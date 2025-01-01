De 2024 a 2025: Carlos Núñez.

A can Isern-Rabella el traspàs de 2024 a 2025 ha estat marcat per la música del gallec Carlos Núñez gràcies als elogis que va fer-nos, mentre sopàvem a casa seva i esperàvem la cosa dels dotze tocs de campana, una bona, bella i vella amiga que l’havia anat a veure el dia abans al Palau.

Parlant del concert em va venir a la memòria aquesta petita meravella que es diu “The Moon Says Hello”, inclosa al disc de 2000 “Mayo longo” (vegeu aquí).

La cançó la van escriure a mitges Núñez i Roger Hodgson, el líder del mític grup Supertramp que és qui la canta, l’any 1999.

Em sembla la millor manera d’obrir el raig de Totxanes que espero que ens porti el nounat pels propers dotze mesos.

Així doncs, un bon 2025 per a tothom!

Per cert, ja he anotat a l’agenda passar pel Palau els últims dies de desembre per assistir a la quinzena edició d’un bell costum de Carlos Núñez: fer un concert (o dos) al Palau entre Nadal i Cap d’Any.

The Moon says hello

(Roger Hodgson, 1999)

Lady, I’ve been dreaming of the past

When things were moving way too fast for me

I guess I knew it couldn’t last

Lately, I’ve been hiding underground

I guess it all became too much for me

Now I’m needing to be found

But there are times when I see you go

And the wounds start to burn

But then the moon comes to say hello

And the rain turns to snow

So say hello

Will I see you again you know?

Oh will I meet you again you know?

Will I find you again you know?

Will I see you again?

But there are times when I see you go

And the wounds start to burn

But then the moon comes to say hello

And the rain turns to snow

Oh say hello

Will I see you again you know?

Oh will I meet you again you know?

Will I find you again you know?

Will I see you again you know?

Oh will I meet you again you know?

Will I find you again you know?

Will I see you again you know?

Oh will I meet you again you know?