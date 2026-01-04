Traducció del poema Convivència d’aigües, de Zoraida Burgos

Waters in coexistence, my landscape

Waters in coexistence, this landscape of mine,

the gulls’ flight blurs the skins of space,

mirrors of reddened sunset clouds, drifting upriver.

Paths slope downward into fertile sunlight fields,

The moon looks at itself in brackish pools,

Your breath draws near the scent of holly trees,

a harsh high wind cutting the rocks with ease.

Vultures bend their wings in spirals wide.

At the ravine’s deep floor, the cobbles in lucid rest,

From final ash, an evening fire is born:

a poem claws greedily at the lightest crumbs of warm skin.

Metaphoric shelter, alchemy of ink, writing

Moist hollows, a burst at dawn of unreal colours and liquid lips,

delay the urgent, immediate need to hoard scenes.

Convivència d’aigües, el meu paisatge.

El vol de les gavines confon les superfícies, espills

de rogenques nuvolades ponents, riu amunt.

Davallen els camins vers la planícia reverberant de sol.

La lluna s’emmiralla, basses de nits salobres

El teu alè m’apropa la fragància dels grèvols odorants,

aspre vent de dalt tallant entre el rocam esquerp.

Els voltors vinclen el vol en mòbils espirals.

Al fons del barranc, lluent silenci, els còdols.

De les últimes cendres, foc vespral, un poema

arrapa àvidament les més lleus engrunes de càlids epitelis.

Metafòric redós, alquímia, l’escriptura. Humides oquedats,

esclat, a l’alba, d’irreals colors i llavis líquids,

demoren la immediata urgència d’atresorar imatges.