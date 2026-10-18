Israel: potència militar i identitat política

La resposta d’Israel a la massacre perpetrada pel gihadisme palestí el 7 d’octubre del 2023 ha estat l’enfrontament -encara en curs- amb l’eix Hamàs-Hesbol·là-Iran demostrant ser una potència militar i d’intel·ligència excepcional sense rival a l’Orient Mitjà, que ha continuat creixent econòmicament en temps de guerra, malgrat les pressions exteriors pro-palestines. Però alhora políticament el debat interior està centrat en una crisi entre el poder judicial i l’executiu que afecta al model d’estat jueu i democràtic en uns termes que sintetitza encertadament el general Tamir Hayman en una anàlisi publicada el proppassat 12 d’octubre a l’INSS: The “New” National Security Concept: Conceptualization and Questions for Discussion. Does the security concept that took shape informally after October 7 reflect a fundamental change in the identity of the state?

Primacy of Jewish Identity over Democracy: The state’s Jewish identity takes precedence over its democratic system of government. This priority is intended to guarantee Israel’s continued existence as a Jewish state, even at the cost of eroding its democratic values. The state’s Jewish identity rests on ethnic, religious, and national foundations, and is preserved through the inspiration of the Jewish spirit and tradition. This principle dictates the need to maintain the primacy of Jewish identity over other national identities (such as Arab-Islamic or Christian).

Peace as a Means Rather Than an End: The underlying assumption is that any arrangement with Arab actors is temporary and deceptive. Striving for peace would therefore repeat the mistake of the “conceptzia,” the prevailing conceptual framework considered a primary cause of the October 7 disaster. A meaningful peace agreement is unattainable in the Middle East, as peace agreements are merely technical and temporary arrangements requiring constant reassessment. According to this view, peace is not an intrinsic value that generates security, but a means of achieving other policy objectives. Politically, “peace” is regarded as a naive concept representing the left-wing “peace camp” which stands in tension with, or in direct opposition to, “security,” which represents the right-wing “security camp.”

Rejection of the Independent Existence of Arab States: The underlying premise is that most Arab states are not genuine nation-states, but collections of tribes and ethnic groups lacking a shared history and a foundational national vision. Consequently, undermining their stability is viewed as a natural process, one that Israel can manage more effectively than it can contend with strong nation-states, and one that it should even encourage.

War as a Foundational State: War is essential to national security and cannot be replaced by a state of peace, which, as noted, is merely a means rather than an end. “Silence is filth, and therefore its pursuit is an expression of weakness. According to this view, regarding war as a necessary evil to be avoided, along with the decades-long pursuit of arrangements and peace, are at the foundation of the mistake that led to October 7. War is necessary, and preventive war is preferable because it secures a significant achievement at the outset. Its intensity may vary with circumstances, but its constant presence is an asset to national security.

Self-Reliance and Severing Dependence on the United States: Israel’s national security rests solely on its own capabilities and does not require the backing of a specific great-power. Although important, the relationship with the United States is driven purely by interests. Furthermore, excessive adherence to restrictions imposed on Israel by a US administration is dangerous: The United States is a “declining power” and, given its ongoing social and political shifts, will soon abandon Israel in any event. Excessive dependence on the United States exposes Israel to the influence of a progressive American value system that is incompatible with Israel’s Jewish character. Severing ties with the United States is therefore not only inevitable, but essential to Israel’s independence and the resilience of its Jewish national identity.

Absolute Priority for Initiative and Offense over Defense: Preemptive, surprise strikes are viewed as the only way to achieve victory, giving offense precedence over defense. If Israel cannot withstand a surprise attack or ensure reliable advance warning, the only conclusion is that it must pursue a proactive policy of preventive strikes and wars.

Forward Defense: In cases where a preemptive counterstrike is not feasible, or time is needed to prepare an offensive, establishing forward defense zones wherever possible becomes crucial. These zones provide defense-in-depth against terror armies, which destabilize their host states and weaken them relative to Israel. These spaces enable Israel to move the war into enemy territory as quickly as possible. There is no contradiction between forward defense and an offensive initiative, as it is effectively a deferred attack in which forward defense serves as a structural component of the offense.

Internalizing the Reality of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict as a Permanent Israeli-Arab Conflict: According to this concept, the existence of a Palestinian national movement is an inauthentic Western narrative rooted in post-colonial guilt. The Palestinian struggle against Israel, and its periodic resurgence, constitutes yet another Arab attempt to fight and destroy the State of Israel. In practice, the depth of the conflict with the Palestinians and their non-recognition of Israel as a Jewish state form the basis for the view that no solution is possible. This leads to principled opposition to any political, geographic, or security separation between Israel and a Palestinian entity, and to the establishment of a Palestinian state. According to this view, security will be achieved by expanding settlement throughout the state’s territory, both within and beyond the “Green Line” (which is regarded as fictitious). Arab inhabitants of the Land of Israel who choose to remain in the Jewish state will be granted residency rights and local self-governance.

Settlement and Civilians as a Central Component of Security: This marks a return to the security principles of the “Yishuv” era (the period prior to statehood, when security was achieved through settlement on legally purchased land, and defense forces were decentralized and relied on local defense by civilians organized in voluntary paramilitary organizations [the underground militias]). In contemporary terms, security is not viewed as the exclusive responsibility of the security forces; rather, civilians are part of the defense network. Defense is established by creating communities and outposts in all areas of friction with the Arab population, in Judea and Samaria, and in security zones in Syria, Lebanon, and the Gaza Strip. This deployment requires the IDF to implement the principles of preemptive attack and forward defense in practice, and further contributes to the destabilization of the “synthetic” Arab states.

Priority for Industrial-Defense Independence: Israel’s defense economy is highly vulnerable to long supply chains; therefore, domestic production and investment in the defense-tech sector (defense industries, cyber, and artificial intelligence) must be prioritized over other sectors. Scientific research supporting technology is considered paramount, but should be advanced independently rather than through international collaborative frameworks such as “Horizon.”