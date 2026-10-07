The planetary potato omelette

There is a form of anti-Catalanism that is easy to recognize because it shouts. It has a flag, a slogan and, from time to time, a bus. But there is another one that is much more interesting because it speaks softly, considers itself progressive and is deeply convinced that it is not nationalist.

Manuel Delgado⁠ has been pointing to this fault line for years. And it is precisely here that his observation becomes most uncomfortable. Because anti-Catalanism does not end with the PP, Vox or the old Ciudadanos. It can also appear within a certain left that has learned to distrust automatically any Catalan national affirmation while considering the existence of the Spanish state perfectly natural.

The mental operation is elegant.

Spain is not nationalism. Spain is the framework.

Spanish is not identity. It is communication.

The Spanish flag is not identitarian. It is constitutional.

Spanish sovereignty is not a national doctrine. It is the law.

By contrast, when Catalonia formulates exactly the same categories — language, sovereignty, nation, memory, territory — the suspicious word immediately appears: nationalism.

Delgado was already explaining this in a 2015 interview with CRÍTIC⁠.

He warned that Podemos could become, from the perspective of certain Spanish nationalist sectors, ‘the last white hope of Spanish nationalism’, and pointed out that Ada Colau, ICV and EUiA maintained an ambiguity that sooner or later they would have to resolve. He also observed that part of the left wing of Ciudadanos had migrated towards Podemos.

The idea had already appeared even more explicitly in a 2014 VilaWeb interview⁠.

Eleven years later, in his 2026 VilaWeb interview⁠, the diagnosis is even harsher.

Delgado argues that part of the Catalan left failed to understand the social potential of the independence process and became contaminated by the rhetoric of ‘los nacionalismos’, while simultaneously incubating what he calls ‘all the clichés of Lerrouxism’.

This is the centre of the problem.

State nationalism has a formidable psychological advantage: it can stop looking like nationalism.

Those who defend the independence of Catalonia have to explain why they want a nation.

Those who defend Catalonia remaining within Spain are rarely required to explain why Spain must continue to be a nation.

One position appears ideological. The other appears administrative.

This creates a curious moral asymmetry. Catalans have to justify their language, their school system, their memory, their sovereignty and even the intensity with which they express their Catalan identity. Spanishness, by contrast, arrives with an ID card, courts, an army, state budgets, a national football team and borders. And, mysteriously, none of this counts as identity.

It is simply ‘normality’.

Perhaps that is the most political word of all.

The case of the Comuns is particularly revealing because they cannot simply be described as anti-Catalan. That would be inaccurate. They have defended the right to decide, Catalan self-government and a plurinational conception of Spain. Precisely for that reason, their contradictions are more interesting.

In 2017, Catalunya en Comú decided to participate in 1 October⁠ while refusing to recognize it as a binding referendum.

The organization defined the event as a ‘mobilization’ for the right to decide and initially refused to issue a general call to vote.

Ada Colau eventually voted on 1 October, while the Comuns continued to insist that the consultation was not legally or politically binding. The police repression led them to condemn Mariano Rajoy’s response unequivocally, but without adopting the political interpretation defended by the independence movement.

The contradiction almost summarizes itself.

To vote but not recognize the vote.

To defend the right to decide but question the decision when it arrives.

To condemn repression but not necessarily accept the political consequence of what was being repressed.

To recognize Catalonia as a nation while leaving sovereignty ultimately inside Spain.

All at once.

This is not necessarily cowardice. It is a particular political culture: the permanent search for a third position between two propositions that, at decisive moments, cannot both be true.

This is where Delgado becomes particularly useful.

The expression ‘los nacionalismos’ sounds innocent. Even sophisticated. It allows one to rise above the conflict: neither Catalan nationalism nor Spanish nationalism. We speak instead about class, housing, feminism, inequality.

The difficulty is that afterwards one of those two nationalisms still possesses the state.

It does not need to pronounce its own name because it already has ministries.

The Spanish nation remains the constitutional subject of sovereignty. Its unity remains constitutionally protected. Its language remains official throughout the state. Its courts, fiscal system, army and borders continue operating normally.

Yet the left that claims to have transcended ‘nationalisms’ can end up directing most of its suspicion towards the nationalism that does not possess those structures.

This is close to what Delgado identifies as the Lerrouxist temptation: treating Catalan national demands as a bourgeois or identitarian distraction from the allegedly ‘real’ concerns of working people.

The sarcasm almost writes itself.

Wages are material.

Housing is material.

Language, curiously, is identitarian.

The state that decides your taxes is material.

The nation asking who should decide them is a distraction.

Ciudadanos understood this psychological universe exceptionally well because it transformed it into a political programme.

It did not need to call itself Spanish nationalist.

It merely had to call itself the party of ‘citizens’.

The others had a nation.

They had citizenship.

The others had their own language.

They defended linguistic freedom.

The others had symbols.

They defended institutional neutrality.

The most effective nationalism is precisely the one that manages to make its own nation disappear from the vocabulary.

With the PP, the same mental structure becomes more explicit. The promotion of Catalan can be described as ‘imposition’. Linguistic immersion becomes a restriction of rights. Catalan national affirmation becomes the disruption of a supposedly pre-existing natural coexistence.

Vox reduces the equation further still: separatism, indoctrination, linguistic imposition.

Paradoxically, Spanish does not indoctrinate.

Spain does not divide.

The Constitution does not impose.

The state simply exists.

The metaphysical ability of certain institutions to exist without apparently having been created by anyone is remarkable.

Salvador Illa represents a different operation. It would be inaccurate to place him straightforwardly inside classical anti-Catalanism. His government defends the Catalan language, promotes linguistic policies and publicly recognizes Catalan culture.

But his political project contains another powerful idea: normalization.

The national conflict ceases to organize Catalan politics.

Catalonia may have a language, a Generalitat, culture, identity, Sant Jordi and a respectable quantity of institutional solemnity.

The limit appears when that Catalan identity once again asks the question of sovereignty.

This is politically much more sophisticated than Ciudadanos.

Ciudadanos disputed Catalonia.

Illa can recognize Catalonia extensively while rendering the debate over its political status unnecessary.

The nation may exist.

It merely has to behave.

And finally there is the everyday version of the same mental framework.

The citizen from Tarragona, El Morell, Cornellà or anywhere else who tells you:

‘I don’t care about these things.’

And they may genuinely believe it.

Until someone speaks Catalan.

Until an estelada appears.

Until linguistic immersion is discussed.

Until somebody says Països Catalans.

Until self-determination enters the conversation.

Then someone to whom ‘all this is irrelevant’ suddenly develops an extraordinary expertise in constitutional law.

This is perhaps the most psychologically interesting phenomenon.

Not necessarily hatred.

Resentment.

The sense that Catalan identity is always asking for slightly too much.

Catalan may be spoken, but preferably without insisting.

An identity may exist, but preferably without becoming political.

History may be remembered, but preferably without consequences.

A nation may exist, but not too much of one.

Someone may have lived in Catalonia for forty years, have a home there, children, work and friends, and still experience certain manifestations of Catalan identity as if they were foreign.

They inhabit the country, but the country somehow continues to belong to somebody else.

And when that contradiction becomes uncomfortable, there is a remarkably cheap psychological solution: devalue what one does not wish to incorporate.

The language becomes a mania.

History becomes victimhood.

Political demands become obsession.

The nation becomes identity politics.

And opposition to all of this becomes, naturally, common sense.

This is why Manuel Delgado’s argument⁠ remains useful whether one agrees with it or not.

His most uncomfortable question is not why anti-Catalanism exists on the right.

That is too easy.

The more difficult question is this:

How can a universalist left end up accepting the nation of the state as a neutral framework while treating the stateless nation as an identitarian suspicion?

This is where the old Lerrouxist ghost invoked by Delgado appears.

Not necessarily shouting against Catalonia.

Sometimes it is considerably more elegant.

It consists simply of explaining to Catalans that there are more important problems.

Curiously, Spain is never required to wait until those important problems have been solved before continuing to be Spain.

And that is perhaps the most subtle triumph of state nationalism: to make its own nation look like reality, and everybody else’s nation look like ideology.