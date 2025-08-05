La flotilla del Zyklon B rumb a Gaza

La denominada “flotilla de la llibertat“, originalment fletada dels gihadistes turcs ha anat evolucionant i ampliant el ventall de participants selectes: Greta Thurnberg (disposada tot per salvar el planeta i matar els jueus), Ada Colau (la ignorància i la vanitat personificada), l’eurodiputada de la France Insoumise Rima Hassan.. I ara, com a convidada estrella Marlene Engelhorn, hereva dels fabricants alemanys del Zyklon B, emprat per exterminar els jueus als camps nazis.
Ho publica avui el Jerusalem Post: “Zyklon B producer heiress to participate in next Gaza flotilla. Marlene Engelhorn inherited $27.1 million from her family’s fortune, which was partially built during WWII by producing the cyanide-based poison, Zyklon B.
Engelhorn has been outspoken against Israel and declared that she opposes “genocide, apartheid, and illegal occupation,” and supports a “free Palestine,” in posts on her social media. “We continue to fight to break this illegal siege and bring humanitarian aid to Gaza,” she wrote in a post on the Instagram account of “Global Movement to Gaza Austria,” along with a video featuring Marlene from last week. “The flotilla is sailing soon, and we are excited to announce that Marlene Engelhorn will be aboard and stand on the right side of history.”
IG Farben was dissolved after World War II, with BASF being reconstituted as a company in 1952, still owned by the Engelhorn family.The family sold the company in the mid-1990s for approximately $4.2 billion, with Marlene personally inheriting approximately $27.1 million upon the death of her grandmother in 2021.
Jewish American Bob Suberi, one of the activists who was on the Handala, said that he believed the flotilla’s mission was a success.
