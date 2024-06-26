Anotacions sobre la fi de l’excepció dels haredim de les FDI

Ahir, la Cort Suprema d’Israel va dictar una sentència que posava fi a l’excepció dels haredim de les FDI, una decisió que afavoreix la consolidació d’Israel com a estat jueu, democràtic i laic. D’entre les moltes reaccions n’he triat tres de destacades:
La primera, des del punt de vista estratègic, Ofer Shelah ho analitza avui a l’INSS: The Supreme Court’s Decision on Enlistment: What Needs to Be Done Now?
The Supreme Court’s decision regarding the enlistment of the ultra-Orthodox was inevitable, and it shouldn’t be surprising that it was unanimously accepted. Anyone familiar with the sad stages of the issue knew that we have reached, both nationally and legally, the point where the agreed- upon lie that dismisses an entire community from service—about one-sixth of the men in each induction cycle—endangers Israel’s security and the model of the people’s army. Legally, the Supreme Court had no choice. The question is what should be done now, and what will actually happen.
The court relied quite a bit on the growing security needs since October 7, but the problem mustn’t be addressed with this aspect alone. It will be problematic if the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, upon hearing the army representatives, hastily drafts a law that will “meet the needs of manpower in the IDF” and not solve anything. The problem didn’t arise on October 7, and it concerns fundamental social values.
Therefore, the new law should be a complete model: a security service within various frameworks, including a true civil-security service that will meet the needs of the home front and serve as an alternative to military service, which will be able to absorb ultra-Orthodox in large numbers. It should be a real systemic response to absorb the ultra-Orthodox while maintaining other social values, linking compliance with the conscription obligation to the budgeting of ultra-Orthodox institutions, and a sincere effort by the security system, which had avoided fulfilling its obligations in previous arrangements, to reach a situation where ultra-Orthodox men serve at an age when they are of real use.
Will it happen? It’s probably not likely, given the nature of the current coalition. But once the decision has been made, the alternative is contempt of the court by the security system or a large blowout between the political camps. This is the result of decades of procrastination, and the Supreme Court has announced that it’s over.
En segon lloc, David Horovitz, a The Times of Israel és així de contundent: “Evading national service in the Jewish state is the opposite of authentic Judaism. Belatedly outlawed by the High Court, the norm under which the Haredi community is excluded from its responsibilities is an indefensible aberration and a betrayal of Jewish values”.
“There is no power in the world that can cut off the people of Israel from studying the Torah, and anyone who has tried this in the past has failed miserably. No high-handed ruling will abolish the community of scholars in the land of Israel, which is the branch on which we all sit.”
Thus spoke Knesset member Aryeh Deri, chairman of the Sephardi ultra-Orthodox Shas party and veteran former government minister, immediately after nine High Court judges had unanimously ruled on Tuesday that decades of blanket exclusion from military service for tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox men is Zionistically untenable, unequal, unfair and illegal, and has to end.
For all Deri’s ostensibly righteous — but actually blasphemous — indignation, nobody, but nobody, on the court or anywhere else in the Israeli leadership or public, is seeking to “cut off the people of Israel from studying the Torah” or “abolish the community of scholars in the land of Israel.”
Indeed, few Israeli Jews doubt the centrality of Judaism to Israel’s very legitimacy: This is the only ancient and modern homeland of the Jewish people, who were sustained in exile for millennia by fealty to their faith, which has itself been maintained and rejuvenated by the constant study and contemporaneous interpretation and reexamination of its guiding texts. Nobody needs Aryeh Deri, a recidivist criminal who is an insult to the precepts of Judaism, to tell them this.
