9 de gener de 2026
Món islàmic
L’Iran islamista no és la Veneçuela chavista, és molt pitjor i més perillós

De tot allò que he pogut llegir sobre la revolta en curs a l’Iran hi ha dues opinions que em semblen especialment encertades. La primera, ahir, la de Mehdi Parpanchi, editor de l’Iran International, “Why Iran is not Venezuela”.

The idea that Iran could change course through a shift at the top—without the collapse of the structure itself, and with a pragmatic figure opening up to the world—rests on a false assumption about how power actually works in Tehran.

That assumption has been reinforced by recent developments in Venezuela, where the United States forcibly removed Nicolás Maduro from power and now appears prepared to work with figures from within the same governing apparatus.

But Iran is not Venezuela, and treating it as such misunderstands the nature of the Islamic Republic’s power structure.

In Venezuela, despite corruption and the concentration of power, the political system is not security-ideological and transnational in the way Iran’s is. Loyalties and alliances in Caracas can shift without forcing a fundamental remake of the establishment.

Can the same be said about Tehran?

Over the past four decades, the original theocracy has evolved into a complex security-ideological power machine whose core lies within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated networks. This machine is not merely an instrument of the system; it has become inseparable from it.

The IRGC, the Quds Force, parallel intelligence bodies, and a web of armed groups across the region are better understood as a single, tightly interwoven power structure. Even the potential departure of Iran’s supreme leader would be unlikely to alter, let alone dismantle, this organism.

Ali Khamenei may embody the Islamic Republic, and his name is often used interchangeably with the “system,” but the state itself encompasses thousands of actors across the Revolutionary Guards, security institutions and affiliated bodies.

These networks have cooperated operationally with aligned forces in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Afghanistan and Pakistan—working together in war, negotiation, and crisis management.

Other parts of the same apparatus have spent years developing missile and nuclear programs, accumulating expertise, institutional memory, and vested interests.

This is the product of a shared political and security life: a layered network in which relationships, trust, and interests have solidified over time. Such a network does not collapse with the departure of a single figure, or even a single faction.

Security relationships and interests built over decades are far more likely to reproduce themselves than to disappear with a leadership change. The leader may go, but the system’s underlying logic will remain.

That logic rests on several widely entrenched pillars: the expansion of the nuclear program; the development of missile and drone capabilities; the preservation and extension of regional proxy networks; and the definition of political identity in opposition to the United States and the West.

These are not merely policy preferences open to negotiation. They are widely treated within the system as pillars of survival. Betting on figures drawn from within this structure to shed their skin risks reproducing the very logic such a strategy claims to transcend.

The image of a moderate caretaker or a deal-making leader emerging as a Bonaparte-like figure capable of transforming the system is therefore closer to political fantasy than practical possibility.

Comparing Iran to Venezuela is ultimately a comparison between two dissimilar systems.

In Venezuela, alliances can shift while the structure remains intact. In Iran, the structure itself is the source of the crisis. The container and its contents are one and the same. A change of skin does not resolve that contradiction.

For Iranians—and for the wider world—the problem with the Islamic Republic cannot be solved by changing faces. A durable solution can only be contemplated when this structure gives way to an order that is fundamentally different, shaped by actors who are fundamentally different as well.

I la segona, la de Raz Zimmt, analista de l’INSS d’Israel, avui al Ynet: “How close is Iran to a revolutionary breaking point? Iran’s protests test not only the regime’s ability to repress dissent, but the loyalty and resolve of its own supporters, raising questions about whether internal doubt, rather than street pressure alone, could shift the balance of power.

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was not the result of a carefully planned revolution, but of a moment of hesitation. East German official Günter Schabowski, asked when new travel regulations would take effect, replied mistakenly that they were valid “immediately.” Crowds surged toward the border, guards stood down and the regime collapsed.

The episode illustrates a broader historical lesson: authoritarian systems often fall not when opposition peaks, but when those tasked with defending the system lose the will to act. Israeli historian Uriya Shavit has noted that regimes collapse when their supporters and guardians conclude that the cost of enforcing obedience exceeds the cost of disobedience.
That lesson resonates as Iran confronts its most sustained wave of protests in years.
The unrest has exposed growing unease not only among critics of the Islamic Republic, but also within conservative and hard-line circles that traditionally form the backbone of the regime. Over the past year, voices from within Iran’s radical camp have openly criticized what they view as weakness by state institutions in managing both domestic and regional challenges.
Since late 2024, such criticism has focused on Tehran’s softer enforcement of Islamic dress codes, Iran’s setbacks in Syria following the collapse of President Bashar Assad’s rule and its decision not to respond militarily to Israel’s Oct. 26, 2024, strike. In December, after Iran’s Supreme National Security Council froze implementation of a law imposing harsh penalties on women who violate hijab rules, conservative commentator Fouad Izadi warned that the regime risked losing the loyalty of religious youth if it failed to preserve its Islamic identity.
That loyalty is central to the regime’s survival. The willingness of young, ideologically motivated supporters to serve and fight underpins the effectiveness of Iran’s security forces. If identification with the system weakens, motivation to defend it could erode, as occurred in Syria when parts of the army ceased fighting for Assad.
While such doubts did not threaten the regime during periods of relative stability, they take on greater significance in moments of crisis. After Assad’s fall in December 2024, regime critic Shahin Tahmasebi warned that skepticism toward Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Revolutionary Guard could spread even among loyalists. He argued that another major shock — such as a failed Iranian strike on Israel or a renewed Israeli attack on Iran — could shatter the leadership’s image of strength and the perception of the Guard’s invincibility.
The protest wave gripping Iran over the past two weeks has renewed focus on the balance of power between the regime and its opponents. Iran faces deep structural pressures, including prolonged economic hardship, social change and recurring unrest dating back to late 2017. Yet the system has endured by relying on three pillars: effective coercive power, loyalty from the security apparatus led by the Revolutionary Guard and cohesion within the ruling elite despite internal disagreements.
Recent developments are testing those foundations.
Political change in Iran depends not only on the number of protesters or the persistence of demonstrations, but on the regime’s determination to use force. Tehran now faces a particularly acute dilemma. One option is to placate public anger through economic concessions and limited political flexibility, raising hopes of sanctions relief. But the leadership shows little appetite for compromise, and its ability to deliver meaningful economic benefits is constrained by a severe budget deficit.
The alternative is a return to full-scale repression, even at the cost of high casualties. That course would risk deepening internal fractures and increasing the likelihood of U.S. intervention, following repeated warnings by President Donald Trump that Washington would not tolerate mass bloodshed.
For now, attention is focused on whether the cracks that have appeared over the past year within the regime’s hard core will widen further — eroding the resolve of parts of the security forces and amplifying doubts within the conservative establishment, particularly in light of Khamenei’s advanced age and visible frailty.
If that happens, the balance could shift — not necessarily toward immediate regime collapse, but toward a political turning point whose contours and consequences for Iran, and for the region, remain uncertain.
 

