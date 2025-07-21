Israel defensa els drusos mentre Occident els abandona front al gihadisme

And yet we expect Israel to carry this burden alone. We expect it to defend not just itself but the entire principle of pluralism, while the rest of the world sits back, shrugs, and occasionally files a UN resolution condemning it for daring to survive.

Israel’s role as the region’s defender of minorities It is an absurdity worthy of satire: the West, with its monuments to tolerance and memory of “Never Again,” now turning a blind eye to the minorities being hounded to extinction – all because acknowledging Israel’s role as the region’s sole defender of those minorities would offend the sensibilities of the bien-pensants.

If the West has chosen cowardice, then the peoples of the Middle East must choose courage. The Druze, the Christians, the Kurds, the Baha’is – all of them must recognize what should be blindingly obvious: Israel is not their enemy. Israel is their insurance policy. The survival of Israel means the survival of a Middle East where difference is possible. Without it, the future is simply the tyranny of clerics, the stoning of women, the silencing of anyone who dares to think, laugh, or pray differently. It is time for these communities to rise – not just with weapons but with the audacity to unite against the fascistic masquerade of “holy war.” The Druze know what this means; they have seen the fire up close. They have stood shoulder to shoulder with Israelis in the IDF, not because they love war but because they understand that the alternative is far worse: the slow, inexorable march of theocratic death.

The Druze of Israel serve in its military, hold positions of power, and enjoy freedoms that, elsewhere in the region, would be laughed out of existence or shot on sight. It is Israel that stands, quite literally, between the Druze and the abyss.