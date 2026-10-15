Court of Auditors: the cruelest piece of repression, finally defeated

Translation of the editorial article of Vilaweb by Vicent Partal.

Yesterday, October 14, the Spanish Court of Auditors did what the law had ordered it to do more than two years ago, and what the Court of Justice of the European Union reminded it of – with a clarity that left no gap – on July 16. Yesterday it granted amnesty to the thirty-four former (Catalan) leaders, former high officials, civil servants, and delegates (of the Catalan govt.) accused of accounting misconduct related to the October 1 referendum (on independence, 2017) and to the foreign activities of the Generalitat (Catalan govt.). It did so late, reluctantly, and when it no longer had any excuse. But it did it. And I think today it is worth pausing for a moment to carefully look at the list.

The natural tendency is to focus on the well-known names and that’s it. (Catalan) Presidents Carles Puigdemont and Artur Mas; Vice President Oriol Junqueras; Ministers Raül Romeva, Francesc Homs, Andreu Mas-Colell, Jordi Turull, Toni Comín, Clara Ponsatí, Dolors Bassa, and Lluís Puig; MEP Jordi Solé. But the list is much longer, and it is in this breadth and diversity that the true nature of the persecution is seen.

There are the secretaries general who kept the machinery of the government running: Joaquim Nin, Jordi Vilajoana, Aleix Villatoro, Roger Albinyana, David Mascort, Lluís Bertran, Albert Carreras, Josep Ginesta; or the Secretary of Communication Antoni Molons. There is Albert Royo, the Secretary General of Diplocat, from whom they demanded more than three and a half million euros. There are the auditors of the Generalitat, Mireia Vidal and Rosa Vidal, officials who were precisely in charge of ensuring that the expenditure was correct. And there are the government delegates all over the world: Amadeu Altafaj and Pere Puig in Brussels, Martí Anglada in France and Switzerland, Manuel Manonelles in Switzerland, Luca Bellizzi in Italy, Adam Casals in Austria – although we should talk about this character some day… –, Ewa Cylwik in Poland, Ramon Font in Portugal, Francesca Guardiola in Denmark, Erik Hauck in the Balkans, Mar Ortega and Maria Kapretz in Germany, Josep Manuel Suárez Iborra in the United Kingdom, Sergi Marcén in Ireland, Andrew Davis in the United States. People who did their work in offices in Vienna, Lisbon, or Washington and who one day woke up to a file that threatened the house they lived in and the savings of a lifetime.

And there was Maryse Olivé, the government delegate in France, who had died in 2017. The Court of Auditors summoned her to pay regardless, so the bill ended up going to her daughter. If a single image were needed to explain what this persecution has been, it would be this: a Spanish state agency pursuing the heirs of a deceased person for the crime of having explained Catalonia in Paris.

Let’s also focus on something that the Spanish state has always wanted to hide: this is in no way the list of a single party. There are men and women from the former Convergence (political party), from the liberal center-right that governed the country for decades, and there are leaders from Republican Left. There is Raül Romeva, who came from the ecosocialism of Initiative, and Toni Comín, who had been active in Catalanist socialism. There is Andreu Mas-Colell, an economist of world-renowned prestige, and Clara Ponsatí. And there are dozens of officials and professionals without any member card of a political party in their pocket – among them an Italian, a Polish woman, a German, an American – who were simply following the instructions of a legitimate government. Completely legitimate. If there is anything that unites them, it is not an ideology, but having served a democratic institution at a time when the (Spanish) state had decided that serving it was a crime.

That is why the Court of Auditors has been – of all the pieces of repression – perhaps the most cruel. Prison is terrible, but it is visible and immediately arouses solidarity. The seizure, on the other hand, is silent. It is a certified letter, an impossible figure, a fifteen-day deadline. It is a Damocles’ sword that never cuts completely but keeps hanging, year after year, above the neck. And it has a highly valued virtue by those who use it: it scares everyone who observes it. The lesson was not for the thirty-four affected, but for the thousands of civil servants who in the future would have to choose between obeying their government or protecting their assets.

It must also be remembered what the Court of Auditors is. A auditing body, with members appointed by the Spanish Congress and Senate at the proposal of the major parties, that is not part of the judiciary but has claimed the power to sentence citizens to pay millions without any criminal trial, with (political party) Societat Civil Catalana acting as the accuser. An institution that has shown, until the last minute, what its concept of legality is. The amnesty law was clear. The CJEU said that it was compatible with European law and that it had to be applied within a maximum period of two months. And the instructing councilor, Elena Hernáez, responded by opening a new procedure to discuss whether the referendum money could have come from European funds. A maneuver of pure delay that did not end until the Constitutional Court said that Dolors Bassa had to be amnestied for embezzlement. It was not enough with the sentence of a European court; a Spanish court was required to release the blockage.

Let us not deceive ourselves, then, with the language. Yesterday, there was no justice done. Yesterday, an injustice came to an end, which is not the same. No one will return to all these citizens the eight years of anguish, the sleepless nights, the family conversations about what could be sold and what could not, the uncertainty about where they would live. And no one will be held accountable for making them go through all this.

That is why it seems to me that today – above any other consideration – it is time to thank them. Everyone. The presidents and councilors, of course, but especially those who had no media spotlight on them and endured nonetheless. Those who did not back down, those who did not blame others to save themselves, those who silently withstood pressure designed precisely to break them. And also to the thousands and thousands of anonymous people who put money from their pockets into the solidarity fund so that no one would have to lose their home. That collective response was the clearest defeat of the Court of Auditors: they wanted to show that defending the country was expensive and ended up proving that the country did not leave alone those who had defended it, regardless of which party they belonged to or what they thought of them.

The sword no longer hangs. Let’s congratulate ourselves for that. But let us remember who hung it, why, and how long they wanted to keep it up there. Even when Europe ordered them to take it down.