Anotacions a Ben-Dror Yemini: “You are not moral voices, you are moral criminals”

Ben-Dror Yemeni és un reputat analista israelià que avui publica un punyent article a Ynet titllant de traïdors els israelians i jueus de la diàspora que emparant-se en aparents moralisme pacifistes i progressistes assumeixen la propaganda del victimisme palestí i la deslegitimació d’Israel. “Artistes”, filàntrops displicents, i tota mena de gentola més esquerranista que solidària amb el seu poble, enmig d’una lluita existencial per la supervivència d’Israel, opten per la traïció cercant l’aplaudiment d’Occident i la pietat dels gihadistes palestins.
Per això transcric la indignació de Ben-Dror Yemeni:
Criticism of Israel’s government is legitimate, but echoing Hamas propaganda is not; those who now accuse Israel of atrocities in Gaza stayed silent when the October 7 massacre was celebrated — and have chosen the wrong side.
It was inevitable they would appear — the “formers” and, right behind them, the bohemians. They have microphones at the ready, are sought-after interviewees, and their venomous remarks always find an eager audience, in Israel and abroad.
It began with former IDF chief of staff Moshe “Bogie” Ya’alon and former Prime MInister Ehud Olmert, continued in recent days with Amiram Levin and David Grossman, and it didn’t take long for “artists” to join the chorus accusing Israel of committing atrocities.
From time to time, they roll their eyes heavenward and ask: “Where were you when children were killed in Gaza?” The death of children in Gaza is indeed tragic. But with all due respect to the questioners, there are far more urgent questions: Where were you when Hamas spokesmen repeatedly declared their aim was “to kill the Jews, every last one”? Where were you when your counterparts around the world — bohemians, activists, politicians — celebrated, justified and glorified the mass slaughter and mass rape of October 7? Did you speak out? Did you post?
Where were you when progressive groups worldwide launched their antisemitic campaign — not just anti-Israel, not just anti-Zionist, but openly antisemitic — even before the bodies of murdered babies in the Gaza border communities had been collected? Where were you when thousands of Hamas supporters in Gaza danced in the streets, wept with joy, desecrated corpses and paraded back into the Strip in triumph?
Where were you when, as singer and reservist Idan Amedi wrote, “every house in Gaza contains antisemitic propaganda,” and when soldiers reported that nearly every building held either Hamas weapons or a tunnel shaft?
And where were you when, according to every available poll before and after October 7, most of Gaza’s population was on Hamas’ side? No, you are not ‘men of conscience.’ You are moral criminals. During the U.S.- and U.K.-led war on terror, 70% of the dead were civilians. No “formers” or bohemians spread blood libels about war crimes then. But they are brave only when it comes to attacking Israel. Anyone who aids — even unwittingly — an Islamist Nazi movement whose declared goal is to annihilate Jews, Christians andMuslims who defy them, sexual minorities and, ultimately, to dominate the world, is a moral criminal. That person has chosen a side — not the side defending human values, but the side of absolute evil, the side that aims to trample, to rape and to “finish Hitler’s work,” as Hamas spiritual leader Yusuf al-Qaradawi once said.
Yes, innocent people are dying. That is tragic. And when there is suspicion of a war crime — as in any war — it must be investigated. But contrary to the slander from Amiram Levin, once a respected officer, there is no “government giving the army orders that are crimes” in Israel. When he claims there is “genocide,” he brands every IDF soldier with a mark of shame. If that isn’t Hamas propaganda, what is? Levin now joins Olmert and Ya’alon, each with their own poisonous words.
It is worth recalling: Judge Richard Goldstone accused Israel of war crimes when Olmert was prime minister. Back in October 2009, protesters screamed at Olmert, “War criminal,” “fascist,” “murderer.” Goldstone later retracted; Olmert has not. Olmert, Ya’alon, Levin and Grossman all know Israel is the most defamed nation on earth, thanks to atrocity propaganda — and yet they have become its most effective amplifiers.
It’s safe to assume that none of the signatories and declarers, from the last of the bohemians to the former chiefs of staff and prime ministers, have examined the actual casualty data from Gaza. Even Hamas’ lists show most of the dead are combat-age males. This is not genocide. They should also know Hamas hides among civilians, using women and children as human shields. Gazans suffer because Hamas refuses to release hostages or disarm. But facts be damned.
Courage is speaking out against Hamas and Islamic Jihad and warning that they threaten the entire free world. Not Olmert. Not Bogie. Not Levin. Not Grossman. Not the Bohemians. They know exactly the mindset of the progressive echo chamber in which they live.
There is plenty of room for harsh, even scathing, criticism of Israel’s current government. But a bad government does not justify strengthening Hamas’ web of lies. That is not how moral people behave. That is how hypocrites, cynics and moral criminals behave.