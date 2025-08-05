La flotilla del Zyklon B rumb a Gaza

Engelhorn accuses Israel of ‘genocide, apartheid, illegal occupation’

Engelhorn has been outspoken against Israel and declared that she opposes “genocide, apartheid, and illegal occupation,” and supports a “free Palestine,” in posts on her social media. “We continue to fight to break this illegal siege and bring humanitarian aid to Gaza,” she wrote in a post on the Instagram account of “Global Movement to Gaza Austria,” along with a video featuring Marlene from last week. “The flotilla is sailing soon, and we are excited to announce that Marlene Engelhorn will be aboard and stand on the right side of history.”

Engelhorn’s personal wealth IG Farben was dissolved after World War II, with BASF being reconstituted as a company in 1952, still owned by the Engelhorn family.The family sold the company in the mid-1990s for approximately $4.2 billion, with Marlene personally inheriting approximately $27.1 million upon the death of her grandmother in 2021.

Engelhorn attempted to persuade the Austrian government to tax her inheritance at a 90% tax rate, according to reports at the time. However, Austria refused, as the country has no inheritance tax.

In turn, she founded an activist group “Tax me now” to lobby for higher taxes on the wealthy. Other heiresses, including Abigail Disney and Valerie Rockefeller also participate in the activist group, according to Forbes.

Handala flotilla Jewish American Bob Suberi, one of the activists who was on the Handala, said that he believed the flotilla’s mission was a success.