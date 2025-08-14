Anotacions a David Betz: “Civil War Comes to the West”

David Betz és professor del King’s College London on imparteix l’assignatura War in the Modern World, Ha publicat al Military Strategy Magazine, en dues tongades (2024 i 2025), l’assaig titulat Civil War Comes to the West. L’autor alerta del perill emergent de conflictes civils violents al si de les societats obertes occidentals, especialment França i el Regne Unit, però també arreu dels estats euro-occidentals, no pas en els de l’antic bloc soviètic.

Ho atribueix a diversos factors: “a combination of culturally fractured societies, economic stagnation, elite overreach and a collapse of public confidence in the ability of normal politics to solve problems, and ultimately the realisation by anti-status quo groups of plausible strategies of attack based on systems disruption of vulnerable critical infrastructure”.

Les seves tesi han estat discutides per altres analistes de reconegut prestigi, com és el cas de Farid Novin: “A Critique of David Betz’s Prognostications on Civil War in Western Societies“, (The Global Review, 10 de març d’enguany).

Prediccions similars han estat formulades per Matthieu Chaigne: “France: déjà la guerre civile ?” (2016), i els fets no desmenteixen pas els seus auguris.

Com a modest observador de la realitat catalana he avançat aqueix panorama preocupant: “Prospectiva sobre la violència sociopolítica emergent a Catalunya” (16 de maig del 2024).