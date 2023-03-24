Footprints on earth (16)

POLITICAL PRISONERS

A tear is running down my face thinking of that dull place.

Since we all need you here, I wipe away my falling tear.

I hit the floor on bended knee just to long you be free.

The nine of you honest and clever, we’ll walk with you forever.

You should be at home, being jailed is something gruesome.

Cruelty and ruthlessness from their king got bless.

Useless monarch, lazy and prat, he spoke as if he were mad.

People just wanted to vote, which is not at all an anecdote.

Hooded cops the voters hit, which was both nasty and shit.

With such a fascist state never can we become good mates.

Europe don’t want to help us and in justice we don’t trust.

Fighters for our freedom, now prisoners of the Spanish kingdom.

It’s up to me and you, there might be something we should do.

Catalans should highly revolt so as to tell the whole world.

A PICTURE20

The blue sky soaking the light of the yellow star

Entering our retina as a virgin paradise.

Those white clouds just above unspoilt hills

Best witness of passing time here on earth.

Tall green trees, spread grass, plants and bushes

Wildlife growing everywhere in fertile land.

A quick river with freshest water running down the valley,

Perennial refreshment in the viewer’s mind.

Rural landscape channelling all types of feelings,

Quiet existence next to a nourishing fountain.

Talented artist’s strokes gave way to beauty

A peaceful scenery with natural greatness.

Heights and depths, greenness and fertility,

Sweet rumbling of water in memory.

FAMILY

Since taking my first breath they helped take my pioneer step,

Being held close any time tears would start to fall.

They were consistently there to take care of it all,

Once and then there to comfort those hurts that didn’t show.

Years of work and twisting with age, forever kind and gentle.

A new family is getting built and all becomes striking,

A different type of love, with so everlasting a passion,

The young tree is growing fast by means of taking and giving,

New seeds are filling the garden of our hearts,

And again the most precious feeling is taking its place.

Teenage and learning, growth in life, hopeful future to come.

Words and hugs, hands and thoughts, work and free time,

Happy instants and upset ones form a merging whole.

Rumbling fresh water is sweeting our lives fast.