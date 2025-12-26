Pareu tots els rellotges (tot recordant els qui han marxat aquest 2025).

Mercè M., Toni B., Montse Ú., Joan C., Oscar E., Eduard C., Enric H., Jan G., Joaquim A., …

PAREU TOTS ELS RELLOTGES

Pareu tots els rellotges, desconnecteu tots els telèfons,

doneu al gos, perquè no bordi, l’os més suculent,

silencieu els pianos, i amb timbals amortits

emporteu-vos el fèretre, i que entrin els amics.

Que els avions gemeguin fent cercles dalt del cel

escrivint-hi el missatge: el meu amic ha mort;

poseu senyals de dol al coll blanc dels coloms,

i que els guardes es posin els guants negres de cotó.

Per mi, ell era el nord, el sud, l’est i l’oest,

el treball setmanal i el descans de diumenge,

migdia i mitjanit, paraules i cançons.

Jo em creia que l’amor podia durar sempre: anava errat.

No vull estrelles, ara; feu-me negra la nit,

enretireu la lluna, desarboreu el sol,

buideu el mar, desforesteu els boscos,

perquè ja res pot dur-me res de bo.

W. H. Auden (poeta anglès, 1907-1973)

‘Vint-i-set poemes’, Quaderns Crema, Barcelona, 1995

Traducció de Salvador Oliva.

STOP THE CLOCKS

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone,

prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone,

silence the pianos and with muffled drum

bring out the coffin, let the mourners come.

Let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead

scribbling on the sky the message He Is Dead,

put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves,

let the traffic policemen wear black cotton gloves.

He was my North, my South, my East and West,

my working week and my Sunday rest,

my noon, my midnight, my talk, my song;

I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong.

The stars are not wanted now: put out every one;

pack up the moon and dismantle the sun;

pour away the ocean and sweep up the wood.

for nothing now can ever come to any good.