Obra enregistrada pels alumnes de 1r de Batxillerat G d’aquest curs a l’institut Dertosa de Tortosa.

GOODNESS OR BEAUTY?

In Santa’s park. Margaret enters and walks nervously, moving her dress and her hair. Her sister Elisabeth is with her.

MARGARET: (To herself.) Oh, I’m so nervous! I can’t believe he’s going to be here any minute! (Takes a deep breath and lets it out slowly.) But I have to stay calm. I have to be ready to talk to him. (Muses to herself as SANTA ENTERS without her noticing.) I wonder what he likes to be called.

SANTA: My dear Margaret, you know I love it when you call me your “Mr. Pumpkin”.

MARGARET: (slightly exasperated.) Oh, Mr Pumpkin, I wasn’t talking about you!

SANTA: (laughing.) You weren’t?

MARGARET: Of course not.

SANTA: Well, who then?

MARGARET Oh, you know very well who. Everyone’s been talking about this for weeks!

SANTA: (Pretends to think hard.) Hmmm…

MARGARET: (Tells him.) The most famous person here at the North Pole…?

SANTA: Ho, ho, ho! Definitely not me then?

MARGARET: (Serious) Of course not! You’re only famous in December. I’m talking year-round.

SANTA: Well then, let’s see. It must be…

MARGARET: (Unable to contain herself.) Mr. Joel Frost!

SANTA: (Pretends to remember.) Oh, yes. Now I remember.

MARGARET: Of course you remember Mr. Frost is coming here! He’s the president of North Pole Network! And he’s looking for his next big television star!

SANTA: Hard to believe good old Jack is now the head of the NPN.

ELISABETH: You’re lucky to be his friend. I don’t know what to call him.

SANTA: My dear, I never told you this before, but I went to school with Joel. We snuck a snowball into the teacher’s desk and were sent to the principal’s office together.

ELISABETH: (Hands on hips.) I thought you told me you were the perfect student and never got into trouble?

SANTA: He made me do it!

MARGARET: (Frowns briefly.) Well, never mind that now. Does my hair look alright?

SANTA: (Shrugs.) It looks like it always does.

ELISABETH: (Slightly irritated.) Well, what does that mean? And mine?

SANTA: (Recovers.) Oh! Beautiful, of course.

ELISABETH: (Sighs in relief.) Oh, good. I know Mr. Frost is going to ask me a lot of tough questions, and he’s going to be interviewing plenty of others around here, too. Everyone wants to be the star of their own television show!

SANTA: Everyone?

ELISABETH: Of course! The elves, the reindeer—I think there’s even a group of snowmen signed up to talk to him. (A loud KNOCK is heard from OFF. MRS. CLAUS panics.) Oh, my icy world! He’s here! Mr. Joel Frost is here! (nervously, patting at her hair.)

SANTA: Now calm down, my dear sisters…

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: Oh, I feel faint! (Puts her hand to her forehead)

SANTA: (Calmly.) It’s just Joel He puts his long winter underwear on one leg at a time—just like the rest of us.

JOEL: (ENTERS smiling broadly, followed by IAN, a few steps behind and holding a video camera on his shoulder. Joel sees SANTA.) Nicholas! Good to see you!

SANTA: Joel! My old friend! (Shakes hands warmly with Joel as Margaret and Elisabeth stand by nervously.)

JOEL: Nick, this is my cameraman, Ian. He’s the best in the business.

SANTA: Pleased to meet you, Ian.

IAN: (Shakes SANTA’S hand.) Santa.

SANTA: (Gestures to Margaret and Elisabeth) And these are…

JOEL: (Steps to them with his arms out.) Margaret and Elisabeth, of course! Well, I’d know you anywhere! I’ve heard so much about both you! (Both sisters giggle nervously.) Now, I understand you’re on my list. (Both sisters nod nervously and giggle again.

SANTA (smiles and shakes his head.) Yes, yes. You’d like to host your own… let’s see… (Pulls out a sheet of paper—a list—and checks it.) …a holiday home decorating show?

(Margaret and Elisabeth nod enthusiastically but silently as JOEL returns the list to his pocket.)

SANTA: Joel, what do you need from me? I know you’re having a lot of interviews today.

JOEL: You’ve already been a big help, my friend. I appreciate you letting me borrow your park for the afternoon.

SANTA: Of course! Make yourself comfortable. Anything for the big cheese of NPN! And how about you and me get together later, Nick? We can catch up!

SANTA: Sounds good, Joel! Well, I’ll leave you to it. (Looks over at Margaret and Elisabeth, who stands frozen in place.) Good luck, my dear! (Margaret and Elisabeth nod nervously and smiles wide. EXITS.)

JOEL: (Brings a chair out from behind the desk and places it CENTER. Gestures for MARGARET AND ELISABETH to sit and then sits across from them. Ian stands nearby with the camera.) Now, my dear sisters, I have a few questions for you. As you know, I’m looking for my next big North Pole star!

MARGARET AND ELSABETH: Mr. Frost, I—

IAN: Now, now, none of this “Mr. Frost” business. Please, call him Joel.

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: Joel!.

JOEL: That’s better. Are we rolling, Ian?

IAN: (Points the camera at the sisters and their eyes grow very wide.) Rolling. (not looking at them) These girls are beautiful!

IAN: Now, Elisabeth, I understand you are passionate about holiday home decorating. Tell us, what inspires you this time of year? (ELISABETH stares in fear at the camera and doesn’t answer.) It’s alright, Elisabeth. Just pretend like the camera isn’t even there. Tell us, what creative touches do you like to add to your home at Christmastime?

ELISABETH: (Remains very still staring straight into the camera, clearly anxious about being recorded. Smiles weakly and answers in a shaky voice.) Red.

JOEL: (Encouraging.) Red! Wonderful! Tell us more. What else?

ELISABETH: (Pause, still in fear of the camera.) Green.

JOEL: And green! Lovely! Isn’t that lovely, Ian?

IAN: (Monotone.) Lovely. They are the prettiest girls in the North Pole! That’s what my friend Eric thinks.

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: Eric? Who is Eric? Who is he? Who?

IAN: Eric is SOMEONE, in the North Pole.

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: is he married? Is he handsome?

IAN: nobody marries nowadays over the snow! And you must be handsome inside, in your soul!

(ERIC arrives with JACQUELINE and MARY surrounding him)

ERIC: (looking at the sisters) Hello, look at my body! Am I not handsome? The most in the North Pole! Am I not the present your want for Christmas?

(MARGARET AND ELISABETH faint)

ERIC: It’s been me. It always happens. Nobody can resist my beauty!

(MARIA CINTA, JOANNE AND LYDIA arrive. When they see Eric, they faint too).

JOEL: I am also handsome, and the most intelligent, and the richest. I am the king of the North Pole!

ERIC (looking at Jacqueline and Mary in a low voice): and the most stupid and most conceited. A real prat!

MARY (tells Jacqueline) I find him so handsome, so cute.

JACQUELINE: So do I. He is the most handsome man in the North Pole.

MARY: If I were his girlfriend, I would be the Queen of the North Pole!

JACQUELINE: If I were his girlfriend, I would be the Queen of the North Pole!

ERIC: How can you be so blind? You are just a pair of idiots. I am handsome!

SANTA (has been listening to them, talking to himself) I have to do something against these silly behaviours.

IAN: Eric, you have a gift with girls. Go ahead. You are number one!

ERIC: I know, I know.

SANTA: I will only give presents this year to the ugliest.The ugly ones are the most beautiful in spirit!

JOEL: I am handsome and I am kind. I am rich and generous!

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: He is handsome and he is kind. He is rich and generous!

JACQUELINE AND MARY: Eric is more handsome. Eric is SOMEONE in the North Pole!

IAN: My boss says he is the most handsome, my friend says he is the most handsome. Definetely, I am the most handsome, and the best cameraman.

(MARIA CINTA, LYDIA AND JOANNE arrive. When they see Ian, they faint again).

SANTA: Just a reminder. Only the ugly ones will get presents and will be happy during Christmas. Ho ho ho

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: To have or not to have, a present or a handsome boyfriend?

JACQUELINE AND MARY: To have or not to have, a present or a handsome boyfriend?

SANTA (still staring and smiling) Beauty is not goodness.

JOEL, IAN and ERIC: We want to be good!

SANTA: Presents for everybody then!

MARGARET AND ELISABETH: We don’t want a handsome rich boyfriend any more!

JACQUELINE AND MARY: We don’t want a handsome rich boyfriend any more!

SANTA: The Christmas spirit has won! Goodness has beaten Beauty!

JOEL, IAN AND ERIC: There will not be a new star in the North Pole!