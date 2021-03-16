Totxanes, totxos i maons

El Bloc de Joan Josep Isern

    16 de març de 2021
    Llibres i literatura
    Amanda Gorman, la poeta de l’abric de color groc.

    Cada vegada estic més convençut de l’existència d’una secreta relació entre el color groc i les causes justes, les que defensa la gent de bé.

    M’aturo aquí perquè –tot i ser un tema que pot donar molt de joc (que rima amb ‘groc’, per cert)– la meva intenció d’avui és parlar de la poeta americana Amanda Gorman que, abillada amb un abric d’aquest color, va recitar ‘The Hill We Climb’, un text que va escriure per dir-lo en la cerimònia de possessió del president nord-americà Joe Biden.

    Començo, però, dient que la trajectòria d’aquesta jove escriptora no és un bolet que surt en un dia afortunat sinó que (vegeu aquí) ve de lluny.

    Dona amb les idees clares sembla que el toc final que li faltava per arrodonir el seu text el va trobar mentre el 6 de gener contemplava les imatges de la irrupció dels seguidors de Donald Trump en el Capitoli de Washington. Tot un consol, doncs, pensar que l’actitud d’aquella llopada impresentable va servir almenys per provocar una reacció positiva que va acabar convertida en poema.

    A casa nostra –que amb això del contacte amb els bàrbars tenim també força experiència– acaba de sorgir una polèmica a propòsit de la traducció al català que Víctor Obiols -persona de confiança absoluta- estava preparant per encàrrec del Grup Enciclopèdia que ja ha anunciat que, plogui o nevi, el llibre sortirà al carrer -traduït encara no se sap per qui- el proper 8 d’abril dintre de la col·lecció L’Univers (que, deixeu-m’ho dir de passada, cada llibre que publica és un dard en el centre de la diana).

    Si voleu posar-vos al dia dels antecedents del cas us recomano que llegiu aquest article publicat el dissabte en el suplement de llibres del diari Ara i així us adonareu que en segons quines circumstàncies traduir pot ser, també, un esport de risc.

    Us deixo aquí sota el vídeo de la intervenció d’Amanda Gorman i a continuació el text original anglès.

    I com que em va una mica la marxa ja us anuncio que, si me’n surto, a la Totxana de demà trobareu la meva traducció al català. Una traducció que, ja us ho avanço perquè no vull semblar més savi del que soc, no faré directament de l’anglès (els meus rudimentaris coneixements d’aquesta llengua m’ho impedeixen) sinó que partiré de combinar el que puc entendre del text original amb un parell de versions que he trobat en la llengua que parlen a españa.

    Si més no, em divertiré. I si la feina li serveix a algú, doncs ganga, tu.

     

     

    The Hill We Climb

    When day comes we ask ourselves,
    where can we find light in this never-ending shade?
    The loss we carry,
    a sea we must wade
    We’ve braved the belly of the beast
    We’ve learned that quiet isn’t always peace
    And the norms and notions
    of what just is
    Isn’t always just-ice
    And yet the dawn is ours
    before we knew it
    Somehow we do it
    Somehow we’ve weathered and witnessed
    a nation that isn’t broken
    but simply unfinished
    We the successors of a country and a time
    Where a skinny Black girl
    descended from slaves and raised by a single mother
    can dream of becoming president
    only to find herself reciting for one

    And yes we are far from polished
    far from pristine
    but that doesn’t mean we are
    striving to form a union that is perfect
    We are striving to forge a union with purpose
    To compose a country committed to all cultures, colors, characters
    and conditions of man
    And so we lift our gazes not to what stands between us
    but what stands before us
    We close the divide because we know, to put our future first,
    we must first put our differences aside
    We lay down our arms
    so we can reach out our arms
    to one another
    We seek harm to none and harmony for all
    Let the globe, if nothing else, say this is true:
    That even as we grieved, we grew
    That even as we hurt, we hoped
    That even as we tired, we tried
    That we’ll forever be tied together, victorious
    Not because we will never again know defeat
    but because we will never again sow division

    Scripture tells us to envision
    that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree
    And no one shall make them afraid
    If we’re to live up to our own time
    Then victory won’t lie in the blade
    But in all the bridges we’ve made
    That is the promised glade
    The hill we climb
    If only we dare
    It’s because being American is more than a pride we inherit,
    it’s the past we step into
    and how we repair it
    We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation
    rather than share it
    Would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy
    And this effort very nearly succeeded

    But while democracy can be periodically delayed
    it can never be permanently defeated
    In this truth
    in this faith we trust
    For while we have our eyes on the future
    history has its eyes on us
    This is the era of just redemption
    We feared at its inception
    We did not feel prepared to be the heirs
    of such a terrifying hour
    but within it we found the power
    to author a new chapter
    To offer hope and laughter to ourselves
    So while once we asked,
    how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe?
    Now we assert
    How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?

    We will not march back to what was
    but move to what shall be
    A country that is bruised but whole,
    benevolent but bold,
    fierce and free
    We will not be turned around
    or interrupted by intimidation
    because we know our inaction and inertia
    will be the inheritance of the next generation
    Our blunders become their burdens
    But one thing is certain:
    If we merge mercy with might,
    and might with right,
    then love becomes our legacy
    and change our children’s birthright

    So let us leave behind a country
    better than the one we were left with
    Every breath from my bronze-pounded chest,
    we will raise this wounded world into a wondrous one
    We will rise from the gold-limbed hills of the west,
    we will rise from the windswept northeast
    where our forefathers first realized revolution
    We will rise from the lake-rimmed cities of the midwestern states,
    we will rise from the sunbaked south
    We will rebuild, reconcile and recover
    In every known nook of our nation and
    every corner called our country,
    our people diverse and beautiful will emerge,
    battered and beautiful

    When day comes we step out of the shade,
    aflame and unafraid
    The new dawn blooms as we free it
    For there is always light,
    if only we’re brave enough to see it
    If only we’re brave enough to be it

     

