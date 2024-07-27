Jaume Renyer

27 de juliol de 2024
Andorra
Andorra, terra d’acollida dels jueus

A diferència dels altres territoris catalanoparlants on predomina un islamo-gauchisme pro-palestí estèril i contraproduent nacionalment a Andorra no es perceben conductes antisemites i la comunitat jueva hi prospera amb normalitat. Així ho explica avui The Times of Israel: “An unofficial synagogue and virtually no antisemitism: Meet Andorra’s tiny Jewish community. The microstate between Spain and France has warm relations with Israel, and while its 73 Jews pray in a community center they can’t call a temple, they feel right at home”.

