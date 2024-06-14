Translation of Fossil by Gerard Vergés

Fossil

This fossilised snail from the Jurassic

(scientifically, a hundred million-year-old gastropod)

was as big as a fist and a perfect helicoid,

sexually hermaphroditic.

It lived within dense coniferous forests,

humid fern valleys

and beside a warm sea.

Once petrified,

it endured earthquakes, frosts, lava rivers,

marine currents, downpours, hurricanes,

squalls, tornadoes, meteorite impact.

Miraculously, the snail was still unscathed.

My nine-year-old angelic son,

almost casually,,

shattered it into a thousand pieces.