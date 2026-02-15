Quinn, l’esquimal (segons Dylan i Manfred Mann).

Conta la llegenda que un bon dia dels primers anys de la dècada dels seixanta Bob Dylan va veure “The Savage Innocents”, la pel·lícula de Nicholas Ray que aquí vàrem conèixer com “Les dents del diable” (vegeu aquí) i que va quedar tan fortament impressionat per la interpretació que Anthony Quinn feia de l’esquimal Inuk que de seguida va escriure “Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn)”, una cançó que va quedar enregistrada l’any 1967 dintre de les sessions que va fer amb el grup ‘The Band‘ i que varen no veure la llum fins al 1975 en un àlbum doble titulat “The Basement Tapes” (vegeu aquí).

Val a dir, però, que aquell homenatge a l’esquimal Quinn no va ser triat a l’hora de muntar el doble disc oficial de vinil i va quedar a la reserva. Cosa que no va impedir que l’any 1968 el grup Manfred Mann (vegeu aquí) agafés la cançó i la convertís en un èxit internacional.

Vegeu aquí un parell de versions del grup d’aquells mateixos anys: els irrepetibles seixanta.

No sé vosaltres, però a mi aquest tema em sona tan fresc com el primer dia i per això us l’he posat avui aquí.

I perquè ho tingueu tot, aquí sota us deixo la lletra original:

The Mighty Quinn

Bob Dylan

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Everybody’s building ships and boats

Some are building monuments

Others jotting down notes

Everybody’s in despair

Every girl and boy

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody’s gonna jump for joy

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

I like to go just like the west, I like my sugar sweet

But jumping queues and making haste

Just ain’t my cup of meat

Everyone’s beneath the trees feeding pigeons on a limb

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

All the pigeons gonna run to him

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Let me do what I wanna do, I can’t decide at all

Just tell me where to put it

And I’ll tell you who to call

Nobody can get no sleep, there’s someone on everyone’s toes

But when Quinn the Eskimo gets here

Everybody’s gonna want to doze

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You’ll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn