d’Israel.

En plena guerra el debat al si de la societat israeliana sobre la pròpia continuïtat i destí és també punyent i d’un nivell intel·lectual que deixa en evidència el dels periodistes i politòlegs nostrats. Com a mostra reprodueixo aqueix article publicat avui al Yediot Aharonot per la doctora Ruth Kabbesa Abramzon, membre de l’Israel Defense And Security Forum, (una entitat que aplega milers de militars a la reserva): “The Jewish nation is a relay race”.

Social discord is plaguing the country

A survey held by IDSF HaBithonistim in January 2024 shows that a whopping 91% of the Israeli Jewish population believes that the social discord that has been plaguing the country severely undermined our military deterrence towards Hamas. Without a strong and broad base of Jewish identity, Israeli society is in danger of declining and losing its ability to withstand threats.

This discord stems from our disconnect from Judaism

A battle of identities has been raging in Israel for the past decades, and many are turning their backs on their Jewish identity in favor of a “universal” identity. “As once Zionism departed from Judaism, we seemed to have lost our sense of purpose and guiding principles,” Ruth writes. When people disconnect from Judaism as a shared identity, and from collective national feeling, we are unable to conduct a pragmatic discourse on the most vital issues of our existence. It is crucial therefore to understand that having a Jewish state is much more than having a technical majority of Jews – it demands Jewish values as well.

Judaism is our most valid claim for the country’s security

Turning our backs on Jewish identity undermines our most valid claim for the country’s security. Our grandparents came to Israel because they believed that this is the promised land and the remedy for thousands of years of exile. For good reason Ben Gurion said that the bible is our charter – he also understood that without a sense of belonging between the people of Israel and the bible – we have no justification for being in this land”.

We are all people of faith and must act accordingly

“It is inconceivable therefore that two separate camps have allegedly risen in Israel: the faith-based camp and the state-based camp”, Ruth further asserts. There is, she says, no such thing as a faith-based camp– as we are all people of faith. One may be an atheist but still believe in one’s heritage and act accordingly. In order to reconnect as a nation we must then– first and foremost – reconnect to our Jewish identity.

Judicial reform protests revealed a lack of desire for common ground