Quinze anys de guerra multidimensional a Síria: el paper d’Ucraïna

La guerra multidimensional de Síria reprén intensitat amb l’ofensiva gihadista contra les forces del règim i els seus suports iranià i rus. Un dels factors que ha passat desapercebut als mitjans nostrats és la intervenció de forces ucraïneses ensinistrant diversos grups rebels, com avui explica Kyiv Post: “Ukrainian Trained, Turkish Sponsored Syrian Rebels Lead Assault on Aleppo“.

The offensive thrust into Syria’s Aleppo governate that began on Nov. 27, is being carried out by a coalition of Islamist militant groups led by the Turkish backed former Al Qaeda affiliated group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

According to reports on some Islamist social media sites, the rebel groups based in the Idlib region – which is said to include members of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) – had received operational training from special forces troops from the Khimik group of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR). The training team focused on tactics developed during the war in Ukraine, including on the use of drones.

HUR’s Khimik group was credited with the attack on a Russian military base on the southeastern outskirts of Aleppo on Sept. 15, in which Russian attack drones and “camouflaged improvised explosive devices,” were destroyed according to a Kyiv Post military intelligence source.

It has been suggested that these Ukrainian special forces advisors are providing support to the current opposition attacks but there has been no independent verification of any such involvement.

The suggestion of Ukrainian involvement could be seen as part of a broader trend of Kyiv’s forces targeting Russian forces abroad, including alleged direct support for an Islamist militia attack on Russian Wagner Group mercenaries and government forces on July 26 in Mali.

The head of the HUR, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview in May 2023 after reports that Ukrainian forces were operating against Russian contractors abroad: “We will keep killing Russians anywhere and everywhere until the complete victory of Ukraine.”

Recent reports about a large proportion of Russia’s forces in Syria to reinforce Moscow’s troops fighting in Ukraine has seemed to encourage the rebel offensive. This offensive is said to have so far captured more than 20 villages and other small settlements within the wider Aleppo region, posting more footage of captured Syrian and Russian military equipment.

Una intervenció que té els seus precedents:

At the end of July, Kyiv Post received several exclusive videos and photos showing the continuation of the special operation by HUR units to destroy Russian forces in Syria.

According to Kyiv Post sources in the special service, the Khimik group carried out another complex strike on Russian occupation forces in Syria in late July 2024. This time, the target of the attack was Russian military equipment at the Kuweires airfield, located east of Aleppo.

In early June, Kyiv Post also published exclusive footage of Ukrainian special forces attacking enemy checkpoints, strongholds, foot patrols, and columns of military equipment in the Golan Heights in Syria.

According to Kyiv Post’s HUR source, since the beginning of the year, insurgents with the support of Ukrainian fighters have struck numerous times against Russian military facilities under the control of the so-called Russian Armed Forces Group in the Syrian Arab Republic.