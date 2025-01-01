Some reflections on 2024 about Spain

(450 words)

Rebellion of the judiciary against the legislature

Judges refuse to apply the amnesty law to the Catalan leaders and citizens who organized or supported the referendum. In doing so, they rebel against the Congress of Deputies where a majority voted in favor of this law.

The police who tried to use force to suppress the referendum and the protests against the convictions of their leaders, though, are granted amnesty.

Two presidents, two forms of justice

A regional president who asked the citizens to express their opinions in a democratic manner (Puigdemont who held the Catalan referendum for independence from Spain) is prosecuted as a terrorist. During his short visit to Barcelona (to attend the plenary session of the Catalan Parliament as an elected member), all roads and borders with France were blocked in order to arrest him. (However, this came to nothing and a few days later Puigdemont appeared at his residence in Belgium, which refuses to extradite him.)

Another regional president (Mazon, Partido Popular, of the Autonomous Community of Valencia) has caused more than 200 deaths due to gross negligence due to the failure to issue a weather alert for heavy rainfall and flooding. However, the public prosecutor sees no motive for judicial investigation and prosecution.

Electoral Commission with judicial power

The Spanish Constitutional Court rules against former Catalan President Quim Torra because the Electoral Commission, consisting of lawyers and politicians but not part of the judiciary), has stripped Torra of membership of the Catalan Parliament. Only a judge can do something like that after holding a legal trial. However, this is not the case in Spain.

Fiscal deficit

This past year, the fiscal deficit in Catalonia (the difference between taxes that Catalonia pays to Spain and the compensation provided by Spain) was again around 22 billion euros. This is a deficit of almost 10% of GNI. One thing is solidarity (of Catalonia), another thing is robbery (by Spain).

Illa president

The so-called Catalan independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) appointed Salvador Illa as president of Catalonia. This former minister of health (under the socialist PSOE government of Pedro Sánchez and known for his disastrous Covid-19 policy) is an outspoken Spanish nationalist and does not represent the interests of Catalonia and its citizens. For example, he did not feel it necessary to attend the commemoration of the terrorist attack that took place in Barcelona on August 17, 2017 and where 16 people were killed, he supports the Spanish royal family (responsible for the legal proceedings against the politicians and civilian leaders who held or supported the referendum, the suspension of autonomy and the interference of Spanish authorities in the public institutions of Catalonia) and suggests that the political conflict between Catalonia and Spain (and thus the expressed will of Catalan independence) is over.