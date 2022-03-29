Per què la causa palestina no és equiparable a la del poble d’Ucraïna ?

Els partidaris de la causa palestina estan enfurismats en veure el suport que té el poble d’Ucraïna a Occident davant l’agressió de Rússia i la minva de la connivència amb els seus propòsits i han posat en marxa immediatament l’aparell d’agitació i propaganda que cerca l’equiparació amb la complicitat activa de les ong -cas d’Amnistia Internacional- que malden per igualar Israel i l’apartheid sudafricà: “Despite Palestinian hopes, Russia-style Western sanctions won’t be applied to Israel. Palestinians and their supporters are watching the West’s astounding mobilization for Ukraine and demanding the same against Israel. Here’s why it probably won’t work“.

Dissortadament pels palestins i els seus valedors, els ucraninesos són realment un poble mentre que els palestins són part de la nació àrab, els primers tenen una forta solidaritat nacional mentre que no és el cas entre els àrabs (els estats veïns d’Israel hi estan establint relacions diplomàtiques i de cooperació). Els àrabs van optar per la guerra contra l’estat jueu l’any 1948 -i la van perdre- mentre que els ucrainesos volen la pau amb els russos no pas el seu extermini. Aqueix vespre a Gaza hom repartia bombons i cantava celebrant la mort de cinc civils israelians en l’atac jihadista d’avui, una conducta indigna d’un poble que vol ser lliure.

Els palestins són receptors perpetus de solidaritat internacional mentre que ells no ho són amb ningú altre. Els diputats palestins al parlament israelià van boicotejar la compareixença de l’ambaixador d’Ucraïna el proppassat 21, com reflecteix el Jerusalem Post, “By boycotting Zelensky, Joint List shows how wrong it is. Why is the party that claims to be against “occupation” in one place now supporting occupation in another?”

Hallel Silverman va publicar el proppassat 25 d’aqueix mes a The Times of Israel un decàleg explicatiu: 10 reasons why Palestine is not Ukraine.

The world watches as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, and the voices hijacking the tragedy increasingly preach nonsense to their devoted audiences. Here are 10 reasons why the Israel-Palestine conflict is different from the Russian invasion of Ukraine:

1.- While Ukrainian resistance are throwing Molotov cocktails at Russian tanks, Palestinians throw Molotov cocktails at civilian vehicles and into private homes. Not the same thing.

2.- Ukraine is not launching rockets at the civilian population within Russia’s sovereign territory. Hamas, the known terrorist organization that controls the Gaza Strip, had launched 4,365 rockets JUST LAST MAY against civilian targets.

3.- Ukraine recognizes Russia’s sovereignty. Hamas does not recognize Israel and has declared time and again that it aims to destroy it, and kill all of the Jews within Israel. See the difference?

4.- Ukraine is a sovereign state with internationally declared borders that has been there peacefully alongside its neighbors for decades. The Palestinian leadership refuses to come to the negotiating table with Israel and so there is no active peace process to help define borders.

5.- Russia infiltrated Ukraine unprovoked. Israel, on its own initiative, withdrew all Israeli presence, both military and civilian, from the Gaza Strip following the Oslo Accords in 2005. Despite our token of good faith, terror attacks from Gaza to Israel continue.

6.- While fighting the Russians, Ukrainians have no intention of harming Russian citizens and are actively trying to reach out to them to stop the war. For decades, Palestinian terrorists have been attacking civilians in Israel and Jews around the world (suicide bombings, hijackings, kidnappings, rocket fire at civilian centers, shootings, stabbings, etc.).

7.- Russians are living in Ukraine. No Israelis are living in the Gaza Strip. Hamas is even currently holding several Israeli civilians captive and provides NO information regarding their well-being.

8.- Israel does the maximum to warn civilians ahead of a bombing of a terrorist rocket cell that deliberately is placed within neighborhoods. This protocol is a procedure invented and uniquely used by Israel to prevent the killing of Palestinian civilians before a military attack. The Russians are not following any such protocols before attacking civilian areas in Ukraine…

9.- Israel and Ukraine are democracies. Russia is not. No elections have been held in Gaza or the West Bank since 2006.

10.- Russia unilaterally initiated the military move against Ukraine and is using “false flag” tactics. In the last two rounds of fighting in Gaza, for example, Israel was responding to escalations by Hamas (The indiscriminate firing of rockets at Jerusalem, the kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers).

Please use these points in your debates, online content, discussions and teachings. It is so important that we all do our part in educating the masses. Democracies don’t just attack other democracies. Russia is not a democracy, Ukraine is. Gaza is not a democracy, Israel is. Misinformation might be the most dangerous threat to us as it is.

Post Scriptum, 30 de març del 2022.

Els mitjans nostrats callen davant l’ofensiva jihadista contra Israel (ni una paraula a Vilaweb, per exemple), que continua amb múltiples incidents aquiex matí, mentre que Sal Emergui explica al Mundo “..El líder de Fatah en Yenin, de donde era Hamarsha, dice que era miembro de su grupo: “Héroe que mató a cinco sionistas”. Hamas y Yihad Islámica también lo alaban y piden más ataques.El presidente palestino y líder de Fatah Abu Mazen condena el ataque.”