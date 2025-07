Quin valor legal té reconèixer l’estat de Palestina ?

If a Palestinian state were to declare itself vulnerable to previously unforeseen dangers, perhaps even to forces of other Arab armies or jihadist insurgencies, it could lawfully end its commitment to remain demilitarized.

A new state of Palestine could also point to “errors of fact” or “duress” as permissible grounds for agreement termination.

Prima facie, any treaty or treaty-like agreement is void if, at the time it was entered into, it conflicts with a “peremptory” rule of general international law – a jus cogens rule accepted and recognized by the international community of states as one from which “no derogation is permitted.” Because the right of sovereign states to maintain military forces essential to self-defense is such a rule, “Palestine” could plausibly argue its right to abrogate an arrangement that had “forced its demilitarization.”

‘Self-preservation overrules obligation’ In the 18th century, American president Thomas Jefferson wrote knowledgeably about obligation and international law. While affirming that “compacts between nation and nation are obligatory upon them by the same moral law which obliges individuals to observe their compacts…,” he simultaneously acknowledged that “there are circumstances which sometimes excuse the nonperformance of contracts between man and man; so are there also between nation and nation.”

Specifically, Jefferson continued, if performance of contractual obligation becomes “self-destructive” to a party, “…the law of self-preservation overrules the law of obligation to others.”