La flotilla del Zyklon B rumb a Gaza

La denominada “flotilla de la llibertat“, originalment fletada dels gihadistes turcs ha anat evolucionant i ampliant el ventall de participants selectes: Greta Thurnberg (disposada tot per salvar el planeta i matar els jueus), Ada Colau (la ignorància i la vanitat personificada), l’eurodiputada de la France Insoumise Rima Hassan.. I ara, com a convidada estrella Marlene Engelhorn, hereva dels fabricants alemanys del Zyklon B, emprat per exterminar els jueus als camps nazis.

Ho publica avui el Jerusalem Post: “Zyklon B producer heiress to participate in next Gaza flotilla. Marlene Engelhorn inherited $27.1 million from her family’s fortune, which was partially built during WWII by producing the cyanide-based poison, Zyklon B.

A heiress from the German industrial dynasty that profited from producing Zyklon B, the gas used in Nazi death camps, will participate in the next pro-Palestinian flotilla to Gaza, activist groups announced last week. Marlene Engelhorn is a descendant of the family that founded the BASF chemical industrial company, which in the 1920s merged with IG Farben, one of the largest industrial powers during the Nazi regime. During this period, IG Farben produced the cyanide-based poison, which was used to murder millions of Jews during the Holocaust.

Engelhorn accuses Israel of ‘genocide, apartheid, illegal occupation’

Engelhorn has been outspoken against Israel and declared that she opposes “genocide, apartheid, and illegal occupation,” and supports a “free Palestine,” in posts on her social media. “We continue to fight to break this illegal siege and bring humanitarian aid to Gaza,” she wrote in a post on the Instagram account of “Global Movement to Gaza Austria,” along with a video featuring Marlene from last week. “The flotilla is sailing soon, and we are excited to announce that Marlene Engelhorn will be aboard and stand on the right side of history.”

Engelhorn’s personal wealth

IG Farben was dissolved after World War II, with BASF being reconstituted as a company in 1952, still owned by the Engelhorn family.The family sold the company in the mid-1990s for approximately $4.2 billion, with Marlene personally inheriting approximately $27.1 million upon the death of her grandmother in 2021.

Engelhorn attempted to persuade the Austrian government to tax her inheritance at a 90% tax rate, according to reports at the time. However, Austria refused, as the country has no inheritance tax.
In turn, she founded an activist group “Tax me now” to lobby for higher taxes on the wealthy. Other heiresses, including Abigail Disney and Valerie Rockefeller also participate in the activist group, according to Forbes.

Handala flotilla

Jewish American Bob Suberi, one of the activists who was on the Handala, said that he believed the flotilla’s mission was a success.

“We achieved our goal. We tried to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza. It was well publicized and thus directed international attention to the continuing siege and the genocide by starvation,” he said. “We attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to hungry people who are trapped in violation of international law and every humanitarian law.” The Handala “Freedom Flotilla to Gaza” ended its journey in international waters Saturday night.  The Israeli Navy intercepted the Handala flotilla while approaching the Gaza Strip, the IDF and the Foreign Ministry announced on July 26. The boat, with all its passengers, was en route to Israel’s shores.
 

