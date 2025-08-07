Anotacions a Ben-Dror Yemini: “You are not moral voices, you are moral criminals”

Ben-Dror Yemeni és un reputat analista israelià que avui publica un punyent article a Ynet titllant de traïdors els israelians i jueus de la diàspora que emparant-se en aparents moralisme pacifistes i progressistes assumeixen la propaganda del victimisme palestí i la deslegitimació d’Israel. “Artistes”, filàntrops displicents, i tota mena de gentola més esquerranista que solidària amb el seu poble, enmig d’una lluita existencial per la supervivència d’Israel, opten per la traïció cercant l’aplaudiment d’Occident i la pietat dels gihadistes palestins.

Per això transcric la indignació de Ben-Dror Yemeni:

Criticism of Israel’s government is legitimate, but echoing Hamas propaganda is not; those who now accuse Israel of atrocities in Gaza stayed silent when the October 7 massacre was celebrated — and have chosen the wrong side.

It was inevitable they would appear — the “formers” and, right behind them, the bohemians. They have microphones at the ready, are sought-after interviewees, and their venomous remarks always find an eager audience, in Israel and abroad.

It began with former IDF chief of staff Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon and former Prime MInister Ehud Olmert, continued in recent days with Amiram Levin and David Grossman, and it didn’t take long for “artists” to join the chorus accusing Israel of committing atrocities.

From time to time, they roll their eyes heavenward and ask: “Where were you when children were killed in Gaza?” The death of children in Gaza is indeed tragic. But with all due respect to the questioners, there are far more urgent questions: Where were you when Hamas spokesmen repeatedly declared their aim was “to kill the Jews, every last one”? Where were you when your counterparts around the world — bohemians, activists, politicians — celebrated, justified and glorified the mass slaughter and mass rape of October 7? Did you speak out? Did you post?

Where were you when progressive groups worldwide launched their antisemitic campaign — not just anti-Israel, not just anti-Zionist, but openly antisemitic — even before the bodies of murdered babies in the Gaza border communities had been collected? Where were you when thousands of Hamas supporters in Gaza danced in the streets, wept with joy, desecrated corpses and paraded back into the Strip in triumph?

Where were you when, as singer and reservist Idan Amedi wrote , “every house in Gaza contains antisemitic propaganda,” and when soldiers reported that nearly every building held either Hamas weapons or a tunnel shaft?

And where were you when, according to every available poll before and after October 7, most of Gaza’s population was on Hamas’ side? No, you are not ‘men of conscience.’ You are moral criminals. During the U.S.- and U.K.-led war on terror, 70% of the dead were civilians. No “formers” or bohemians spread blood libels about war crimes then. But they are brave only when it comes to attacking Israel. Anyone who aids — even unwittingly — an Islamist Nazi movement whose declared goal is to annihilate Jews, Christians andMuslims who defy them, sexual minorities and, ultimately, to dominate the world, is a moral criminal. That person has chosen a side — not the side defending human values, but the side of absolute evil, the side that aims to trample, to rape and to “finish Hitler’s work,” as Hamas spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi once said. Yes, innocent people are dying. That is tragic. And when there is suspicion of a war crime — as in any war — it must be investigated. But contrary to the slander from Amiram Levin, once a respected officer, there is no “government giving the army orders that are crimes” in Israel. When he claims there is “genocide,” he brands every IDF soldier with a mark of shame. If that isn’t Hamas propaganda, what is? Levin now joins Olmert and Ya’alon, each with their own poisonous words.

It is worth recalling: Judge Richard Goldstone accused Israel of war crimes when Olmert was prime minister. Back in October 2009, protesters screamed at Olmert, “War criminal,” “fascist,” “murderer.” Goldstone later retracted ; Olmert has not. Olmert, Ya’alon, Levin and Grossman all know Israel is the most defamed nation on earth, thanks to atrocity propaganda — and yet they have become its most effective amplifiers.