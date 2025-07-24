DJ Gotzi, the history of Spain told in a single death

‘The Civil Guard is not a police force: it is a traveling anachronism, a 19th -century living fossil that survives in the middle of the digital era with the same repressive and anti -democratic mentality with which it was born.’

Translation of the editorial article of Vilaweb

https://www.vilaweb.cat/noticies/dj-godzi-la-historia-despanya-contada-en-una-sola-mort/

Michele Noschese, known by DJ Godzi, committed the seemingly unforgivable crime of making noise in Ibiza on a July night. He paid this capital crime with his life, in the hands of those uniforms of the tricorne that have been in charge of maintaining ‘order’ in deep Spain and by extension in the countries that are still governed by Madrid. His father, surgeon and traumatologist, said with an honesty that breaks the heart: ‘He was massacred … I can’t take my son home in a coffin like this.’

This is the history of Spain told in a single death. The history of a state that made the transition to democracy, but which forgot to democratize its executioners.

While Portugal dissolved PIDA – Salazar’s secret police – immediately after the carnation revolution, while Greece dismantled the repressive apparatus of colonels and subjected all forces to democratic civilian control, while Eastern Europe made a rasa table by dissolving the Stasi in East Germany, the Služba Bezpieczeństwa in Poland or the gloomy Komitet in Bulgaria, Spain made the most covardly and most dangerous decision: to keep the Civil Guard intact and at its place. As if a democracy could be built with the bricks of the dictatorship. As if you could expect justice from those who for forty years were the privileged instruments of injustice.

Spain still maintains a military force as a single and basic police force in much of its territory, the same that formed the spine of repression during the dictatorship. She is the only one who did not have the courage to say enough to the inheritance of her darkest period. The only one who confused caution with cowardice and left the wolves keeping the herd. Where they are still today.

The Civil Guard is not a police force: it is a walking anachronism, a living fossil of the nineteenth century that survives in the middle of the digital era with the same repressive and anti -democratic mentality with which it was born. Created to ‘stop the extension of anti -monarchical movements’ and ‘maintain the servitude between the peasantry’, has faithfully fulfilled the original mission for one hundred and eighty years. The laborers of Xerès executed in 1892, the hundreds of tortured in the Basque Country, those killed between the fences of Melilla, the Catalans assaulted when they wanted to vote, and now, Michele Noschese are all victims of the same institution, of the same mentality, of the same system, of the same violent culture.

And we all know this. It is well known, for example, that Federico García Lorca, the great Andalusian poet assassinated by the Franco regime, titles his poem on the Civil Guard ‘Song of the Beat Gypsy – Scene of the Lieutenant Colonel of the Civil Guard’. It is not anecdotal that the poem begins by saying ‘twenty-four slaps, twenty-five slaps …’ The sinister figure of the couple that crosses the whole story of our life, and that of our parents and grandparents.

DJ Godzi made electronic music, the music that made dancing young people, which releases them, which connects them with something greater than themselves. Maybe that’s why they were upset. Maybe that’s why they considered him dangerous. Music has always frightened authoritarian powers because it is freedom in its pure state, and freedom is the natural enemy of all the tricorns of the world.

The official version, predictable as a dawn, speaks of drugs and knives, convulsions and failed resuscitation, of fatal error. But it is the same story that we were told a thousand times, the same lie always dressed in legality. Michele’s father, a science man accustomed to reading shattered bodies, sees what they have done to his son and doesn’t believe it. And we, who know this history well by memory, neither.

One hundred eighty years after being created, the Civil Guard is still what has always been: the instrument of a power that does not tolerate dissent, which does not accept noise, which does not forgive the difference. For sure, Michele Noschese died because he dared of being free in the eyes of a police officer who has not yet learned what freedom means. But this death is no accident: it is a system. It is no exception: it is a rule. It is not the past that returns: it is the past that has never been left.

Now his body will return to Naples as ash because his father cannot stand seeing what they did. But here and among us the Spanish State will continue to claim and pretend that it is a democracy as it leaves the ghosts of its atavistic and always tolerated authoritarianism-oversted and sustained by the right, but also, also by the left that one day was persecuted by these same people: those of the cape and the tricorne, those of the deaths, of the beatings, those of the deaths that always need to be explained.