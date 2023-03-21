Footprints on earth (13)

GREEN EARTH

Staring at the clear sky with whitest clouds

We could see how the wind of all evils was fading.

All of a sudden, it was getting a colourful day

— chalky seagull, carob green — ,

The whole world was getting brightly-coloured.

Countenances were being washed to boast beauty,

Purest air was breathed, thus the slight coldness

Was letting us be gasping quietly.

Our blues, whites and greens took off with sea breeze,

The reds got stored within our inner universes.

I was the landscaper of my home paradise,

I used to take care of sheep and goats lovingly,

Just finding out their noble virtuous world,

Making us take in how wrong we were.

SLUDGE

Between mug, on red soil and caressed foreheads,

A star turns up to be leading us in our trail,

— Endless annoyances in spring season —.

The orchard is kind of weeping its tough luck,

Waterless earth due to the most lasting drought.

Universe! Dirge! Lament! Shadow!

In a sea of suns, the bowels of the earth are getting fed.

Daydream and warmth, and a nice child’s smile

Listening to the squeaky sound of wind

Setting aside the overcrowded malice in a joyless river.

More universe and dirge and lament and shadow!

With mud I am painting the ground and designing

A fantasy world with little kid’s eyes

As human ingenuity is silencing the evils of the stars.

CORNER

I do know that cosy corner of a melodic earth

Buried in a still dream of blue roses.

What does the sound of night mean?

A bond of starry skies to illuminate the air.

A spring fragrance to invigorate the spirit.

A blend of wild and smart chimes.

I remember a time at a comforting village,

— With smiles in faces, laughs in hearts —

Skipped silence on quiet fall days,

Leaves are falling down in deserted moments,

Backlit night with caustic fragrance.

And thus, in that world, the triumph of heart,

Scarlet elegance at dusk,

Human stillness on tender days